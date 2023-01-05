Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
New Hastings City Administrator prioritizing communication, building trust
HASTINGS, Neb. — Before he starts acting as manager, the top-ranking city staffer in Hastings is playing the role of a sponge. City Administrator Shawn Metcalf is just two weeks into his new job and has met with each city council member and the mayor. “I’ve also spent time...
Fire units respond to Saturday morning blaze at Grand Island trailer home
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Fire units in Grand Island responded to a trailer home fire Saturday morning. The Grand Island Fire Department said it was called to the blaze on Melody Lane, noting that the trailer was fully involved in the fire. An occupant was able to get out of...
Two arrested after pursuit in Hamilton County
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Two people were arrested after a pursuit in Hamilton County over the weekend. Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested two people, 36-year-old Travis Fielder and 36-year-old Brandon Proctor, following a pursuit around 12:15 a.m. The NSP said a trooper saw a Dodge Magnum speeding on Interstate 80...
130 pounds of marijuana found in Jeep struck by train
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - One person is in jail after a frightening incident turned into a drug arrest. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle/train crash near the Union Pacific crossing on E J St. Friday afternoon. Authorities say a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee attempted to cross the railroad tracks in a non-crossing location just to the north of the legal crossing.
Deshler and Thayer Central split rivalry matchup doubleheader
HEBRON, NE — A pair of rivalry games pitting Thayer County foes against one another resulted in a doubleheader split Saturday afternoon. When Thayer Central faced Deshler, it was the Titans who took the girls game 41-29 while the Dragons from Deshler won a tight boys contest 42-40. In...
