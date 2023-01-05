ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, NE

Two arrested after pursuit in Hamilton County

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Two people were arrested after a pursuit in Hamilton County over the weekend. Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested two people, 36-year-old Travis Fielder and 36-year-old Brandon Proctor, following a pursuit around 12:15 a.m. The NSP said a trooper saw a Dodge Magnum speeding on Interstate 80...
HAMILTON COUNTY, NE
130 pounds of marijuana found in Jeep struck by train

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - One person is in jail after a frightening incident turned into a drug arrest. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle/train crash near the Union Pacific crossing on E J St. Friday afternoon. Authorities say a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee attempted to cross the railroad tracks in a non-crossing location just to the north of the legal crossing.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
Deshler and Thayer Central split rivalry matchup doubleheader

HEBRON, NE — A pair of rivalry games pitting Thayer County foes against one another resulted in a doubleheader split Saturday afternoon. When Thayer Central faced Deshler, it was the Titans who took the girls game 41-29 while the Dragons from Deshler won a tight boys contest 42-40. In...
HEBRON, NE

