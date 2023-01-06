As the Missourian has insightfully reported, there is good reason to be alarmed about the state of our schools. It is absolutely true that teachers in Columbia Public Schools are exhausted and many are ready to jump ship. What should concern us is that district leaders of CPS seem to be willfully ignorant as to the reasons or simply don’t care. It is vitally important that we ask questions and press for answers.

