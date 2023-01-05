Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cityofgoleta.org
Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Libraries to Close Tomorrow and Wednesday
To help keep the roads clear and for the safety of the public and library staff, the Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Libraries will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, January 10th. The libraries were already scheduled to be closed on Wednesday, January 11th for training and will re-open on Thursday, January 12th at 10:00 a.m. We appreciate your understanding and hope you will take advantage of the great on-line resources available at http://goletavalleylibrary.org/.
cityofgoleta.org
News List Old
The National Weather Service has extended the flash flood warning until midnight tonight. City of Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte wants to encourage community members to avoid traveling if at all possible. She said, "This is not a good time to be driving due to flooded roadways and unsafe driving conditions. Stay home if you can and be safe."
cityofgoleta.org
Flash Flood Warning and Goleta Road Closures
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning until 4:45 p.m. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order. Avoid roads, creeks and rivers. The City of Goleta wants to inform the public that Robin Hill Road...
Comments / 0