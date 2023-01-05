Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A man in the Bronx was shot and the Agent who answered the 911 call was his wife.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
Brooklyn's greatest indoor amusement center opens.Raj guleriaBrooklyn, NY
New York Judge Makes Ruling, Denying Dismissal of 250 Million Lawsuit which has been brought against Donald TrumpPhilosophy BloggerNew York City, NY
Fast-growing local restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
New Jersey Teacher Overdoses In Front of StudentsAron SolomonWestfield, NJ
Related
A 467-Pound Bluefin Tuna Just Sold for $275,000 at Tokyo’s Fish Market Ceremonial New Year’s Auction
It looks like six-figure fish is back on the menu in Japan. A gigantic bluefin tuna sold for $275,000 (¥36 million) in the ceremonial first auction of the new year at Tokyo’s Toyosu fish market on January 5, bucking a recent downward trend that was caused by the pandemic, as reported by Bloomberg. The prized bluefin, which was caught off Oma in northern Aomori prefecture, tipped the scales at a hefty 467 pounds. For comparison’s sake, the 459-pound bluefin tuna at last year’s event sold for $202,000. In 2020, meanwhile, a 600-pounder hammered down for $1.8 million. The auction record was set...
The $87M Restoration Of Orchard Beach Is Now Underway In The Bronx
The Bronx’s Orchard Beach, which forms part of Pelham Bay Park on the westernmost end of the Long Island Sound, was constructed as a parks initiative in 1936 by then-commissioner, Robert Moses. As the beach’s pavilion stands today, it’s largely in a state of disrepair and is “dilapidated [and] structurally unsound,” according to former Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. Fortunately, back in December of 2018, NYC Parks along with NYC Economic Development Cooperation held a community meeting to discuss a redevelopment project that would restore the beach. Plans were approved back in May of 2021, and as of last Tuesday, December 13, construction is officially underway. “Today marks a major milestone in our efforts to enhance the visitor experience at Orchard Beach, and we are thrilled to break ground on the Pavilion project to restore this historic landmark,” said NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue.
$250M Redevelopment Of Domino Sugar Factory Replaces Iconic Sign Over Brooklyn’s Waterfront
Whenever crossing the Williamsburg Bridge, you’re sure to see the old, iconic Domino Sugar Factory on Brooklyn’s waterfront. The Thomas Havemeyer building was originally constructed in the early 1800s, operating as a sugar refinery warehouse. According to the New York Times, the factory was pushing out 5,000 barrels of sugar a day in the 19th century. Though its days of refining raw sugar are long over, it’s been under construction to become a 460,000-square-foot rentable office space called The Refinery. The all-electric and net-zero carbon building will feature 2,800 rental apartments, 600,000 square feet of commercial office space, 200,000 square feet of retail and 6-acres of public park space. One of the most identifiable features to the building’s architecture was undoubtedly the Domino Sugar sign. The recognizable sign marked the building for over 80 years. However, the original sign was taken down following the factory’s closure in the early 2000s.
The Cottage From ‘The Holiday’ Is Available To Rent On Airbnb
Rumors of a sequel to Christmas classic The Holiday seem to have been greatly exaggerated this year, after reports were shot down by cast members. If you’re still clinging on to the hope of that reunion, you might need to wait a little longer–but a fine way to fill that void might have just fallen into your lap. In the most Christmassy of winter getaways, the cottage from the The Holiday is now available to book online. After the 50th rewatch of the romcom this year, you might decide that yes, it is time to live out that fantasy of staying in an adorable cottage. Thanks to a couple buying up the property and putting it up for rent on Airbnb, blissfully unaware of its iconography, you can. Plus, the interiors are extra Christmassy, offering a cozy-as-hell fireplace; as well as fairylights and a Christmas tree for the festive season.
A Futuristic-Looking 12,000-Sq-Ft Library Will Open In The Bronx In 2025
World-renowned architecture firm Snøhetta is at it again with a new architectural project in The Bronx. The firm just revealed their design for The Bronx’s Westchester Square Library, a 12,000-square-foot building developed alongside the city’s Department of Design and Construction and the New York Public Library. The design features a gorgeous, futuristic-looking green facade, paying homage to the Bronx’s status as the city’s “greenest borough.” It’s wrapped in a graphic print inspired by the verdant tree canopies of The Bronx, made to frame views of the surrounding blocks. Not only is the facade visually appealing, it’s also environmentally friendly. The library is designed in a way to filter incoming light from the sun as part of a holistic effort to reduce the library’s energy use, and at night it will shine bright, serving as a glowing beacon for the neighborhood.
editingluke.net
Fish & Chips in a London Pub
On what began to feel like a tour of British stereotypes, our visit to London, England wouldn't have been complete without all of the pub visits, all of the beer, and all of the variations on fish & chips we enjoyed around the city. What more do you really need?
Secret NYC
New York, NY
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
630K+
Views
ABOUT
Secret NYC is your local guide to the best things to do in the 5 boroughs, from new restaurants and unique bars to the best shows, exhibits, and nightlife.http://secretnyc.co/
Comments / 0