Man United vs Everton live stream: How to watch FA Cup fixture online and on TV tonight

By Karl Matchett
 4 days ago

Under-fire Everton boss Frank Lampard may be hoping his Manchester United counterpart Erik ten Hag makes a shed-load of changes for the FA Cup third round clash on Friday night.

The Toffees have picked up just one point from their last five Premier League matches and sit one point above the relegation zone, following a 4-1 hammering by Brighton last time out.

They’ll hope for respite in the FA Cup given Man United are chasing a top-four finish, which might lead Ten Hag to play his fringe players here for much-needed game time after the mid-season break.

United beat Bournemouth with ease in midweek and sit fourth with a five-point buffer down to Spurs. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

Man United play Everton at 8pm GMT on Friday 6 January at Old Trafford.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be broadcast on ITV 1 and STV, and can be streamed on ITV X or the STV Player across all devices.

What is the team news?

Man United are likely to make changes after a good recent run in the Premier League, so the likes of Fred, Alejandro Garnacho, Tyrell Malacia and Scott McTominay could come into the side. Donny van de Beek probably would have played but went off injured last time out.

Everton’s woeful run gives Frank Lampard a dilemma of whether to stick with a first-choice line-up to try and pick up a result and instil some confidence, or to hand chances to those on the fringes and risk another defeat which might hasten the end of his time at the helm.

Confirmed lineups

United XI: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Shaw, Malacia, Casemiro, Eriksen, Antony, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial

Everton XI: Pickford, Coady, Tarkowski, Godfrey, Patterson, Iwobi, Gana, Davies, Mykolenko, Gray, Calvert-Lewin

Odds

United 8/15

Draw 10/3

Everton 13/2

Prediction

Further pain for Frank Lampard even if the Red Devils make significant changes. United 2-0 Everton .

