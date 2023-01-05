To help keep the roads clear and for the safety of the public and library staff, the Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Libraries will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, January 10th. The libraries were already scheduled to be closed on Wednesday, January 11th for training and will re-open on Thursday, January 12th at 10:00 a.m. We appreciate your understanding and hope you will take advantage of the great on-line resources available at http://goletavalleylibrary.org/.

GOLETA, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO