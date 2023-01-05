ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Daily Beast

Kristi Noem Manages to Make Ron DeSantis Look Less Awful

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem received a flamethrower for Christmas from her staff and photos online showed her giddily incinerating a pile of trash. She has now attempted the political equivalent by siccing her mouthpiece—the perfectly named Ian Fury—on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. It’s a fight involving two...
Daily Beast

Rep. Dan Crenshaw Awkwardly Apologizes for Calling McCarthy Holdouts Terrorists

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) offered a brief apology to his Republican colleagues on Sunday, after calling far-right hardliners blocking Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) from becoming speaker “terrorists” and “enemies.” “There was no reason for us to keep voting, keep voting, keep allowing these speeches that just degraded and diminished and insulted Kevin McCarthy,” Crenshaw said on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday. “I was a little taken aback by the sensitivity of it,” he added, referring to Republican blowback to his turns-of-phrase. “To the extent that I have colleagues that were offended by it, I sincerely apologize to them. I don’t want them to think I actually believe they’re terrorists.” This after Crenshaw previously defended his comments and told his colleagues to deal with it.
Daily Beast

GOP Rep Won’t Recuse Himself from Jan. 6 Probe Despite Being Implicated

Newly appointed House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has long made it clear that the Republican Party intends to launch its own Jan. 6 probe, but some curious members seem to be a part of the panel discussions. Among them is Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA), who had his phone seized as a part of a DOJ investigation into his actions surrounding the historic riot. “Why should I be limited just because someone has made an accusation? Everybody in America is innocent until proven guilty,” Perry said, defending his potential participation on ABC’s This Week. The GOP is expected to investigate the records and transcripts of the now-defunct House Select Committee, which published its final report last month. Perry, along with McCarthy and two other Republicans, were referred to the House Ethics Committee for defying the committee’s subpoenas to testify. “So, should everybody in Congress that disagrees with somebody be barred from doing the oversight and investigative powers that Congress has? That’s our charge,” Perry added.
Daily Beast

The Tech Issue That Could Unite a Deeply Divided Congress

LAS VEGAS, Nevada—Despite a divided Congress, an influential Senate Democrat says legislation addressing the technology “arms race” with China and issues related to social media could be passed in the current two-year term. With some analysts saying that U.S. technology companies are lagging behind their Chinese rivals...
