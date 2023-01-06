Is Man United vs Everton on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup fixture

Erik ten Hag could make alterations to his regular Manchester United line-up, but is increasingly putting in place his demands that consistency be shown by whatever team takes to the pitch.

His side face Everton in the FA Cup third round on Friday night, a competition which could yield a real chance for United to add some overdue silverware this season.

The Toffees have been in terrible form of late and both manager Frank Lampard and the club’s board came in for plenty of criticism after a 4-1 thrashing on home soil by Brighton this week.

Everton are without a trophy themselves since 1995, when they last lifted the FA Cup, but they look a million miles off ending that barren run right now. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

Man United play Everton at 8pm GMT on Friday 6 January at Old Trafford.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be broadcast on ITV 1 and STV, and can be streamed on ITV X or the STV Player across all devices.

Confirmed line-ups

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Shaw, Malacia; Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes; Antony, Martial, Rashford

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Godfrey, Mykolenko; Onana, Iwobi, Gana; Gray, Maupay

Odds

United 8/15

Draw 10/3

Everton 13/2

Prediction

Further pain for Frank Lampard even if the Red Devils make significant changes. United 2-0 Everton .