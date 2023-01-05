Read full article on original website
Republicans Signal Cuts To Social Security, Medicare With New House Majority
The House GOP is itching for a fight over spending cuts — including to major entitlement programs.
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments over past statements that she said were part of getting sucked into QAnon online.
Daily Beast
Kristi Noem Manages to Make Ron DeSantis Look Less Awful
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem received a flamethrower for Christmas from her staff and photos online showed her giddily incinerating a pile of trash. She has now attempted the political equivalent by siccing her mouthpiece—the perfectly named Ian Fury—on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. It’s a fight involving two...
Daily Beast
Rep. Dan Crenshaw Awkwardly Apologizes for Calling McCarthy Holdouts Terrorists
Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) offered a brief apology to his Republican colleagues on Sunday, after calling far-right hardliners blocking Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) from becoming speaker “terrorists” and “enemies.” “There was no reason for us to keep voting, keep voting, keep allowing these speeches that just degraded and diminished and insulted Kevin McCarthy,” Crenshaw said on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday. “I was a little taken aback by the sensitivity of it,” he added, referring to Republican blowback to his turns-of-phrase. “To the extent that I have colleagues that were offended by it, I sincerely apologize to them. I don’t want them to think I actually believe they’re terrorists.” This after Crenshaw previously defended his comments and told his colleagues to deal with it.
Daily Beast
GOP Rep Won’t Recuse Himself from Jan. 6 Probe Despite Being Implicated
Newly appointed House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has long made it clear that the Republican Party intends to launch its own Jan. 6 probe, but some curious members seem to be a part of the panel discussions. Among them is Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA), who had his phone seized as a part of a DOJ investigation into his actions surrounding the historic riot. “Why should I be limited just because someone has made an accusation? Everybody in America is innocent until proven guilty,” Perry said, defending his potential participation on ABC’s This Week. The GOP is expected to investigate the records and transcripts of the now-defunct House Select Committee, which published its final report last month. Perry, along with McCarthy and two other Republicans, were referred to the House Ethics Committee for defying the committee’s subpoenas to testify. “So, should everybody in Congress that disagrees with somebody be barred from doing the oversight and investigative powers that Congress has? That’s our charge,” Perry added.
Daily Beast
Jake Tapper Corners GOP Rep. Over IRS Falsehoods: ‘Why Not Just Be Honest?’
CNN anchor Jake Tapper repeatedly confronted Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) on Tuesday over Republicans’ misleading claims that Democrats are trying to fund an army of 87,000 IRS agents to hunt down everyday Americans. “Why not just be honest?” Tapper asked Johnson at one point. Days after House Republicans...
WATCH: Hilary Scholten advocates for safe communities in first House speech
"Keeping our communities safe is a top priority of mine," the congresswoman promised in her first House address.
Daily Beast
The Tech Issue That Could Unite a Deeply Divided Congress
LAS VEGAS, Nevada—Despite a divided Congress, an influential Senate Democrat says legislation addressing the technology “arms race” with China and issues related to social media could be passed in the current two-year term. With some analysts saying that U.S. technology companies are lagging behind their Chinese rivals...
