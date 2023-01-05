ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHQ Right Now

Gonzaga continues climb in AP rankings to No. 8 after 2-0 WCC road trip

There have been nine Associated Press college basketball polls in the current regular season, and Gonzaga has changed positions every week. The Zags slipped early in three straight polls from No. 2 to No. 18 after suffering three losses. They’ve since won nine straight games and moved up each of the last five weeks.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Ranked 20th in AP poll, Gonzaga women lead the nation in foul shooting

The Gonzaga women have seen this before, and it’s almost sure to happen again. For the third time this season the Zags swept a weekend series, yet either dropped a spot in the subsequent Associated Press poll or were leapfrogged by Power 5 school. This week, the Zags remained...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Rain, rain, isn't going away! Not yet, anyways.

The rain and mountain snow are headed out of the Inland Northwest Sunday night but will be back in no time bringing more showers to the region. Kicking off the work week, Monday is going to be another wet day in Spokane and across much of the state, as well as northern Idaho. There’s a chance of rain, mixed with some snow, before noon – after this, rain. Mostly throughout the day. Grab that umbrella!
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Nearly 90 animals rescued from Pend Oreille home, some ready for adoption

PEND OREILLE, Wash. - On Dec. 16, Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office (POCSO) set out to conduct what they believed would be a routine animal welfare investigation. Deputies headed to the residence south of Ione, expecting only a half-dozen animals to be involved. However, a search of the property turned up nearly 90 animals, some of which were already dead.
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy