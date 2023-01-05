ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Four Minnesotans help two Utah teams make serious noise in the Pac-12 [Star Tribune :: MS-FOUR-MINNESOTANS-HELP-TWO-UTAH-TEAMS-MAKE-SERIOUS-20230105]

By Marcus Fuller, Star Tribune
big10central.com
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
US 103.3

Championship Bound Flight Drank Dry By ND & SD Fans

High beer consumption in the Dakotas is not a new headline. However, apparently the special Delta Connection flight 4561 from Fargo (FAR) to Dallas-Ft. Worth (DFW) didn't get the memo. The flight on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 was not prepared for the fans of North Dakota State University and South Dakota State University. On a flight that was made special just for the Frisco, Texas-bound fans for the epic NCAA Division I FCS Championship game, the fans surprised the aircraft crews by how much celebrating was going to take place.
FARGO, ND
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Park Named One of Best Places in World For Stargazing

Sure, Minnesota has some great, remote places to check out the stars in the sky, but one park was just named one of the best places in the WORLD for stargazing. If you ask me, one of the best things about heading up north or to the North Shore here in Minnesota is being able to get away from all the hectic hustle and bustle of everyday life and get out and enjoy nature and the vast wilderness that makes up that part of the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Basketball News Top Girls Teams Update

Minnesota Basketball News girls Top 20 in each class of 2023 had a few changes. Most notably Mayer Lutheran now sits on top in Class 1A. Top team in Class 2A Providence Academy, Class 3A Benilde-St. Margaret's, Class 4A Hopkins. The poll was released before Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart defeated Hayfield in...
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

‘I Was Heartbroken’ Minnesota Business Owner After Customer ‘Challenged’ Staff

Most of the time people are great. I worked in the service industry for about 4 years. I met my wife working that job, I've made some great friends from that job, and I also learned more about myself and what people are capable of working in the service industry. But reading what one Minnesota business owner wrote about a recent exchange between an employee and a customer seems to have really hurt not only the employee but the business owner as well.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

MBBN New Boys Class 1A and 2A Top Teams

Minnesota Basketball News first rankings in 2023 had a number of changes following some holiday tournament action. New Class 1A #1 is New Life Academy after they defeated Cherry. Cass Lake-Bena jumped to #2 dropping two-time defending State Champion Hayfield to #4. Goodhue is #6, Mankato Loyola #9, Lyle-Pacelli #12.
MINNESOTA STATE
KX News

Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B105

Plow Truck Plunges Through Ice On Northern Minnesota Lake

Man, this has been a bad year for making ice on Minnesota Lakes. Frustrated anglers across the state have been dealing with slushy, sloppy, and sometimes thin ice. Record snowfall in December created major problems when it comes to ice fishing. The feet of snow most of Minnesota received in December act as an insulator for the ice. This has prevented it from being as thick as it normally would be this time of year.
CASS COUNTY, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Is This Minnesota Town Really The ‘Most Unusual’ In The Entire State?

I really hate being sucked into something online, wondering if the answer that I am thinking is right, only to be let down by what the answer is. That was kind of what happened when I came across an online list that states it has the 'most unusual' town in every state. So, of course, I had to see what town was listed in Minnesota. Having lived here pretty much my entire life there are plenty of options for towns that could be called 'most unusual'. Autoreviewhub.com listed Kensington Minnesota, up in Douglas County as the most unusual, really? So what made it the 'most unusual' in Minnesota?
MINNESOTA STATE
cannonfallsbeacon.com

DNR shares tips to start ice fishing this season

Winter is here and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has tips for anyone who wants to try ice fishing. The DNR’s learn to ice fish page at mndnr.gov/GoFishing has information about how to search for fishing lakes online with DNR LakeFinder, how to dress, thrifty ways to get fishing equipment and how to catch fish through the ice.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy