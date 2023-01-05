Read full article on original website
AI program can tell how fast your brain is really aging — revealing risks for Alzheimer’s
LOS ANGELES — How old is your brain, really? Just like people who look older than they really are, scientists say a person’s brain can age faster than the rest of their body. With that in mind, researchers at USC have created an artificial intelligence program which can accurately tell how old someone’s brain is — while also pointing out warning signs for Alzheimer’s disease.
New multi-cancer test can detect disease at early stages with small amounts of blood, urine
GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Despite cancer being one of the deadliest diseases that heavily relies on early detection, effective methods for identifying many cancers at once remains hard to come by. Now, researchers from Chalmers University of Technology have demonstrated that a previously untested method can easily detect multiple types of cancers early on, including types that are currently difficult to detect.
‘Jumping genes’ may explain inflammatory trigger of Alzheimer’s disease
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The pathology of Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases continue to puzzle scientists. However, UT Health San Antonio scientists have made a novel discovery, finding a possible inflammatory trigger for Alzheimer’s as well as a rare brain disorder called supranuclear palsy. “We have...
My beautiful sister died after her ‘harmless’ pins and needles turned out to be cancer
A WOMAN has tragically died just months after discovering seemingly harmless "pins and needles" was actually cancer. Lydia Carfrae-Brohaska, 36, only saw doctors after the light tingling in her hands and feet spread to her legs and left her unable to walk. In August 2018, medics diagnosed the qualified solicitor,...
Alzheimer’s ‘hallmark’ may have nothing to do with disease after all, stunning study explains
LOS ANGELES — A longtime warning sign for Alzheimer’s disease onset may have little to do with cognitive decline after all. Researchers from USC say the buildup of a protein called amyloid beta (Aβ), long considered a “hallmark” of the disease by many experts, could actually be a sign of normal brain aging — not the beginnings of mental decline.
