big10central.com

Heyer contributes all over the court for Gophers women’s basketball [Star Tribune]

Fifteen games into her first college season, Mallory Heyer knows exactly what her role is on the Gophers women's basketball team:. A 6-1 forward, Heyer can guard a power forward inside, or a stretch wing on the outside. She has learned to get her shot off in the paint, and she has hit at least one three-pointer in nine consecutive games. She will rebound.
WISCONSIN STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 NFL team not pursuing Jim Harbaugh for head coaching vacancy

Jim Harbaugh appears to have legitimate interest in returning to the NFL, but there is at least one team with a head coaching vacancy that reportedly does not view him as a candidate. The Carolina Panthers are not pursuing Harbaugh, according to a report from Mike Sando of The Athletic. Harbaugh was first linked to... The post Report: 1 NFL team not pursuing Jim Harbaugh for head coaching vacancy appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHARLOTTE, NC
All Bearcats

PAC-12 Kicker Transferring To Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati has its new kicker! Arizona State true freshman Carter Brown is transferring to Cincinnati with three years of eligibility left.  In 2022, Brown went 33-for-33 on extra points and 11-for-14 on field goal tries, including a long of 53 yards (18th nationally in 2022). Two ...
CINCINNATI, OH
big10central.com

3 things that stood out in Wisconsin men's basketball's loss at Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team was already in for a tough day against a home team desperate to get in the Big Ten Conference win column. Add the absence of leading scorer Tyler Wahl and a poor long-distance shooting game and the trouble was magnified for the 14th-ranked Badgers.
MADISON, WI
big10central.com

Greg Gard says Wisconsin's loss at Illinois was decided on defense

Badgers coach Greg Gard reacts to a 79-69 loss to Illinois on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois. Illinois shot 53% from 3-point range in ending the Badgers' unbeaten start to Big Ten play. Here's how it happened in Champaign. "We let them get hot," Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn said of Illinois,...
MADISON, WI
big10central.com

How Wisconsin women's basketball plans to overcome 3 troubling trends

A roller coaster wouldn’t be the most apt way to describe the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team’s season. Following a 3-1 start, UW heads into the second half of the year at 4-11, including 0-4 in Big Ten Conference play, and riding a three-game skid. While the Badgers have shown signs of life during their most recent slide, there are some areas that still leave much to be desired.
MADISON, WI
big10central.com

Wisconsin men's hockey blanks No. 20 Notre Dame

What a way to return home after not playing at the Kohl Center in over a month. The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team rode two second-period goals and senior Jared Moe's stellar play in goal to a 2-0 victory over No. 20 Notre Dame on Friday. Freshman Tyson Jugnauth's...
MADISON, WI
big10central.com

Wisconsin women's hockey team swept at home by Minnesota Duluth

For the second straight game, the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team struggled at the offensive end. The second-ranked Badgers did the job defensively but gave up a third-period goal and fell to eighth-ranked Minnesota Duluth 1-0 Sunday in front of a sold-out crowd of 2,273 at LaBahn Arena. "It...
