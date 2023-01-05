Read full article on original website
The Ringer
Would You Buy WWE or the New York Knicks? Plus, ‘WrestleMania’ Breaks All-Time Gate Record.
David kicks off this week’s show by asking Kaz whether he would rather purchase the WWE or the New York Knicks (0:30). Vince McMahon returns to the WWE board of directors (8:35) WrestleMania breaks the all-time gate record (27:27) Chris Jericho shows up at PWG (35:00) Speedball Mike Bailey...
The Ringer
Vince McMahon Wants Back In. What Happens Now?
David Shoemaker of The Masked Man Show fame joins Rosenberg on the heels of yesterday’s news concerning Vince McMahon’s desire to return to WWE. On today’s episode, the guys discuss the ins and outs of McMahon’s proposal, what it means for WWE’s storytelling, whether he’s serious about selling the company once given back power, his motivation for coming back, and more.
The Ringer
Vince McMahon’s Return and WWE’s Most Intriguing Suitors
Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss Vince McMahon’s unceremonious return to WWE, his plan to help facilitate a sale before agreeing to a new TV rights deal, and the front-runners most likely to make a bid to acquire the live wrestling juggernaut. Host: Matt Belloni.
The Ringer
Kenny Omega Returned to Japan to Take Out Will Ospreay
There’s more great pro wrestling in 2023 than we know what to do with. So The Ringer brings you a regular cheat sheet with the three best matches of the past week—one from WWE, one from AEW, and one from the rest of the immense wrestling world. Darby...
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Are Reportedly ‘Seriously in Love’ & Plan To Be ‘Fully Open’ About Romance
It’s been roughly two months since Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes‘ romance was outed after photos were published online showing the GMA3: What You Need To Know co-stars getting physical. Since then, Amy, 45, and T.J., 49, have taken their love all over the place – except the set of GMA3, as they’ve been removed from their hosting duties amid the drama. They’ve since taken their love to Atlanta and Miami and don’t expect them to hide it if and when they come back. It’s “not a fling” between them, reports Us Weekly, which notes that “they are seriously in love. And they will be fully open about their relationship now.”
The Ringer
The State of Awards Season and ‘Copenhagen Cowboy’ With Sean Fennessey
Chris and Andy are joined by Sean Fennessey to talk about the current state of awards season with the Golden Globes airing this week, and what cultural currency award shows hold today (1:00). Then, they talk about the new Nicolas Winding Refn series Copenhagen Cowboy (41:03) and where it stands among other Refn projects (61:17).
