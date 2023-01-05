Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland Clinic to host event, create fund in honor of Aliza Sherman
The Cleveland Clinic will host an event March 23 to honor the life and legacy of the late Aliza Sherman, at which funds will be raised to support the needs of Cleveland Clinic patients and caregivers who have experienced domestic violence. Sherman’s daughter, Jennifer Sherman, collaborated with the Cleveland Clinic...
Cleveland Jewish News
CJN goes one-on-one with Lindsay Friedman
On Oct. 30, 2022, Moreland Hills resident Lindsay Friedman was named Kol Israel Foundation’s new education director. A native Clevelander, Friedman brings communications, technology development and project support skills to the role, where she is responsible for organizing, implementing and supervising Kol Israel Foundation’s Holocaust education program Face to Face. The program offers an on-site experience at Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood, an in-school program featuring docents and speakers, and virtual presentations through Zoom. The program serves about 3,000 students a year, she said.
Cleveland Jewish News
Yiddish Vinkl for January 13
• “Far a tsap hot men moireh fun forent, far a ferd fun hinten, far a nar fun alleh zeiten/Everyone fears a goat from in front, a horse from the rear and a fool on every side.” (bit.ly/3CDv41T) • “Hob nit kain moireh ven du host nit kain...
Cleveland Jewish News
Science center free admission Jan. 16
The Great Lakes Science Center will offer free admission on Jan. 16 and provide special programming throughout the day. The programming will include live science shows, Bubblemania and Seeing Sound, hands-on science cart activities and an open-forum discussion hosted by NASA Glenn Research Center employees on how NASA can reach new, more diverse audiences. Movies in the Cleveland Clinic DOME Theater will be discounted to $5 and parking will be reduced to $9 per vehicle.
Cleveland Jewish News
Bloomfield welcome addition to CJN
I am very happy that the Cleveland Jewish News has added Douglas Bloomfield as a columnist. I feel like balance has been restored in allowing your readers to see a wider range of views that reflect the diversity of the Jewish community in Greater Cleveland. Margie Moskovitz. Shaker Heights.
Cleveland Jewish News
JCU’s Boler College of Business to offer first Israel study trip
Boler College of Business at John Carroll University in University Heights is offering students an opportunity to travel to Israel for a 10-day study tour from April 27 to May 7. While on the study tour, students will gain exposure to the inner workings of Israel’s economy and have time to do some sightseeing in the Holy Land.
Cleveland Jewish News
Zashin & Rich attorney let go after text about colleague on maternity leave
An attorney at Zashin & Rich’s Cleveland office was let go from the firm following a viral LinkedIn post by another local lawyer that revealed a text he sent to a former colleague regarding her recent maternity leave and decision to leave the firm for another job. A few...
Cleveland Jewish News
Roman Frayman, Holocaust survivor and speaker, dead at 84
Roman Frayman, a Holocaust survivor and frequent community speaker, died on Jan. 8. He was 84. A longtime Beachwood resident, Frayman was known to be outspoken about his experiences during World War II – speaking to synagogues, schools and various community groups often. Born in Sosnowiec, Poland, on March 16, 1938, to Aron and Bertha Frayman, he was just under 6 months old when the Nazis invaded Poland. In 1941, his family was rounded up and taken to a ghetto in nearby Shrodula. His younger brother, Chaim, was born there, and six months later, the family was transferred to a labor camp. There, his brother disappeared, never to be seen again.
Cleveland Jewish News
Leah Polien
Leah Polien became a bat mitzvah on Saturday, Jan. 7, at Park Synagogue. Leah is the daughter of Rena and Brandon Polien of Solon and the sister of Alex. She is the granddaughter of Eva Polien and Shirley Snyter, and of blessed memory, Michael Polien and Morry Snyter. Leah attends Solon Middle School. She loves reading, pottery and playing clarinet. For her mitzvah project, Leah is collecting items that refugee families coming into the United States need. Leah is collecting these items for the organization US Together.
Cleveland Jewish News
Woodmere $25M project fails to garner P&Z support
A $25 million boutique, multi-family community complex proposed for near the corner of Chagrin Boulevard and Brainard Road in Woodmere may not be moving ahead as the city’s planning and zoning commission recommended village council to not allow rezoning of the site. The privately-funded project, The Element, is being...
Cleveland Jewish News
‘Insurrection or democracy’ talk Jan. 15
“Constitutional Crisis, Insurrection or Democracy ... in 2024” will be discussed from 9 to 10 a.m. Jan. 15 at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Cleveland at 21600 Shaker Blvd. in Shaker Heights. Jonathan Entin, emeritus law and political science professor at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, and Cherie Strachan,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Rossen, Arlene
Arlene Rossen (nee Cohen), passed away on Jan. 13, at the age of 85. She was born Dec. 25, 1939 in Akron. Beloved wife of the late Richard Rossen; mother of Debbie (Marty), Daniel (Lauren), Michael (Andrea) and Jerome (Sandi Bragar); grandmother of Amanda, Jane, Rachel, Alexandra, Jonathan, Mallory, Drew, Benjamin and Natalia; daughter of the lates Lillian and Milton Cohen.
Cleveland Jewish News
Ohio COVID-19 hospitalizations trending downward
Ohio reported 10,188 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,331,651, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Jan. 12. Ohio has an average of 177.9 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week...
Cleveland Jewish News
Upcoming blood drives in Northeast Ohio
The American Red Cross is in urgent need for blood donors. Daily blood drives are hosted throughout multiple northeast Ohio communities. Here’s a list of upcoming blood drives in area counties. Cuyahoga County. Bay Village. Jan. 17: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Bay Lodge, 492 Bradley Road. Jan. 21:...
Cleveland Jewish News
Letter writer slants opinions
This misinformed Joel Weiner, who keeps writing grossly slanted letters to the Cleveland Jewish News is in a dreamworld. He thinks that the malignant narcissist former President Donald Trump, is a decent human being. Trump stole top secret documents, stored them at Mar-a-Lago and lied about it. He also pressured...
Cleveland Jewish News
YI Hotpot now open in Solon
YI Hotpot & Sushi & Barbecue recently opened at 33361 Aurora Road in Solon. The restaurant offers various types of sushi and sashimi, appetizers, soups and salads, sushi rolls and hand rolls, butter fried rice, special rolls and a sushi bar. The restaurant also offers an all you can eat option.
