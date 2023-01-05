ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Times

Will Damar Hamlin's injury change the NFL? Why a safer game could turn away fans

By David Wharton
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05YJc6_0k5NV3qx00

The game of football and its fans have never been particularly squeamish about injuries. When players tear a knee ligament or dislocate a shoulder, when they wobble away from a jarring collision, trainers help them to the sideline and play resumes.

What happened to Damar Hamlin during a “Monday Night Football” game this week was different.

Time and again, television cameras returned to the field where the Buffalo Bills safety had suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed to the turf. Viewers watched for nearly 20 minutes while medical personnel scrambled to revive him with CPR and defibrillation.

As Hamlin remains hospitalized in critical condition , the question lingers: Was that scene horrifying enough to cause fans to second-guess their love for a sport so inherently dangerous?

“It is a complex question and I can tell you for certain it is not new,” said Brad Bushman, a communications professor at Ohio State University who has studied football’s appeal.

When the initial shock of the incident begins to fade, experts say, any serious debate over risking life to play a game must account for basic human psychology and the public’s long-standing hunger for violent entertainment. As Bushman put it: “This has been going on since the gladiators in Rome.”

As of Thursday, the 24-year-old Hamlin was still intubated but neurologically intact and able to communicate in writing, asking about the result of the Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals , unaware that it had been postponed after his collapse.

“When he asked did we win, the answer was, 'Yes, Damar, you won,'” said Dr. Timothy A. Pritts, division chief of general surgery at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. “'You won the game of life.'”

With tests ongoing, it remains unclear whether Hamlin’s cardiac arrest was caused by his first-quarter collision with an opposing receiver or, perhaps, a pre-existing condition. Still, it is no surprise the episode has renewed debate over the games we watch.

“Serious sport has nothing to do with fair play,” author George Orwell once wrote. “It is bound up with hatred, jealousy, boastfulness, disregard for all rules and sadistic pleasure in witnessing violence. In other words, it is war minus the shooting.”

Boxing and mixed martial arts feature hand-to-hand combat. Hockey is known for its hard checks and fights. Race cars ram into walls.

Physical contact is certainly not the only reason to watch football, which can be exhilarating in its speed and athleticism. Tom Farrey, executive director of the Aspen Institute's Sports & Society Program, says the game can offer fans a sense of community and is also wrapped up in gambling and fantasy leagues.

But a hint of danger might play a role in its status as the most-popular U.S. sport.

“The analogy I always use is, people like to watch NASCAR and part of the allure is the crashes. In the NFL, fans like to see big people running into each other.”
Todd Jewell, a Texas State University economics professor

“The analogy I always use is, people like to watch NASCAR and part of the allure is the crashes,” said Todd Jewell, a Texas State University economics professor. In the NFL, fans “like to see big people running into each other.”

Viewers can satisfy this fascination, reveling in the fierce hitting, without any moral or legal implications. And when the injured player is carted away, they can choose to ignore the real-life consequences of what they have just witnessed.

This plays into the same dynamic when movies and television shows glamorize if not sanitize acts of violence, omitting depictions of any gruesome or authentic aftermath.

Monday night was different — and chilling — because there was no looking away. The game came to an abrupt halt as players from both teams crowded around Hamlin, some in tears, and an ambulance pulled onto the field.

“This was a human being having a heart attack in a public space,” Jewell said. “It’s going to make people think a little bit.”

Constant media updates in the days since have included hints of remorse from both broadcasters and fans accustomed to cheering for vicious quarterback sacks and jarring midfield collisions.

More than $7 million in donations have poured into a previously small fundraiser, a toy drive that Hamlin established two years ago. As one donor wrote on the GoFundMe page: “This is bigger than football.”

“This was a human being having a heart attack in a public space. It’s going to make people think a little bit.”
Todd Jewell, a Texas State University economics professor

Still, experts wonder about any lasting effect.

When Hamlin launched himself at receiver Tee Higgins, it was a normal-looking tackle. He initially hopped to his feet and adjusted his facemask before crumpling backward to the ground. There was no apparent blow to the head — the type of contact that has triggered growing concerns about football and brain trauma.

Even as fans donate to Hamlin’s charity in droves, Bushman suspects that some may ultimately dismiss the incident as an oddity.

“One thing we know for sure, based on a lot of research, is that when people feel guilty, they engage in pro-social behaviors such as donations,” the professor said. “It’s one way to wash away the guilt.”

Certainly nothing about modern sport compares to the brutality of the gladiator games that packed arenas in the Roman Empire. The ancient Olympic Games included a sport called pankration in which competitors punched, kicked and choked each other.

In the modern era, the NFL has remained popular despite several heart-related fatalities. When Minnesota Vikings lineman Korey Stringer died from complications due to heat stroke during a 2001 training camp, the league established new protocols but faced no serious calls to abolish the sport.

Similarly, the increased awareness of concussions and CTE, a neurodegenerative disease found in people who have suffered repeated head trauma, has resulted in limited rule changes and helmet improvements.

Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Kenny Clark was quoted on his team’s website as saying that players “just understand this is the game that we play and that’s the risk that we take.”

As disturbing as Monday night was, experts doubt it will cause the game to outlaw or significantly lessen its trademark brand of physical contact. Or that the public will make any such demands, at least not in great numbers.

“It would not be the same game,” Jewell said. “Any changes to make football safer are going to mean that some fans won’t like it as much.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Damar Hamlin texted teammates to say, “I’m sorry that I did that to y’all”

The Bills capped a difficult, emotional, and unprecedented week with a win over the Patriots. After the game, cornerback Tre’Davious While spoke about moving past witnessing a teammate suffer cardiac arrest on the field. And White made it clear that the situation with Damar Hamlin continues to play in the mind of White and his teammates.
Taste of Country

Luke Bryan Boosts Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Fundraiser

Luke Bryan is among the top donors to Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe. The fundraiser surpassed $8 million as good news came about his recovery. Bryan gave $5,000 to Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive. The GoFundMe was set up in 2020 with a modest goal of $2,500. After Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football broadcast, donations started to pour in.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Boston

Bills play video message from Damar Hamlin prior to kickoff of game vs. Patriots

BOSTON -- Damar Hamlin's health has improved steadily and rapidly this week, with the 24-year-old being able to address his teammates via FaceTime on Friday.On Sunday, Hamlin was able to address the rest of Buffalo and Bills Mafia prior to kickoff between the Bills and Patriots in Orchard Park.Though he didn't record a video message for the players and fans in attendance in Orchard Park, Hamlin did send a message out on social media prior to the start of the game. That message was quite simple, with Hamlin shaping his hands like a heart, while tweeting out, "GAMETIME!!!"Hamlin, of course,...
Larry Brown Sports

Damar Hamlin had awesome reaction to Bills’ surreal opening kick TD

The Buffalo Bills on Sunday played their first game since Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field, and they could not have scripted a better start. After they took the field waving flags and wearing patches with Hamlin’s No. 3 on them, the Bills proceeded to return the opening kickoff for a touchdown.... The post Damar Hamlin had awesome reaction to Bills’ surreal opening kick TD appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Damar Hamlin updates: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pens open letter to fans regarding Bills safety

Roger Goodell, in an open letter to NFL fans, addressed Damar Hamlin, his ongoing recovery and the overwhelming support Hamlin has received over the past week. In the letter, the NFL's commissioner wrote that Hamlin's "inspiring progress" has "lifted the spirits of the entire NFL and football fans across the country." Hamlin, the Bills' second-year safety, has made significant recovery in the days following his cardiac arrest during Monday's game between the Bills and Bengals.
ClutchPoints

Damar Hamlin breaks silence after injury

Damar Hamlin broke his silence Saturday after suffering a scary injury on Monday Night Football. The Buffalo Bills safety shared a message on his Instagram amid all of the support he’s received. “When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much,”...
Athlon Sports

Video: Buffalo Bills Take Opening Kickoff To The House

Hollywood couldn't script it any better than how the Buffalo Bills did this Sunday afternoon.  Buffalo's first play from scrimmage since Damar Hamlin's medical emergency last Monday night just went for a touchdown.  Nyheim Hines took the opening kickoff 96 yards to the house to give the ...
BUFFALO, NY
The Guardian

Damar Hamlin posts on social media for first time since cardiac arrest on field

Damar Hamlin has posted his first public statement on social media since suffering a cardiac arrest during an NFL match on Monday. “When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much…” the Buffalo Bills safety said in an Instagram post on Saturday. “The love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out.
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Saturday's Damar Hamlin Update

As the NFL's Week 18 slate of games kicks off this Saturday afternoon, the entire football world continues to send their best wishes to Bills safety Damar Hamlin.  According to the most recent update by the Bills today, Hamlin remains in critical condition but is making continued progress in ...
The Associated Press

AP source: Browns fire coordinator Woods after 3 seasons

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods on Monday after his underperforming group had a major hand in this season ending way short of expectations or the playoffs, a person familiar with the move told the Associated Press. The 52-year-old Woods was one Kevin Stefanski’s first hires in 2020. Cleveland’s defense had issues from the opener, leading to a 7-10 record — the Browns’ 17th double-digit loss season since the franchise’s expansion rebirth in 1999. Woods is the only coordinator expected to be fired, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced any staff changes Woods was under fire all season and he sensed his dismissal last week, telling reporters, “I hope I get to talk to you guys again,” as he left his news conference.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Hill

Damar Hamlin injury revives safety debate over a sport built on butting heads

Damar Hamlin’s tragic gridiron collapse underscores a longstanding societal dilemma over a game that, however deeply engrained in American culture, might just be too dangerous to play.  Participation in tackle football among children has been slipping for years amid mounting safety concerns. The signal moment in that decline was probably the release of a 2017 study…
IOWA STATE
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
500K+
Followers
78K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy