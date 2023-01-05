Read full article on original website
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
AFC Rumors: Browns, Colts, Texans, Lovie Smith
Albert Breer could see changes coming to the Browns’ defensive coaching staff next year after a disappointing 2022 season. Browns OL James Hudson is looking forward to going against Steelers LB T.J. Watt once more, calling his first experience a “huge teaching point” and adding: “That guy that was out there on that field last year wasn’t me. I didn’t feel like me at all.” (Ashley Bastock)
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Alabama 4-star QB moves in on campus to prepare for spring practice
Alabama’s freshman enrollee quarterbacks are both now on campus. Eli Holstein, a Louisiana native, participated in Allstate Sugar Bowl prep for the Crimson Tide. Dylan Lonergan, a native Georgian, moved in on Sunday. Dan Lonergan, Dylan’s father, posted a photo to Twitter of the family moving Dylan to his dorm room. Lonergan, a four-star from Brookwood High School, was a two-sport athlete — juggling football and baseball. The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder is a natural distributor of the ball with his pitching arm, totaling 3,412 passing yards and 32 passing touchdowns in his junior season at Brookwood. He is also athletic as a runner, posting seven rushing touchdowns.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Breaking: Ohio State Football Star Announces He's Returning
A top offensive player is returning to Ohio State for one more season. Cade Stover, who was the Buckeyes' starting tight end this season, is coming back for his fifth-year senior season in 2023. He made the announcement via Twitter. Stover finished the 2022 season with 36 receptions for 406...
Ohio State Football: Ryan Day is on the hot seat
The Ohio State football team has done a lot of good with Ryan Day as their head coach. He has made the College Football Playoff in three of the four seasons he’s led the program. He led the team to the National Championship Game in 2020 as well. 2022...
Rams' Sean McVay to make quick decision, will likely resign
Sean McVay just closed up shop on his sixth season as the Los Angeles Rams’ head coach. For the most part, it’s been a successful tenure for the head coach in Southern California. Most of the Rams’ struggles this season have had to do with injury. That includes...
Detroit Pistons land 1st Round pick in proposed trade with Pacers
If you are a fan of the Detroit Pistons, it has been a rough go this season as the team is currently sitting dead last in the entire NBA. But, not only are the Pistons struggling in a big way but they have been forced to do so without their best player Cade Cunningham, who is out for the entire season with an injury. In a fictional trade proposed by Fansided, the Pistons would land a first-round pick by making a trade with the Indiana Pacers.
Sean Payton seemingly crossed off of one team’s HC list
Sean Payton is expected to meet with teams in the coming days about potential head coaching jobs, but it does not sound like a return to the New Orleans Saints is a realistic possibility for him. Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters on Monday that he has been given...
NFC Rumors: Commanders, Cowboys, Mike McCarthy, Eagles
Commanders HC Ron Rivera confirmed fifth-round QB Sam Howell will start Week 18 and he is “really intrigued” by the quarterback. “Our plan is we’re going to start Sam,” Rivera said, via Ethan Cadeaux of NBC Sports. “We feel that this is an opportunity for us for Sam to show us what he’s capable of… We’re really intrigued in watching and seeing what Sam can do as a quarterback in this league.”
Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Ponders Intriguing Scenario About Entering College Transfer Portal If It Existed in 2000’s
Roethlisberger, who played wide receiver until his senior year in high school, attended and played for Miami University (OH). He played his first game in 2001 and was drafted by the Steelers in 2004. During the time that he played, the college transfer portal did not exist and players did not typically sit out of bowl games.
REPORT: Tensions high between Chicago Bears players, staff for exit meetings
The Chicago Bears players aren’t happy after the seaosn. The Chicago Bears head into the offseason with the most losses in a single season in franchise history. That’s not the way many players thought the season would go, and some players are reportedly upset about it. Head coach Matt Eberflus wanted to change the culture in the offseason. He wanted to “win” at all costs during the season.
NFL Mock Draft 2023: Trade-tempted Bears take Will Anderson Jr. with No. 1 pick; Texans, Colts, Panthers clarify QB situations
The NFL playoffs are kicking off. The College Football Playoff is ending. That transitional period is an ideal time to clock in with a new 2023 mock draft. This special edition is limited to the top 18 overall picks, with the order set for non-playoff teams. The exceptions the Broncos, Rams, Saints and Browns, who all have traded away their upcoming first-round selections.
Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer, Michigan Suggestion
If Jim Harbaugh leaves Michigan for the National Football League, would former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer be a potential candidate for the job?. It seems sacrilegious to even suggest that, considering Meyer coached at Ohio State, dominating Michigan, refusing to even say the word throughout his coaching tenure.
Kyle Shanahan provides injury updates on Dre Greenlaw, Aaron Banks, other 49ers ahead of playoff bout vs. Seahawks
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan jumped on a conference call with reporters on Monday, the morning after the team's 38-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in its regular-season finale. The coach provided several injury updates as the 49ers begin preparations for its playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks.
Legendary broadcaster Al Michaels has incredible halftime tradition
Does Al Michaels really eat an entire meal during commercial breaks or at halftime? Those rumors have been floating around for years and on Thursday during an appearance on Pardon My Take, Kirk Herbstreit confirmed them. “This dude,” Herbstreit began. “We get to halftime, I assume it’s him, he’s got...
Ohio State receiver enters transfer portal
The transfer portal has been a whirlwind to monitor with all of the players coming and going. We had some good news recently with the arrival of former Syracuse safety Ja’Had Carter. Now comes the bad news: an announcement that freshman receiver Blaize Exline is looking for a new home.
For Penn State, a New 'Alignment' Breeds Playoff Hopes
The Lions squandered their momentum of 2016. James Franklin envisions a different turn after the Rose Bowl.
