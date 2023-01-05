ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin DOT announces multi-day closure of bridge in Oshkosh, cites reason why

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Another closure to a bridge in Oshkosh will affect traffic for the upcoming week, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) made the announcement on Thursday. WisDOT’s Bureau of Structures announced the multi-day closure of the Oregon/Jackson Street Bridge will begin at 8 a.m. on Monday,...
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Another Road Closure Planned for Monday in Manitowoc

Crews will be out taking down problematic trees in Manitowoc on Monday which means another road will be closed. Traffic will be detoured around School Street between North 8th and 9th Streets starting at 7:00 a.m. Westbound traffic will be detoured onto North 8th Street to Waldo Boulevard, over to...
MANITOWOC, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

1/7/23 Wautoma House Fire

No people or pets were injured during a house fire in Wautoma Friday afternoon. Flames and smoke were pouring out of the second floor of the home as firefighters fought the blaze. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control quickly. The home is located on South Waupaca Street between West Division and West River Streets. The American Red Cross is helping the family. Those who would like to make donations should contact the Red Cross directly. (Wautoma Police Department photo).
WAUTOMA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Couple suspected in business burglaries in Manitowoc, other counties

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding Javier and Haley Romero, who are suspected of “numerous” car wash burglaries in our viewing area. The sheriff’s office says the burglaries happened in Manitowoc and neighboring counties. The Romeros may be...
MANITOWOC, WI
UPMATTERS

From tragedy to triumph: 13-year-old battling brain cancer becomes honorary police officer in Wisconsin

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Winnebago County helped a teenager’s lifelong dream of becoming a police officer by swearing him in as an honorary officer. 13-year-old Chance Van Stippen has been courageously battling brain cancer and has always dreamed about being a police officer. On Friday, with the help of the Fox Crossing Police Department and the Neenah Police Department, Van Stippen was made an honorary officer.
MENASHA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Popular Green Bay summer music festival is moving to new location

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After three years on Green Bay’s city deck - and one year virtual due to the pandemic - Rock the Dock 2023 will be held in De Pere’s Voyager Park. The event coordinator says with the growth of the festival that this location will provide more space for bigger crowds and their drone show and their robotic competition.
GREEN BAY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | Honoring the memory of Rev. Jerome Repenshek

West Bend, WI – Hundreds of people turned out to pay their respects to Rev. Jerome Repenshek during a ceremony Thursday morning at Holy Angels Church in West Bend, WI. Repenshek, 85, was celebrated as a priest who always shared a message of compassion and hope. All the bishops had some good interactions with him. Their presence reflected that.
WEST BEND, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay woman accused of swatting a Bellevue residence, 15+ ‘unfounded’ 9-1-1 calls

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman was arrested on multiple charges after she allegedly called 9-1-1 on a Bellevue residence over multiple months. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, on January 4 around 3:30 p.m., 33-year-old Holly Arcand was taken into custody for three counts of Swatting, five counts of Misuses of 9-1-1 and 17 counts of Obstructing.
BELLEVUE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Happening now: Large police presence on Green Bay’s east side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A large police presence is visible on Green Bay’s east side on the 1300 block of Smith Street, and officers are asking people to avoid the area. Local 5 is on the scene at Smith Street between North Irwin Avenue and North Baird Street.
GREEN BAY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-5-23 drug bust-fdl

A Wisconsin Rapids couple is in custody on drug charges following a traffic stop in Fond du Lac. The vehicle was pulled over Wednesday night for an equipment violation after it exited northbound Interstate 41 at Hickory Street. A police K9 detected the odor of drugs and a search of the vehicle recovered a pound each of cocaine and marijuana. A 30 year old woman and 35 year old man from Wisconsin Rapids were taken into custody.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
NBC26

Green Bay family seeks help to pay for son's cerebral palsy treatment

GREEN BAY — Seven-year-old Green Bay resident Christopher Robinson Jr. was recently accepted to a cutting-edge program designed to treat his cerebral palsy; he just needs a lot of help getting there. His mother, Stacee Guyette, explains that the family had been trying to get Christopher into NAPA—an extensive...
GREEN BAY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Teens charged in Marquette County home invasion

MONTELLO, Wis. — Two 17-year-old boys from Montello each face multiple charges following an armed home invasion earlier this week, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office said. Jayce Ellsworth-Messa and Dominick Ziolek each face one felony charge of burglary with a person present and misdemeanor charges of intentionally pointing a firearm at a person, criminal damage to property and battery, online...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - January 6, 2023

Brown County Arrest Records - Friday January 6, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.

