Four Minnesotans help two Utah teams make serious noise in the Pac-12 [Star Tribune :: MS-FOUR-MINNESOTANS-HELP-TWO-UTAH-TEAMS-MAKE-SERIOUS-20230105]

Popular discount retail store chain opening new location in Utah this monthKristen WaltersRiverdale, UT
Strange in Utah: At Least 12 Mysterious Antennas Have Been Found in Salt Lake City Foothills. Nobody Knows Who or WhyZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
501 On Main is a Nice Restaurant in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Utah Museum of Fine Arts is a Place To Enjoy Art in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
big10central.com
Iowa-Rutgers men's basketball glance: Time/TV/livestream [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]
Jan. 7—What: Iowa (9-6 overall, 1-3 Big Ten) at Rutgers (11-4, 3-1) When/where: Sunday, 11:01 a.m. (CT), Jersey Mike's Arena, Piscataway, N.J. TV: BTN (Wayne Randazzo, Robbie Hummel) Livestream: Fox Sports Live. Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network affiliates, including WMT (600), KKRQ-FM (100.7) and KXIC (800). Series: Iowa leads, 10-3.
SBLive's Minnesota high school boys basketball Power 25 (Jan. 9)
Vote now: Who is the top wing in Minnesota girls high school basketball for 2022-23? Minnesota’s top high school girl’s basketball players: Meet the state’s best guards (pt. 1) Minnesota’s top high school girl’s basketball players: Meet the state’s best guards (pt. 2) 1. Park Center (6-0) Last ...
fox9.com
Deadly weekend on Minnesota snowmobile trails
With a large influx of snow the past few weeks, many Minnesotans are out snowmobiling – leading to several fatal accidents. FOX 9’s Rob Olson has the latest.
Here Is The Age When You Should Quit Shoveling Snow In Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
It's been a snowy winter so far this year in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. So at what age is too dangerous for you to be out shoveling snow?. All indications are that it will be the snowiest winter we have had in a very long time in the midwest.
Championship Bound Flight Drank Dry By ND & SD Fans
High beer consumption in the Dakotas is not a new headline. However, apparently the special Delta Connection flight 4561 from Fargo (FAR) to Dallas-Ft. Worth (DFW) didn't get the memo. The flight on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 was not prepared for the fans of North Dakota State University and South Dakota State University. On a flight that was made special just for the Frisco, Texas-bound fans for the epic NCAA Division I FCS Championship game, the fans surprised the aircraft crews by how much celebrating was going to take place.
Minnesota Park Named One of Best Places in World For Stargazing
Sure, Minnesota has some great, remote places to check out the stars in the sky, but one park was just named one of the best places in the WORLD for stargazing. If you ask me, one of the best things about heading up north or to the North Shore here in Minnesota is being able to get away from all the hectic hustle and bustle of everyday life and get out and enjoy nature and the vast wilderness that makes up that part of the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
Minnesota Basketball News Top Girls Teams Update
Minnesota Basketball News girls Top 20 in each class of 2023 had a few changes. Most notably Mayer Lutheran now sits on top in Class 1A. Top team in Class 2A Providence Academy, Class 3A Benilde-St. Margaret's, Class 4A Hopkins. The poll was released before Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart defeated Hayfield in...
Minnesota Caveman Reappears at New Location
The elusive Minnesota Caveman has reappeared at a new spot, hours away from last year's location. If you're up for a road trip, this wandering landmark is well worth the drive. Plus, there's more than just one of them. What exactly is this odd piece of artwork and just how...
boreal.org
Longer-term forecast: Will Minnesota stay stormy? Cold or mild?
It is not common that every single long-range model agrees on much, but they do all agree on a warmer than normal January which seems to fit considering our pattern so far and what the models are pointing at for the next 7-10 days. To read the full story, visit...
‘I Was Heartbroken’ Minnesota Business Owner After Customer ‘Challenged’ Staff
Most of the time people are great. I worked in the service industry for about 4 years. I met my wife working that job, I've made some great friends from that job, and I also learned more about myself and what people are capable of working in the service industry. But reading what one Minnesota business owner wrote about a recent exchange between an employee and a customer seems to have really hurt not only the employee but the business owner as well.
MBBN New Boys Class 1A and 2A Top Teams
Minnesota Basketball News first rankings in 2023 had a number of changes following some holiday tournament action. New Class 1A #1 is New Life Academy after they defeated Cherry. Cass Lake-Bena jumped to #2 dropping two-time defending State Champion Hayfield to #4. Goodhue is #6, Mankato Loyola #9, Lyle-Pacelli #12.
PEE-EW! These are the Three Smelliest Towns in Minnesota
The Land of Ten Thousand Lakes has some of the most beautiful and majestic spots to call home in the entire United States. Anyone who lives in the Boundary Waters area can attest to that. But it's also home to a few notable exceptions, that for one reason or another,...
Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 […]
Plow Truck Plunges Through Ice On Northern Minnesota Lake
Man, this has been a bad year for making ice on Minnesota Lakes. Frustrated anglers across the state have been dealing with slushy, sloppy, and sometimes thin ice. Record snowfall in December created major problems when it comes to ice fishing. The feet of snow most of Minnesota received in December act as an insulator for the ice. This has prevented it from being as thick as it normally would be this time of year.
“Most Haunted Road In Minnesota”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Minnesota is known for its beautiful forests, lakes, and parks, but it is also home to some of the most haunted roads in the United States. From eerie ghost towns to haunted bridges and abandoned hospitals, these roads are sure to send a shiver down your spine.
Is This Minnesota Town Really The ‘Most Unusual’ In The Entire State?
I really hate being sucked into something online, wondering if the answer that I am thinking is right, only to be let down by what the answer is. That was kind of what happened when I came across an online list that states it has the 'most unusual' town in every state. So, of course, I had to see what town was listed in Minnesota. Having lived here pretty much my entire life there are plenty of options for towns that could be called 'most unusual'. Autoreviewhub.com listed Kensington Minnesota, up in Douglas County as the most unusual, really? So what made it the 'most unusual' in Minnesota?
cannonfallsbeacon.com
DNR shares tips to start ice fishing this season
Winter is here and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has tips for anyone who wants to try ice fishing. The DNR’s learn to ice fish page at mndnr.gov/GoFishing has information about how to search for fishing lakes online with DNR LakeFinder, how to dress, thrifty ways to get fishing equipment and how to catch fish through the ice.
krforadio.com
Perfect Minnesota Home Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And Was Owned By Minnesota Twins Player (PHOTOS)
Every year, I look back at some of my favorite stories that I've ever written and this, by far, is #1. If this house ever goes back on the market, I am calling dibs! It truly is the perfect Minnesota home. Perfect Minnesota Home Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And...
As lawmakers push legal marijuana in Minnesota, Olmsted County sheriff raises concerns
As Democratic state lawmakers are looking to legalize recreational marijuana in Minnesota, one official in Olmsted County is raising concerns over the law's potential effect on road safety and other issues. Last week, DFL members of the Minnesota Legislature unveiled their proposed bill for legal adult-use recreational marijuana. Committee hearings...
Minnesota man who baited, illegally killed bear is banned from hunting
A Minnesota man who baited a bear with donuts and bird seed before killing it has been stripped of his hunting privileges in his sentencing hearing on Wednesday. Michael Thielen, 42, of Little Falls, previously agreed to an amended plea deal that will strip him of his hunting license in all but two states for three years.
