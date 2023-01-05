Read full article on original website
beechgrove-athletics.com
Junior varsity blasts Monrovia 61-31
The Beech Grove Hornets returned to the scene where they won the Monrovia Holiday Classic one week earlier and made the visit a memorable one as they trounced the Monrovia Bulldogs 61-31 in an Indiana Crossroads Conference contest Thursday night at Monrovia’s Branch McCracken Memorial Gymnasium. Leading the charge...
beechgrove-athletics.com
Girls 8th Grade Basketball beats Speedway Junior 41 – 2
Harper Moore had 21 points and Layla Cranfill had 14 points leading the Lady Hornets. All players did a fantastic job of working togteher as a team offensively and defensively.
wbiw.com
Hail, Hydra! Two Stars take one’s place as No.7 BNL charges to victory over Castle
BEDFORD – According to Greek mythology, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, when one head of the monster Hydra was cut off, two more would take its place. Made it difficult, unless the legend Heracles or the comic book superheroes appeared, to vanquish. Bedford North Lawrence is basketball’s version of...
WTHI
Report: 911 call led police to charge Linton basketball coach
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about the arrest of the Linton boys' basketball coach. We've told you police arrested Joey Hart in Clay County early last Saturday morning. The Linton-Stockton School Corporation put him on administrative leave pending an investigation. On Friday, we received the police...
Fox 59
Mild weather pattern brings 50s back to Indiana this week
INDIANAPOLIS – Warmer air is on the way as we get ready for rain showers in Indiana. It won’t be quite as cold next week. High temperatures will stay above freezing, and above normal into the low to mid 40s to start the week. Warming to the 50s by the middle of the week!
Indiana’s Mike Woodson on Iowa’s Fran McCaffery not being ejected: ‘That’s bullshit’
Tempers flared during No. 19 Indiana’s 91-89 loss to Iowa on Thursday evening. Those tempers kept flaring at the post-game press conference as well. It’s understandable that Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson wouldn’t be too happy after watching his team blow a 21-point lead. However, his post-game outburst wasn’t so much about the score but Read more... The post Indiana’s Mike Woodson on Iowa’s Fran McCaffery not being ejected: ‘That’s bullshit’ appeared first on Awful Announcing.
munciejournal.com
Forbes Names Indiana as the ‘Best State to Start a Business’ in 2023
MUNCIE, IN—Any small business owner can vouch for the difficulty of launching a new venture, but Hoosier entrepreneurs may have an advantage. According to a recent article by Forbes, Indiana is the number one state for starting a new business in 2023. The article gathered data and evaluated 18...
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
Fox 59
Warmer air returns to Indiana next week
INDIANAPOLIS – Mixed precipitation and seasonal temperatures across Indiana this weekend. Warmer next week!. Periods of brief rain to snow showers will enter the state heading into Sunday. Areas of mixed precipitation will be possible to finish the weekend as temperatures remain cooler, but seasonal, topping out in the upper 30s. In sections where it gets cold enough, pockets of light snow may be present on the north end of this system.
2 Mega Millions tickets worth $40,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Two tickets worth $40,000 were sold in Indiana for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. One of the tickets was sold in Anderson at GetGo #7517 located at 920 W. 38th St., while the other one was purchased in Fort Wayne at Circle K #2248 located at 2304 Sherman Blvd. The tickets matched four out […]
Fox 59
Chance for a light wintry mix today; milder air returns this week
Meteorologist Amber Hardwick has the timeline for flurries on Sunday. Chance for a light wintry mix today; milder air returns …. Meteorologist Amber Hardwick has the timeline for flurries on Sunday. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing January 8, 2023. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing January 8, 2023. Carmel...
korncountry.com
Columbus firefighter retires after nearly three decades
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Fire Department (CFD) has announced the retirement of Battalion Chief Jeff Cain, a 28-year CFD veteran. He joined the department in 1994. During his career, Battalion Chief Cain rose through the ranks; earning officer promotions to Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Captain before being promoted to Battalion Chief in 2019. During his career, Cain obtained certifications as an Emergency Medical Technician, Hazardous Materials Technician, Rope Rescue Technician, Vehicle and Machinery Extrication Technician, and Fire Officer I.
171,000 Hoosiers awarded money in class action lawsuit
Did you receive an unexpected check in the mail? Several WRTV employees did so we did some digging to find what this money was for.
Man arrested in Anderson robbery, beating
ANDERSON, Indiana — The Madison County Sheriff's Department arrested a man in Indianapolis allegedly connected to a robbery and beating in Anderson. According to police, the victim met a man at a gas station that he had been talking to on social media. Once back at the victim's house, another man arrived and the victim was beaten and robbed at gunpoint.
Fox 59
Spartz, Carson discuss stalemate over House Speaker vote
Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) & Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) Spartz, Carson discuss stalemate over House Speaker …. Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) & Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) Conner Prairie Adventure Camp sign up returns for kids!. FOX59 Morning News. Indy RV Expo returns to the Indiana State Fairgrounds this weekend. Juvenile...
WRBI Radio
Police chase starts in Dearborn, ends in Ripley County
— Several agencies had a hand in ending a police chase that began in Dearborn County Thursday morning and ended near Batesville. It started around 10:20 am when Lawrenceburg Police Officers tried to stop a red pickup truck near US 50 and Tanners Creek Drive. As the officers approached the...
Dangerous winter weather coming, winter storm warning issued
Conditions are to deteriorate quickly Thursday evening as an arctic front roars into the state Winter has officially begun and what timing. A winter storm warning is out for nearly the entire state of Indiana. We’re not alone, nearly two dozen states are under some form of winter advisory. Including blizzard warnings in northwest Indiana. […]
WLFI.com
Man arrested after I-65 police chase
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — An Indianapolis man has been arrested after a police chase through Tippecanoe County on Interstate 65. According to police, On Wednesday night just after 7:30, ISP stopped a 2014 Nissan Altima on I-65 North near mile marker 172 for speeding. The driver then sped off as a trooper approached his car.
korncountry.com
Gov. Holcomb’s State of State Address is Tuesday
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Gov. Eric J. Holcomb will give his 2023 State of the State address this Tuesday, January 10. The annual speech is an opportunity for the governor to review accomplishments, preview his agenda for the coming year, and detail the overall condition of the Hoosier state. It will be delivered to Indiana citizens from a joint session of the Indiana General Assembly in the House of Representatives chamber.
cbs4indy.com
2 arrested after gun pulled in I-69 road rage incident
INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were arrested on Wednesday after Indiana State Police said a gun was displayed during a case of road rage on I-69. Police said a motorist called 911 shortly after midnight to report a road rage incident on I-69 in Madison County. The caller told police someone in a minivan pointed a firearm with a green laser out of the vehicle’s rear window.
