Fifteen games into her first college season, Mallory Heyer knows exactly what her role is on the Gophers women's basketball team:. A 6-1 forward, Heyer can guard a power forward inside, or a stretch wing on the outside. She has learned to get her shot off in the paint, and she has hit at least one three-pointer in nine consecutive games. She will rebound.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO