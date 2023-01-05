ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minooka, IL

WSPY NEWS

No one hurt in unintentional shooting incident in Yorkville

The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says that no one was hurt in a shooting incident Sunday night in the 1300 block of Coral Berry Court in Yorkville. Police say a home was hit by a bullet which was fired from outside city limits. A news release says that all parties...
YORKVILLE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Woman found dead in parked car; child unharmed in backseat

Responding to a report of a parking complaint, Joliet Police officers found a deceased 24-year-old woman in the front seat of a vehicle, who appeared to have multiple gunshot wounds. In the back seat, a two-year-old girl was located unharmed. The early Sunday incident happened in an alley west of...
WSPY NEWS

Oswego man charged with DUI after crash

Oswego police on Friday arrested 50-year-old James R. Neff, of Oswego, following a crash in the area of Douglas Road and Bluegrass Parkway. It happened just after 11 Friday morning. Neff was first transported to Rush Copley Hospital in Aurora and was later taken into custody by police. The driver...
OSWEGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

City of Sandwich looking at inspection fee increase

The City of Sandwich is looking at increasing fees for plumbing and electrical inspections. The topic was discussed at the city council's committee of the whole meeting last week. City Administrator Geoff Penman says nothing has been finalized. Penman says the city could look at increasing other fees as well.
SANDWICH, IL
WSPY NEWS

WWI medals discovered after 100 years

Long ago, they stood at attention for a black-and-white panoramic photograph in Yorkville. Dressed in their military uniforms, they were awarded a medal. For some, however, the medal was never received. Hidden away for over 100 years, until recently, that’s when Kendall County Circuit Clerk Matt Prochaska discovered them.
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Susan Gail Zeffield, 69

Susan Gail Zeffield, age 69 of Plano, IL passed away, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Accent Care Hospice in Naperville, IL. She was born on February 28, 1953 in Osceola, AR the daughter of Odle and Wealthy (Jackson) Baker. Susan was united in marriage...
PLANO, IL
WSPY NEWS

James (Jim) J. Gottberg Sr.

James (Jim) J. Gottberg Sr. passed away peacefully at home on January 6, 2023. He was born on October 12, 1948 in Aurora, IL to Herbert and Mabel (Watkins) Gottberg. Jim married Denise Lynn Van Kirk on September 22, 1990 at the gazebo in downtown Sandwich. After many faithful years as a Caterpillar employee, he retired in 2003. Jim was also the proud owner of Jim’s Computer and Repair in Sandwich.
SANDWICH, IL
WSPY NEWS

Lyman B. McKeever, 88

Lyman B. McKeever, age 88 of Yorkville, IL passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 at the home of Tom (Jerilyn Nicholson) Thomas of Oswego, IL. He was born in Yorkville, IL on August 22, 1934 the son of Frank and Golda McKeever Sr. He was the 3rd child of 7 blessed to them.
YORKVILLE, IL

