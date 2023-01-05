ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

wutc.org

“Waters Rising,” A Mini-Opera From Inside Prison Walls

From inside prison walls, a story of transformation from darkness to light. “Waters Rising: A Cardboard Opera” was produced in collaboration with prisoners at Walker State Faith and Character Based Prison in Northwest Georgia and the Hunter Museum of American Art here in Chattanooga. Prisoners shared their words, musical...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Second Annual ModelCon Held in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Scale model enthusiasts in our community gathered at the Chattanooga Convention Center today. The annual Chattanooga ModelCon drew scale modelers from all over the region. It was hosted by the Chattanooga Scale Modelers club. There were models of airplanes, tanks, race cars, and plenty of other vehicles....
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

A Celebration On The Way To This Year’s MLK Day

Next Monday is the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. Here in Chattanooga, a multi-day celebration of the civil rights leader and his legacy is now under way for its 53rd year. Eric Atkins is co-chair of the Unity Group of Chattanooga.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Trussville Tribune

Sean of the South: Chickamauga

By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary The Chickamauga Battlefield. It is a January day, the leaves are dead. The sky looks like dull aircraft aluminum. This U.S. national park sits in the northwest corner of Georgia, at the base of Lookout Mountain. Technically, we are in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia. But most people will […]
FORT OGLETHORPE, GA
wutc.org

The Area Boom In Freestanding Emergency Departments

Chattanooga and Hamilton County serve as a regional hub for health care. Now, what are known as freestanding emergency departments - freestanding ER’s - are on the rise in this area. Elizabeth Fite is examining this trend as health care reporter for The Chattanooga Times Free Press.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Boater escapes burning vessel in Chattanooga Monday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A boater managed to escape his burning vessel unharmed and swim to safety Monday afternoon in Chattanooga. A post on the Chattanooga Fire Department's Facebook page says the accident happened near Raider Lane, at about 1:30 p.m. CFD says arriving firefighters found the burning boat on...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Cleveland Utilities CEO addresses December rolling blackouts

Cleveland Utilities released a statement on Friday from President-CEO Tim Henderson regarding the power events of December 23rd and 24th. “On the mornings of December 23 and 24, Cleveland Utilities (CU) customers experienced intermittent interruptions in their electric service due to, for the first time in history, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) enacting Step 50 of the Emergency Load Curtailment Plan (ELCP).
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

Cleveland cuts ribbon on downtown affordable housing

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) — Cleveland is undergoing some major renovations to its historic downtown, including new affordable housing for the community. In partnership with the city council and outside developers, Cleveland Mayor Kevin Brooks is prepared to see his city take some of its older properties and transform them into something new.
CLEVELAND, TN
The Georgia Sun

Have you seen missing Georgia teenager Jason Story?

The Chickamauga Police Department is asking for your help finding 17-year-old Jason Riley Story. Story left Chickamauga earlier this week and was last seen Tuesday night in the area of Coolidge Park in Chattanooga. Anyone with information in reference to Jason is asked to contact Detective Ira Taylor With the...
CHICKAMAUGA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Community mourns death of longtime north Georgia fire chief

MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. - Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the recent death of the beloved Chatsworth Fire Department Chief. Murray County Fire Chief Dewayne Bain announced on Facebook that Chatsworth Chief Michael "Moe" Baxter died. He joined the Murray County Fire Service in 1983 and assumed the role of...
CHATSWORTH, GA
WDEF

Homeless Encampment Fire, Chattanooga Fire Department Responds

Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) – A fire occurred Friday morning in downtown Chattanooga at a homeless encampment, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department. No injuries have been reported. The fire department says two tents were destroyed and two others were damaged. Authorities say the fire took place just after 7...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Tractor Trailer Flips on its Side on Riverside Drive

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Traffic had to be shut down on Riverside Drive earlier this afternoon due to a crash. Shortly before noon, a tractor trailer flipped on its side close to the Tennessee American Water Tower near UTC’s campus. Fortunately, according to Chattanooga Police on scene, the truck driver...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

