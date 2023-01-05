ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Screenwriters reveal the highs and lows of telling their stories

By Los Angeles Times staff
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago
Screenwriters Lena Dunham ("Catherine Called Birdy"), David O. Russell ("Amsterdam"), Samuel D. Hunter ("The Whale") and David Kajganich ("Bones and All"). (Celeste Sloman, Yuri Hasegawa / For The Times; Christina House, Dania Maxwell/ Los Angeles Times)

Every good film begins with a story. Sometimes it's one that has already been written as a book or a play, and sometimes it comes straight from someone's head — taken from history, from personal experience or created out of whole cloth. However it came to be, it must become a script, and every path to get there is different. Here, screenwriters who saw their films earn positive critical attention this awards season share their personal stories about, well, coming up with their stories.

David Magee | 'A Man Called Otto'

David Magee (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

A number of people who have seen the film have asked me whether the isolation we all felt during the COVID pandemic influenced the writing of the script. Virtually no one had heard of COVID when I took on the project, so I can’t take credit for being prescient, but COVID did hit as I was working on the first draft, and I saw along with everyone else how quickly loneliness and isolation can amplify social discord, driving people apart at a time when they need to connect to others the most.

Otto is just going on a drive with friends when he says, “This is living,” but I think he is feeling the way many of us did when the pandemic abated and we began to reconnect with the world. Read more >>

Rian Johnson | 'Knives Out: Glass Onion'

Writer-director Rian Johnson. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

This was my foundation when I sat down to write “Knives Out”: try to shake off nostalgia and get back to what [Agatha] Christie’s books actually feel like. So set it in modern-day America. Make it personal, make it of the right here and now. And try something with it narratively that was genuinely exciting to me, the same way I imagine Christie did with each new book.

Cut to several years later. People enjoyed “Knives Out,” and the idle idea of making more of these things was now not just a reality, but a pressing one. It was time to write a script and to ask the question that sends fear down the spine of any writer: Where to begin? Read more >>

Samuel D. Hunter | 'The Whale'

Screenwriter Samuel D. Hunter. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

During a NJ Transit ride back home one night, I read one student’s heartbreaking truth, a line that ended up staying in the play and the screenplay throughout mountains of drafts: “I think I need to accept that my life isn’t going to be very exciting.”

That single line was a turning point in my artistic life. Because right after I read it, I had the thought: “Should I write a play about an expository writing teacher who is begging his students to write something honest? Is anyone going to want to watch that? More frightening than that, is this play a version of this exercise I had just given my students?” Read more >>

David Kajganich | 'Bones and All'

I felt that if I were to write an adaptation that could connect with young people navigating the issues of identity and belonging that the film explores, it couldn’t be as a 52-year-old trying to memorialize how things were then but somehow as the 18-year-old I’d been in 1988 first discovering how things are . This isn’t to say making the film regressed me, but it did become a surprisingly powerful time machine.

I distrust nostalgia for the ‘80s. I found its bright, exploded pop response to the disillusioned ‘70s creepy. And 1988 was, personally, a terrible year. Growing up in the closet, in rural Ohio, was a time of hypervigilance, of seeking out anyone who might wish the “real” me well, while staying invisible to those who wouldn’t. And this was on the comparatively simple calculus of merely being gay, which I could hide inside an otherwise safe profile of a physically enabled, white, middle-class American male. Others had it worse. Read more >>

Lena Dunham | ‘Catherine Called Birdy’

Like many children without social gifts, I disappeared into books, searching for myself in their heroines. I loved Kay Thompson’s Eloise for her independence, Madeleine L’Engle’s Camilla for her romantic streak. I crafted elaborate fantasies around Frances Hodgson Burnett’s “A Little Princess,” in which a girl who is separated from her war hero father is mistaken for an orphan and ignored by her schoolmates, forced to sweep the floors, until he reappears in a burst of satin and cinnamon buns.

But no book transfixed me quite like “Catherine, Called Birdy,” Karen Cushman’s 1994 ode to the long-ignored domestic realities of a medieval preteen. From the first page, I was enamored of the tone, part cheeky brat and part wise philosopher. I related to the heroine’s desire to be a part of something, dampened by her inability to keep her mouth shut. Read more >>

David O. Russell | 'Amsterdam'

Writer-director David O. Russell. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

The premise was: Imagine you’ve been through one global, hatred-fueled catastrophe, so you could hardly begin to think that it would happen again, which is, in fact, happening unbeknownst to many, many Americans. Taking a stand is important, but so is keeping your sense of humor, which these three decidedly do throughout the film. This was the whole thing that motivated us — a history that none of us knew until we read about it and to imagine having to survive one senseless bloodiness, to recover, and now be finding your way to the vexing birth of another one — all while remaining kind of funny and kind of optimistic because of their dark senses of humor. Read more >>

Dana Stevens | 'The Woman King'

Dana Stevens (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

It was always important to me and to our three female producers (Maria Bello, Viola Davis and Cathy Schulman) to address rape as a weapon of war. In conflicts both present and past, women face sexual violence from conquerors and captors. In light of this, what would it really be like to be a woman soldier? How would the trauma of warfare affect the lead character, Nanisca? Her strength comes from surviving the worst a soldier can face. For her, that includes rape. Like many survivors, she pushes down her painful memories. Her coping mechanism is to label emotion as weak. This gave me her hero’s journey. The relationship with the new recruit, Nawi, connects her to her own younger self, and ultimately allows her to heal. Read more >>

