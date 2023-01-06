Read full article on original website
big10central.com
Penn State offensive lineman Bryce Effner to 'step away' from football [Centre Daily Times (State College, Pa.)]
Jan. 8—Penn State will be down one experienced offensive lineman next season. Redshirt senior Bryce Effner announced on Instagram on Sunday that he would no longer play football in 2023. Effner still had one year of eligibility remaining. "These last five years at Penn State have been some of...
big10central.com
Heyer contributes all over the court for Gophers women’s basketball [Star Tribune]
Fifteen games into her first college season, Mallory Heyer knows exactly what her role is on the Gophers women's basketball team:. A 6-1 forward, Heyer can guard a power forward inside, or a stretch wing on the outside. She has learned to get her shot off in the paint, and she has hit at least one three-pointer in nine consecutive games. She will rebound.
Report: 1 NFL team not pursuing Jim Harbaugh for head coaching vacancy
Jim Harbaugh appears to have legitimate interest in returning to the NFL, but there is at least one team with a head coaching vacancy that reportedly does not view him as a candidate. The Carolina Panthers are not pursuing Harbaugh, according to a report from Mike Sando of The Athletic. Harbaugh was first linked to... The post Report: 1 NFL team not pursuing Jim Harbaugh for head coaching vacancy appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PAC-12 Kicker Transferring To Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati has its new kicker! Arizona State true freshman Carter Brown is transferring to Cincinnati with three years of eligibility left. In 2022, Brown went 33-for-33 on extra points and 11-for-14 on field goal tries, including a long of 53 yards (18th nationally in 2022). Two ...
big10central.com
3 things that stood out in Wisconsin men's basketball's loss at Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team was already in for a tough day against a home team desperate to get in the Big Ten Conference win column. Add the absence of leading scorer Tyler Wahl and a poor long-distance shooting game and the trouble was magnified for the 14th-ranked Badgers.
Dennis Dodd: "I think Georgia's gonna be surprised"
Dennis Dodd joined Ben & Woods on Monday! Listen here as Dennis checks in from Los Angeles to preview tonight’s CFP championship game, why he believes TCU can surprise Georgia, the differences and similarities between the two head coaches, and more!
big10central.com
Greg Gard says Wisconsin's loss at Illinois was decided on defense
Badgers coach Greg Gard reacts to a 79-69 loss to Illinois on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois. Illinois shot 53% from 3-point range in ending the Badgers' unbeaten start to Big Ten play. Here's how it happened in Champaign. "We let them get hot," Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn said of Illinois,...
big10central.com
How Micah Shrewsberry built a career -- and now a program -- by caring about family [Centre Daily Times (State College, Pa.)]
Jan. 7—UNIVERSITY PARK — When Micah Shrewsberry finally got the call he had been waiting — and working — for in March 2021, he had his wife Molly and his kids by his side. Yes, he knew it was coming. And yes, they planned to have...
big10central.com
Iowa Hawkeyes top Illinois to open Big Ten Conference wrestling dual schedule [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]
Jan. 7—IOWA CITY — Patrick Kennedy had no choice but to be tough. He had to learn how to fight for himself, surviving five siblings including older sister, Cori, who was a member of Minnesota State's 2017 NCAA Division II National champion softball team. Imposing his will on...
big10central.com
Hall of Fame men’s lacrosse coach Bill Tierney to retire after 2023 season at Denver [Baltimore Sun]
Bill Tierney, the architect of a Princeton men’s lacrosse program that captured six NCAA championships and first Division I coach to win titles at two different schools when he repeated the feat at Denver in 2015, plans to retire after the end of the 2023 season, which will be the 42nd of his long and illustrious career as a head coach.
big10central.com
How Wisconsin women's basketball plans to overcome 3 troubling trends
A roller coaster wouldn’t be the most apt way to describe the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team’s season. Following a 3-1 start, UW heads into the second half of the year at 4-11, including 0-4 in Big Ten Conference play, and riding a three-game skid. While the Badgers have shown signs of life during their most recent slide, there are some areas that still leave much to be desired.
big10central.com
Women’s hockey: Gophers overwhelm Merrimack in East/West Showcase [Pioneer Press]
Taylor Heise scored three goals, tying her for the NCAA lead, and Nellie Letinen and Abigail Boreen each had a goal and two assists as Minnesota beat Merrimack College, 9-2, in the East/West Showcase Friday at Ridder Arena. Grace Zumwinkle, Catie Skaja, Peyton Hemp and Madison Kaiser also scored goals...
big10central.com
Iowa wrestling dominates Purdue for road dual victory [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]
Jan. 8—WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — University of Iowa suffered an ominous start. Purdue's Matt Ramos caught top-ranked Spencer Lee off guard, scoring the first takedown and following with a six-point throw. It didn't take long for Lee to recover, dominate and never look back. Lee wasted little time,...
big10central.com
Wisconsin men's hockey blanks No. 20 Notre Dame
What a way to return home after not playing at the Kohl Center in over a month. The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team rode two second-period goals and senior Jared Moe's stellar play in goal to a 2-0 victory over No. 20 Notre Dame on Friday. Freshman Tyson Jugnauth's...
big10central.com
Wisconsin women's hockey team swept at home by Minnesota Duluth
For the second straight game, the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team struggled at the offensive end. The second-ranked Badgers did the job defensively but gave up a third-period goal and fell to eighth-ranked Minnesota Duluth 1-0 Sunday in front of a sold-out crowd of 2,273 at LaBahn Arena. "It...
