wrestletalk.com
SmackDown Spoiler: Unannounced Championship Match Set For Tonight
There is set to be an impromptu match for a major WWE Championship on tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown. Find out more!. According to a report from Fightful Select, tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown (January 6) will feature an unannounced title bout. Per the internal rundown for the...
wrestletalk.com
Huge Championship Match Added To Royal Rumble Card On SmackDown
We now know who will face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship at this month’s Royal Rumble premium live event!. While the Bloodline kicked off WWE SmackDown in a similar hostile takeover fashion to their opening of WWE Raw, this time they were joined by the Tribal Chief.
wrestletalk.com
Find Out How Many Titles Changed Hands At AEW At Battle Of The Belts 5
Find out which titles changed hands at AEW Battle of the Belts 5 that aired directly after tonight’s (January 6) AEW Rampage. There were four title bouts on the docket tonight in AEW, find out which resulted in a new champion!. During the AEW Rampage main event, Darby Allin...
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Star Defends ROH Presence On AEW Television
It has been almost a year since Tony Khan came out on AEW Dynamite and announced that he had purchased Ring of Honor. Since then, ROH and it’s various champions have appeared regularly on AEW Dynamite and Rampage, a point that has become a criticism by fans of the show.
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Star Cleared For In-Ring Return
As revealed on tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage, a top AEW star has revealed that he’s finally cleared for an in-ring return. In a continuation in their on-going feud, we finally know for sure when Hangman Adam Page will get his hands on Jon Moxley. After continued (storyline...
wrestletalk.com
Update On Who Is Behind ‘Uncle Howdy’ Character
A new report has provided an update on who is behind “Uncle Howdy” character. Ever since his return at WWE Extreme Rules 2022, Bray Wyatt has captured the imaginations of the fans with his compelling storyline involving “Uncle Howdy”. On the December 30 edition of SmackDown,...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer To Be At Royal Rumble After Making Up With Triple H
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has confirmed that he will be in San Antonio, Texas for the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. The highly anticipated show will air from the Alamodome on January 28. Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Flair noted that he and Triple H...
wrestletalk.com
Ric Flair On ‘Major Issue’ Charlotte Flair Dealt With During WWE Hiatus
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has commented on Charlotte Flair’s recent WWE absence, following her return and title win. Charlotte won the SmackDown Women’s Championship from Ronda Rousey on the December 30 edition of SmackDown. This was The Queen’s first match since losing the title to Rousey...
wrestletalk.com
IMPACT Wrestling Announces First Ever Pit Fight
IMPACT Wrestling has announced their first ever Pit Fight. Throughout the company’s history, WWE has presented MMA-based matches such as “The Lion’s Den” and “The Fight Pit Match”. On the other hand, IMPACT Wrestling has had several characters with mixed martial art backgrounds that...
wrestletalk.com
WWE NXT Stars On The Road For Upcoming Live Events
Two WWE NXT stars are set to make their WWE main roster debuts at upcoming Live Events next week. SmackDown stars the New Day won the NXT Tag Team Championship back at the NXT Deadl1ne event on December 10, dethroning former champions Pretty Deadly. Pretty Deadly in the weeks since...
wrestletalk.com
Wrestling Legend Wants Interpromotional Dream Match With Current WWE Champion
After a WWE Champion named their dream opponent on WWE The Bump, the subject of that match-up has now spoken on the subject. Charlotte Flair was asked who her dream opponents would be and named them as:. “In terms of people that, maybe, nobody would have thought about, I always...
wrestletalk.com
Jeff Jarrett On AEW Plans To Expand Into New Markets
Jeff Jarrett has revealed his hopes for AEW in 2023, discussing current plans for the promotion’s live events. Jarrett currently serves as the promotion’s Director of Business Development, and is helping AEW to expand its live event calendar. Discussing his current role with AEW, Jarrett noted the following...
wrestletalk.com
Jim Cornette Blasts Performance Of Top WWE Star
Jim Cornette has blasted the performance of a top WWE star. On the December 30 edition of SmackDown, Charlotte Flair made her return to WWE TV for the first time since May 2022 to confront SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey following her win over Raquel Rodriguez. Flair challenged Rousey...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Legend’s Daughter Wrestles At AEW Taping
The daughter of ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper made her AEW debut during the January 6 tapings at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR. During a match taped for AEW Dark after Battle of the Belts, Teal Piper teamed with Kel to face Tay Melo & Anna Jay. This...
wrestletalk.com
AEW’s Ricky Starks Names His Favourite Match He Competed In
Ricky Starks has recalled his AEW in-ring debut bout, noting that it is his favourite match he has wrestled so far. Starks has gained a lot of popularity since his first AEW bout back in June 2020. The former FTW Champion notably faced Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship on...
wrestletalk.com
AAA & CMLL Interested In Former IMPACT Wrestling Star
A new report has revealed that AAA and CMLL have some interest in a former IMPACT Wrestling star. After requesting her release in early 2022, Lady Frost was granted her release from IMPACT Wrestling in October. It looks like the former IMPACT talent has been gaining eyes from promotions in...
wrestletalk.com
Long Awaited In-Ring Debut On WWE SmackDown
A WWE star has finally made their long awaited in-ring debut on WWE SmackDown in an intergender tag match. On tonight’s January 6 edition of SmackDown, Scarlett teamed with Karrion Kross to take on Emma and Madcap Moss. Scarlett has not been seen wrestling on WWE television despite being...
wrestletalk.com
Big Update On Future Of NJPW In The US
NJPW star Hiroshi Tanahashi has commented on the future of the STRONG brand, amid uncertainty surrounding a potential relaunch. NJPW STRONG was launched in August 2020 as the Japanese promotion’s US based brand. It appears that the brand will soon be no more, or will receive a huge overhaul...
wrestletalk.com
Japanese Star Says They Would Like ‘Many Adventures Abroad’
TJPW star Miyu Yamashita had something of a breakout year in the West in 2022. Currently reigning as the EVE Champion, the former three-time Tokyo Joshi Princess Champion wrestled then-AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa on AEW Dynamite in 2022. Miyu is set to challenge Athena for the ROH...
wrestletalk.com
Tony Khan Reacts To Vince McMahon WWE Return News
AEW President and CEO Tony Khan has reacted to the news of Vince McMahon returning to the WWE Board of Directors today (January 6). Everyone at work is being so nice to me these past 24 hours! I wonder why…. It must be belated holiday spirit. See you tonight on...
