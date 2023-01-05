Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AuroraTed RiversAurora, IL
Highly-rated restaurant to host grand opening event in Illinois next weekKristen WaltersBolingbrook, IL
Mouth-watering Southern-style 'Chicken Salad Chick' finally arrives in Chicago metro areaJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Matteson Mayor Sheila Chalmers-Currin and Village of Matteson Welcomes Harbor Freight to the VillageSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Related
WSPY NEWS
No one hurt in unintentional shooting incident in Yorkville
The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says that no one was hurt in a shooting incident Sunday night in the 1300 block of Coral Berry Court in Yorkville. Police say a home was hit by a bullet which was fired from outside city limits. A news release says that all parties...
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County welcomes new Veterans Assistance Commission Superintendent
The Kendall County Veterans Assistance Commission has a new superintendent. Tim Stubinger had previously been working as a veterans service officer or VSO in DeKalb County. Stubinger says that heading the commission is an end of the line career for him. He wants to start reaching more younger veterans. Stubinger...
WSPY NEWS
Woman found dead in parked car; child unharmed in backseat
Responding to a report of a parking complaint, Joliet Police officers found a deceased 24-year-old woman in the front seat of a vehicle, who appeared to have multiple gunshot wounds. In the back seat, a two-year-old girl was located unharmed. The early Sunday incident happened in an alley west of...
WSPY NEWS
Oswego man charged with DUI after crash
Oswego police on Friday arrested 50-year-old James R. Neff, of Oswego, following a crash in the area of Douglas Road and Bluegrass Parkway. It happened just after 11 Friday morning. Neff was first transported to Rush Copley Hospital in Aurora and was later taken into custody by police. The driver...
WSPY NEWS
City of Sandwich looking at inspection fee increase
The City of Sandwich is looking at increasing fees for plumbing and electrical inspections. The topic was discussed at the city council's committee of the whole meeting last week. City Administrator Geoff Penman says nothing has been finalized. Penman says the city could look at increasing other fees as well.
WSPY NEWS
WWI medals discovered after 100 years
Long ago, they stood at attention for a black-and-white panoramic photograph in Yorkville. Dressed in their military uniforms, they were awarded a medal. For some, however, the medal was never received. Hidden away for over 100 years, until recently, that’s when Kendall County Circuit Clerk Matt Prochaska discovered them.
WSPY NEWS
Susan Gail Zeffield, 69
Susan Gail Zeffield, age 69 of Plano, IL passed away, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Accent Care Hospice in Naperville, IL. She was born on February 28, 1953 in Osceola, AR the daughter of Odle and Wealthy (Jackson) Baker. Susan was united in marriage...
WSPY NEWS
Grundy Co. Committee Approves Sending Resolution To Illinois Lawmakers Opposing Proposed Gun Legislation
The Grundy County Board plans to send a resolution opposing the current proposed gun legislation in the Illinois legislative session to lawmakers in Springfield. That topic was discussed at a Law and Justice Committee meeting this week. Governor JB Pritzker is looking to ban a number of guns and, at...
WSPY NEWS
James (Jim) J. Gottberg Sr.
James (Jim) J. Gottberg Sr. passed away peacefully at home on January 6, 2023. He was born on October 12, 1948 in Aurora, IL to Herbert and Mabel (Watkins) Gottberg. Jim married Denise Lynn Van Kirk on September 22, 1990 at the gazebo in downtown Sandwich. After many faithful years as a Caterpillar employee, he retired in 2003. Jim was also the proud owner of Jim’s Computer and Repair in Sandwich.
WSPY NEWS
Lyman B. McKeever, 88
Lyman B. McKeever, age 88 of Yorkville, IL passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 at the home of Tom (Jerilyn Nicholson) Thomas of Oswego, IL. He was born in Yorkville, IL on August 22, 1934 the son of Frank and Golda McKeever Sr. He was the 3rd child of 7 blessed to them.
Comments / 0