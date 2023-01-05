ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AI program can tell how fast your brain is really aging — revealing risks for Alzheimer's

LOS ANGELES — How old is your brain, really? Just like people who look older than they really are, scientists say a person’s brain can age faster than the rest of their body. With that in mind, researchers at USC have created an artificial intelligence program which can accurately tell how old someone’s brain is — while also pointing out warning signs for Alzheimer’s disease.
studyfinds.org

New multi-cancer test can detect disease at early stages with small amounts of blood, urine

GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Despite cancer being one of the deadliest diseases that heavily relies on early detection, effective methods for identifying many cancers at once remains hard to come by. Now, researchers from Chalmers University of Technology have demonstrated that a previously untested method can easily detect multiple types of cancers early on, including types that are currently difficult to detect.
studyfinds.org

‘Jumping genes’ may explain inflammatory trigger of Alzheimer’s disease

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The pathology of Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases continue to puzzle scientists. However, UT Health San Antonio scientists have made a novel discovery, finding a possible inflammatory trigger for Alzheimer’s as well as a rare brain disorder called supranuclear palsy. “We have...
