Rumors of a sequel to Christmas classic The Holiday seem to have been greatly exaggerated this year, after reports were shot down by cast members. If you’re still clinging on to the hope of that reunion, you might need to wait a little longer–but a fine way to fill that void might have just fallen into your lap. In the most Christmassy of winter getaways, the cottage from the The Holiday is now available to book online. After the 50th rewatch of the romcom this year, you might decide that yes, it is time to live out that fantasy of staying in an adorable cottage. Thanks to a couple buying up the property and putting it up for rent on Airbnb, blissfully unaware of its iconography, you can. Plus, the interiors are extra Christmassy, offering a cozy-as-hell fireplace; as well as fairylights and a Christmas tree for the festive season.

21 DAYS AGO