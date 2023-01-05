Newly appointed House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has long made it clear that the Republican Party intends to launch its own Jan. 6 probe, but some curious members seem to be a part of the panel discussions. Among them is Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA), who had his phone seized as a part of a DOJ investigation into his actions surrounding the historic riot. “Why should I be limited just because someone has made an accusation? Everybody in America is innocent until proven guilty,” Perry said, defending his potential participation on ABC’s This Week. The GOP is expected to investigate the records and transcripts of the now-defunct House Select Committee, which published its final report last month. Perry, along with McCarthy and two other Republicans, were referred to the House Ethics Committee for defying the committee’s subpoenas to testify. “So, should everybody in Congress that disagrees with somebody be barred from doing the oversight and investigative powers that Congress has? That’s our charge,” Perry added.

2 DAYS AGO