Roman Frayman, a Holocaust survivor and frequent community speaker, died on Jan. 8. He was 84. A longtime Beachwood resident, Frayman was known to be outspoken about his experiences during World War II – speaking to synagogues, schools and various community groups often. Born in Sosnowiec, Poland, on March 16, 1938, to Aron and Bertha Frayman, he was just under 6 months old when the Nazis invaded Poland. In 1941, his family was rounded up and taken to a ghetto in nearby Shrodula. His younger brother, Chaim, was born there, and six months later, the family was transferred to a labor camp. There, his brother disappeared, never to be seen again.

BEACHWOOD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO