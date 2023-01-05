Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. PaulTed RiversSaint Paul, MN
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
The "Retail Apocalypse" Continues: Marshalls to Shut Down Two Locations - Is Your Local Outlet Affected?Ty D.Philadelphia, PA
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
There’s a New Vegan Burger Bar Opening in Minneapolis Next WeekVegOut MagazineMinneapolis, MN
gophersports.com
Cooley's OT Heroics Cap Marquee Victory over SCSU
MINNEAPOLIS - With the overtime clock ticking away, Logan Cooley dazzled the sellout crowd with a game-winning goal and the No. 1/3 ranked Golden Gophers men's hockey team skated to a 2-1 win against No. 4 St. Cloud State Sunday afternoon inside 3M Arena at Mariucci. Brock Faber made a...
gophersports.com
Fleck Appoints Harbaugh, Simon as Co-Offensive Coordinators
MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck has announced changes to his coaching staff for the 2023 season. After spending last season as the Gophers' tight ends coach, Greg Harbaugh Jr. is now co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach. He joins Matt Simon in the co-offensive coordinator role, which Simon has held, along with wide receivers coach, since the 2020 campaign.
gophersports.com
Zumwinkle's Milestone Weekend Earns Her Forward of the Week Honors
MINNEAPOLIS – Fifth-year forward Grace Zumwinkle has been named WCHA Forward of the Week for the second time this season after a milestone-filled weekend in the East/West Showcase. Zumwinkle earns her ninth-career conference forward of the week honor after recording seven points in a pair of victories in the...
Minnesota Gophers Basketball: Tracking the Transfers Out
The transfer game brings them in, brings them out. When it comes to the players that have recently transferred out, how are they doing? We give you the quick run down today. Abdoulaye Thiam of High Point. The low major level has surely worked out for Abdoulaye. The 6'3 sophomore is averaging 14.4 points a game with four rebounds a contest. In his 29 minutes a game Thiam is taking seven threes a contest and making 39 percent of them! High Point is 8-8 on the season, Thiam's played one game against a high major caliber team scoring 20 against UNLV but he was 7 of 22 from the floor to get there. Thiam was the only transfer out last season.
gophersports.com
50 Years of Gopher Women's Basketball
The University of Minnesota is excited to celebrate the 50th year of women's basketball in 2022. For the next 50 days, leading up to Minnesota's Alumni Game on Feb. 26, against Purdue, there will be features, historic photos and more shared here to celebrate all the accomplishments both the team and players have had at, and beyond, the University of Minnesota.
gophersports.com
Gophers Fall at SCSU in Top-Four Battle
ST. CLOUD, Minn. - The No. 1/3 Minnesota men's hockey team suffered a 3-0 loss in a top-four matchup at No. 4 St. Cloud State Saturday night from the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. The Golden Gophers put pressure on the Huskies all game, but could not break through and...
gophersports.com
Zumwinkle Nets 100th Career Goal in Win over New Hampshire
MINNEAPOLIS – The No. 4/5 Gopher Women's hockey team skated to an 8-1 win over the New Hampshire Wildcats on the final day of the East/West Showcase at the Ridder Arena on Saturday afternoon. Catie Skaja scored for the second consecutive game to give Minnesota (16-3-2) the lead just...
gophersports.com
Gophers Fall in Conference Opener to Northwestern
EVANSTON, Ill. - The No. 8 University of Minnesota wrestling program suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday afternoon, as they fell to Northwestern by a score 18-11 inside Welsh-Ryan Arena. The story of the dual was the swing matches, as Northwestern won five of the six ranked...
gophersports.com
Two Future Gophers Off and Running at U18 Women's Worlds
MINNEAPOLIS – Two players who will don the Maroon and Gold next season are currently competing in the 2023 U18 Women's World Championships in Ostersund, Sweden. Team USA's Ava Lindsay and Elly Klepinger became members of Minnesota's 2023 freshman signing class in November. Lindsay returns to Team USA after...
insideradio.com
Steve Gorman Named As Tom Barnard’s Successor At KQRS Minneapolis.
Former Black Crowes drummer turned broadcaster Steve Gorman is named morning host at Cumulus Media classic rock KQRS Minneapolis (92.5). Gorman, who will continue to host the Westwood One-syndicated “Steve Gorman Rocks” night show, succeeds the legendary Tom Barnard, who retired at the end of 2022. Gorman, who...
krforadio.com
Perfect Minnesota Home Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And Was Owned By Minnesota Twins Player (PHOTOS)
Every year, I look back at some of my favorite stories that I've ever written and this, by far, is #1. If this house ever goes back on the market, I am calling dibs! It truly is the perfect Minnesota home. Perfect Minnesota Home Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And...
Small Minnesota City Has the Most Mispronounced Name in the U.S.
There are a lot of cities and towns here in Minnesota that can be a little tricky to pronounce. But one small Minnesota city was named the town with the most mispronounced name in the entire country. Having city and town names that are tough to pronounce is not just...
Plow Truck Plunges Through Ice On Northern Minnesota Lake
Man, this has been a bad year for making ice on Minnesota Lakes. Frustrated anglers across the state have been dealing with slushy, sloppy, and sometimes thin ice. Record snowfall in December created major problems when it comes to ice fishing. The feet of snow most of Minnesota received in December act as an insulator for the ice. This has prevented it from being as thick as it normally would be this time of year.
Frank Vascellaro recovering after shoulder surgery
MINNEAPOLIS -- Frank Vascellaro is recovering after undergoing shoulder surgery on Friday.WCCO's evening anchor shared that he won't be behind the desk for a few weeks; he slipped and fell the day after Christmas while helping his daughter load up her car, hurting his rotor cuff."I completely went up into the air and the first thing I hit was my left shoulder and I immediately knew I had done something bad," Vascellaro said Thursday on WCCO's 4 p.m. show."We have doctors and emergency personnel on the news all the time talking about the dangers of slipping and falling this time of year," he said. "I wish I would have listened to them better."It was his footwear choice that was partially to blame. He went out in Birkenstocks, and acknowledged that he should have worn his winter boots."Had I only worn the regular good shoes I wear, it never would have happened," he said.He suffered three tears in his rotator cuff and another on the tendon that holds his bicep into place. Doctors say his recovery could take a few weeks, though they're not sure of the exact timing.
willmarradio.com
Three die in weekend snowmobile accidents
(Wabasha MN-) At least three people are dead after weekend accidents involving snowmobiles and A-T-Vs across Minnesota. St. Louis County deputies say an Albertville woman lost control of her snowmobile on a curve north of Hibbing and crashed into a tree. The 55-year-old victim died at the scene Saturday. A 64-year-old man went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake Saturday night and was rescued from the water but died at the hospital. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy was snowmobiling on private property Sunday when he struck a tree, and first responders were unable to save him.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Putting this January snowstorm into perspective
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's been a snowy start to the year. This week's snowstorm marks just the seventh time since 1872 the Twin Cities has seen a two-day snowstorm accumulate more than 10 inches in January. The snow depth at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has increased from 10 inches...
drydenwire.com
$15.1 Million Dollar Winning Megabucks Ticket Sold In Northwest Wisconsin
LUCK, WI — The luck of the draw was in the town of Luck, Wisconsin on Wednesday night. A $15.1 million Megabucks jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Wayne's Food Plus located at 151 Butternut Ave for the January 4, 2023, drawing, according to the Wisconsin Lottery. The winning numbers...
ccxmedia.org
Golden Valley Pastor Partially Paralyzed After Icy Fall
A Golden Valley church pastor is attempting to recover from a devastating accident that left him partially paralyzed. Pastor David Kent of Christian Life Center in Golden Valley and Brooklyn Park slipped and fell on icy pavement on Dec. 16. “We have a small hill that comes into our [Golden...
Man arrested for murder near U.S. Bank Stadium
A man was arrested in the murder of a Plymouth man near U.S. Bank Stadium last Friday night. The suspect was out on bond after charges of murdering a man in Moorhead in 2021.
