disneytips.com

The Newest Must-See Disney Parks Documentary Just Debuted on Disney+

Since the launch of Disney’s official streaming service in 2019, fans from around the globe have loved watching new content all about their favorite Disney Parks and Resorts right from home. Documentaries focused on Disney Parks have been especially popular on Disney+ with hits like The Imagineering Story (2019),...
disneytips.com

Attention, Walt Disney World Passholders! Here’s How You Can Save Big in 2023

It’s sure to be an exciting year at the Walt Disney World Resort! Between the openings of several new restaurants and attractions like TRON Lightcycle / Run in the Magic Kingdom, and Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana in EPCOT. For the first time since 2019, this year also...
disneytips.com

Disney Fan Moves to Walt Disney World to Improve Her Mental Health

Would moving to Walt Disney World improve your health? Ask any Disney fan and the answer will be an unequivocal, resounding, all-caps “YES!”. One fan actually moved right outside of Walt Disney World and recently shared how it improved her mental health. Casey Clark recently wrote an essay with Insider, sharing her experience living ten minutes from the Most Magical Place on Earth.
disneytips.com

Is Disney’s Latest Dining Offer Worth It?

If you have not planned a trip to the Walt Disney World Resort for a couple of years, you may be disappointed to learn that the Disney Dining Plan remains “temporarily unavailable.”. While the Dining Plan information is still available on Disney’s official website, the Resort has not confirmed...
disneytips.com

Tips for Planning Outfits to Wear at Walt Disney World

Every stage of planning a vacation in the Walt Disney World Resort is exciting. Planning when to visit, booking flights or organizing transport, making hotel reservations, buying your theme park tickets, securing Park reservations, and making advance dining reservations are all parts of the exciting process. Before you know it, your Disney vacation feels real, and you must consider packing.
