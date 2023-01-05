Read full article on original website
1-10 Locals Arrested in December of 2022Charleston News SourceCharleston, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ChattanoogaTed RiversChattanooga, TN
1-5 B & B Marina to Host Brandon MaddoxCharleston News SourceChattanooga, TN
2 Tennessee Women Were Charged For Blocking The Abortion Clinic AccessAbdul GhaniOoltewah, TN
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
wutc.org
“Waters Rising,” A Mini-Opera From Inside Prison Walls
From inside prison walls, a story of transformation from darkness to light. “Waters Rising: A Cardboard Opera” was produced in collaboration with prisoners at Walker State Faith and Character Based Prison in Northwest Georgia and the Hunter Museum of American Art here in Chattanooga. Prisoners shared their words, musical...
WDEF
Second Annual ModelCon Held in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Scale model enthusiasts in our community gathered at the Chattanooga Convention Center today. The annual Chattanooga ModelCon drew scale modelers from all over the region. It was hosted by the Chattanooga Scale Modelers club. There were models of airplanes, tanks, race cars, and plenty of other vehicles....
What can ‘smart intersections’ do for a city? Chattanooga aims to find out.
Photo by John Matychuk on UnsplashSensors can help make an intersection more knowable. Here's how a network of them could help a Tennessee city.
wutc.org
A Celebration On The Way To This Year’s MLK Day
Next Monday is the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. Here in Chattanooga, a multi-day celebration of the civil rights leader and his legacy is now under way for its 53rd year. Eric Atkins is co-chair of the Unity Group of Chattanooga.
Sean of the South: Chickamauga
By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary The Chickamauga Battlefield. It is a January day, the leaves are dead. The sky looks like dull aircraft aluminum. This U.S. national park sits in the northwest corner of Georgia, at the base of Lookout Mountain. Technically, we are in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia. But most people will […]
wutc.org
The Area Boom In Freestanding Emergency Departments
Chattanooga and Hamilton County serve as a regional hub for health care. Now, what are known as freestanding emergency departments - freestanding ER’s - are on the rise in this area. Elizabeth Fite is examining this trend as health care reporter for The Chattanooga Times Free Press.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Chattanooga
Chattanooga might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Chattanooga.
WTVCFOX
Boater escapes burning vessel in Chattanooga Monday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A boater managed to escape his burning vessel unharmed and swim to safety Monday afternoon in Chattanooga. A post on the Chattanooga Fire Department's Facebook page says the accident happened near Raider Lane, at about 1:30 p.m. CFD says arriving firefighters found the burning boat on...
mymix1041.com
Cleveland Utilities CEO addresses December rolling blackouts
Cleveland Utilities released a statement on Friday from President-CEO Tim Henderson regarding the power events of December 23rd and 24th. “On the mornings of December 23 and 24, Cleveland Utilities (CU) customers experienced intermittent interruptions in their electric service due to, for the first time in history, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) enacting Step 50 of the Emergency Load Curtailment Plan (ELCP).
WDEF
Cleveland cuts ribbon on downtown affordable housing
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) — Cleveland is undergoing some major renovations to its historic downtown, including new affordable housing for the community. In partnership with the city council and outside developers, Cleveland Mayor Kevin Brooks is prepared to see his city take some of its older properties and transform them into something new.
Have you seen missing Georgia teenager Jason Story?
The Chickamauga Police Department is asking for your help finding 17-year-old Jason Riley Story. Story left Chickamauga earlier this week and was last seen Tuesday night in the area of Coolidge Park in Chattanooga. Anyone with information in reference to Jason is asked to contact Detective Ira Taylor With the...
Chattanooga, January 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Chattanooga. The Berean Academy basketball team will have a game with St Jude School on January 09, 2023, 13:00:00. The East Ridge High School basketball team will have a game with Tyner Academy on January 09, 2023, 14:00:00.
WDEF
Governor Lee Touts New Transportation Infrastructure Bill in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Tennessee Governor Bill Lee made a visit to the Scenic City today. He was here to promote a piece of legislation that he hopes will transform roads across the Volunteer State. With a net increase of over 500,000 new residents in the state of Tennessee, Governor Lee...
Iconic Georgia BBQ restaurant known for ‘Pig Hill of Fame’ will stay open after all
ELLIJAY, Ga. — Two months after it announced its closure, an iconic barbecue restaurant in North Georgia will stay open after all. Poole’s BBQ confirmed on Facebook Thursday that someone purchased the restaurant. The new owners said they will keep similar hours and the same recipes, including a customer favorite: coleslaw.
fox5atlanta.com
Community mourns death of longtime north Georgia fire chief
MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. - Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the recent death of the beloved Chatsworth Fire Department Chief. Murray County Fire Chief Dewayne Bain announced on Facebook that Chatsworth Chief Michael "Moe" Baxter died. He joined the Murray County Fire Service in 1983 and assumed the role of...
WDEF
More To The Story with Staley – Local Woman Creates Seahorse Snacks, Sold in 50 States
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Three years ago, Stacy Martin found out she had a genetic predisposition to stomach cancer. An 80 percent chance she would someday come down with that deadly disease. So, in a preventative move, she had her stomach removed. Changing everything in her life. Martin has to...
chattanoogacw.com
Dog rescued near Chickamauga Dam 'may not make it through the weekend,' says McKamey
A dog abandoned near the Chickamauga Dam on Highway 153 "may not make it through the weekend," according to the McKamey Animal Center in Chattanooga. The center says a person saw a dog being abandoned at about 6 p.m., and called McKamey immediately. When officers arrived, they found the good...
North Georgia county mourns death of beloved fire chief
CHATSWORTH, Ga — A north Georgia county is mourning the loss of its fire chief. Fire Chief Michael “Moe” Baxter of The Chatsworth Fire department has died, the Murray County Department of Public Safety announced on Sunday. Baxter joined the Murray County Fire Service in 1983 and...
WDEF
Homeless Encampment Fire, Chattanooga Fire Department Responds
Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) – A fire occurred Friday morning in downtown Chattanooga at a homeless encampment, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department. No injuries have been reported. The fire department says two tents were destroyed and two others were damaged. Authorities say the fire took place just after 7...
WDEF
Tractor Trailer Flips on its Side on Riverside Drive
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Traffic had to be shut down on Riverside Drive earlier this afternoon due to a crash. Shortly before noon, a tractor trailer flipped on its side close to the Tennessee American Water Tower near UTC’s campus. Fortunately, according to Chattanooga Police on scene, the truck driver...
