TRENTON – After decades in politics, Sen. Christopher Connors announced he won’t seek re-election in the fall. “It has been the greatest honor of my professional life to serve the people of the 9th Legislative District. I have always held a strong commitment to serving the community and have always thought of my constituents as my extended family,” he said. “However, after thoughtful consideration, I have decided not to seek re-election to the State Legislature after 33 years of service. This was certainly a difficult decision, but I feel in my heart that this is the right time to step aside, especially as running for re-election would require serving a four-year term.”

