University of Iowa ER doc, Chicago Cubs physician calls Damar Hamlin response 'fantastic' [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]

Reusse: Eller has seen the two strangest teams in Vikings history [Star Tribune]
The remarkable happenings that have allowed these Vikings to reach 12-4 while being outscored on the season have led to this being declared the strangest of their 62 teams. I already was contemplating that proposition after the incredible fourth-quarter events at Buffalo led to a 33-30 victory over the Bills on Nov. 13.
Iowa Hawkeyes top Illinois to open Big Ten Conference wrestling dual schedule [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]
Jan. 7—IOWA CITY — Patrick Kennedy had no choice but to be tough. He had to learn how to fight for himself, surviving five siblings including older sister, Cori, who was a member of Minnesota State's 2017 NCAA Division II National champion softball team. Imposing his will on...
Concordia University Chicago basketball players hospitalized after intense practice [Chicago Tribune]
Concordia University Chicago’s basketball coach has been temporarily removed after five players were hospitalized this week following a practice some allege was punishment for curfew violations. The players were hospitalized after practices that followed two games in California, according to a letter sent Thursday from the River Forest college’s...
Houston back at No. 1, Kansas State jumps to 11th in AP poll
Houston is back at No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men's college basketball poll for the second time this season, while Kansas State continued its unexpectedly strong start by leaping from unranked to the verge of the top 10.
How Micah Shrewsberry built a career -- and now a program -- by caring about family [Centre Daily Times (State College, Pa.)]
Jan. 7—UNIVERSITY PARK — When Micah Shrewsberry finally got the call he had been waiting — and working — for in March 2021, he had his wife Molly and his kids by his side. Yes, he knew it was coming. And yes, they planned to have...
Iowa wrestling dominates Purdue for road dual victory [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]
Jan. 8—WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — University of Iowa suffered an ominous start. Purdue's Matt Ramos caught top-ranked Spencer Lee off guard, scoring the first takedown and following with a six-point throw. It didn't take long for Lee to recover, dominate and never look back. Lee wasted little time,...
Women’s hockey: Gophers overwhelm Merrimack in East/West Showcase [Pioneer Press]
Taylor Heise scored three goals, tying her for the NCAA lead, and Nellie Letinen and Abigail Boreen each had a goal and two assists as Minnesota beat Merrimack College, 9-2, in the East/West Showcase Friday at Ridder Arena. Grace Zumwinkle, Catie Skaja, Peyton Hemp and Madison Kaiser also scored goals...
Women’s hockey: Taylor Heise scores NCAA-leading 17th goal as Gophers crush New Hampshire [Pioneer Press]
Taylor Heise scored her NCAA-leading 17th goal, and Grace Zumwinkle scored twice to reach 100 career goals as No. 4 Minnesota raced past New Hampshire, 8-1, on Saturday in the final game of the East/West Showcase at Ridder Arena. Zumwinkle, a senior from Excelsior who played for Team USA and...
