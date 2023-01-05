Read full article on original website
Related
Photos: Fall 2022 Aging in Atlanta event
The Fall Aging in Atlanta event was held Oct. 5 at City Springs in Sandy Springs. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to facilitating conversations on the topics important to aging well in Atlanta and providing you with resources to live your best senior life. Topics included:• Local entertainment and activities• Staying healthy• Estate planning and asset protection• Immunizations
Obituary: Douglas Bartlett Chadwick, 70
CHADWICK Douglas B. Chadwick1952-2023 Douglas Bartlett Chadwick, of Hillsboro, WV, died January 1 in Charleston, WV, of pneumonia. Doug was a fine photographer in numerous genres, a filmmaker, a patron of the arts, and a kind and loyal friend with a keen sense of humor. He was 70 years old. Born August 19, 1952, in […] The post Obituary: Douglas Bartlett Chadwick, 70 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
Comments / 0