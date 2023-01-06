ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Columbia Missourian

Hickman girls basketball wins Rotating 8 Tournament

Hickman girls basketball secured the Rotating 8 Tournament title with a 65-51 victory in the championship game over Eureka on Friday in St. Louis. The Kewpies entered the second quarter trailing by two, but a strong second quarter gave them a lead that they would not give up for the rest of the game.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Tolton girls basketball gets big win over Christian

Tolton girls basketball earned a 42-27 home victory over Christian High School on Thursday in Columbia. The Trailblazers prevented the Eagles from reaching double figures before halftime, taking a 23-9 lead into the break. They led 30-18 at the end of the third quarter.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

LSU staves off Missouri's second-half rally to stay undefeated

In a game of runs, No. 5 LSU outlasted Missouri women’s basketball and won 77-57 on Thursday night at Mizzou Arena. Senior guard Alexis Morris led the visiting Tigers with 24 points, shooting 7 of 9 from the field. As a team, LSU shot 10 of 15 from 3-point range, with Morris sinking five of those shots.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

No. 20 Missouri heads to Florida in search of bounce back victory

Southeastern Conference road games haven’t been too kind to Missouri men’s basketball. Since joining the SEC, the Tigers are 18-72 on the road in conference play, including an 0-2 start this season against SEC foes in opposing gyms. On Saturday, the No. 20-ranked Tigers travel to face Florida (9-7, 2-2) at Exactech Arena in Gainesville, Florida.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

MU's Robledo enters portal; ex-Tiger Washington to join Western Kentucky staff

Missouri defensive lineman Daniel Robledo has entered the transfer portal, per a report from On3's Matt Zenitz on Wednesday. The junior from Tucson, Arizona, spent two years with the Tigers after a season at East Los Angeles College. A three-star recruit out of high school, Robledo was never able to consistently crack the lineup in Columbia, appearing in only six games. He recorded three tackles across his two seasons.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

MU soccer adds Rutgers transfer McGuire

Missouri soccer announced the addition of Rutgers transfer midfielder Molly McGuire to coach Stefanie Golan’s squad Thursday. McGuire, who will join the Tigers as a sophomore next season, played four games last season for the Scarlet Knights, all from the bench. She scored during Rutgers’ 7-0 win over Temple on Sept. 1 in her third collegiate appearance.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Suspect in Columbia Break Time shooting arrested in St. Louis

A suspect wanted in a December shooting at Break Time on Paris Road was arrested Thursday morning by St. Louis Metropolitan Police officers and U.S. Marshals, Columbia police announced Friday. Terrance Johnson, 27, was arrested around 8:45 a.m. Thursday, according to CPD. Johnson is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Columbia Missourian

Police shoot, kill suspect in Columbia standoff

A man has died after he was shot by police Wednesday at Stonegate Mobile Home Community in northeast Columbia. Columbia police identified the man as Jordan Pruyn, 28. Police said officers shot Pruyn after he threatened them with a knife.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Death notices for Jan. 11, 2023

Kira Breanna Shocks, 22, of Columbia died Jan. 9, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. Aaliyah Grace Mitchell-Shocks, 2 days old, of Columbia died Jan. 11, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Thompson Center opening expands autism services

The University of Missouri Thompson Center for Autism and Neurodevelopment opened its new center Thursday to expand knowledge and services for those on the autism spectrum and their families. The new facility features more space and more staff for therapy and other supportive services.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Woman accused of killing man, burning body refuses court hearing

A Columbia woman accused of homicide has not yet heard her charges before a judge after she refused arraignment Thursday. Emma Adams, 20, was arrested after a welfare check on an MU student sent police to a north Columbia home, where they found smoldering remains in a backyard fire pit.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

School board candidates need to bring fresh ideas, critical eye to their work

As the Missourian has insightfully reported, there is good reason to be alarmed about the state of our schools. It is absolutely true that teachers in Columbia Public Schools are exhausted and many are ready to jump ship. What should concern us is that district leaders of CPS seem to be willfully ignorant as to the reasons or simply don’t care. It is vitally important that we ask questions and press for answers.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Sure, debate Missouri lawmakers dress code. But this decorum matters a lot more.

The wardrobes of Jefferson City lawmakers are in the national spotlight this week, thanks largely to former Sen. Claire McCaskill: “Missouri House of Representatives,” she tweeted Wednesday. “Adamantly opposed to any govt suggestion of wearing a mask but now busy telling elected women representatives to cover their arms.”
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy