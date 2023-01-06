Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next weekKristen WaltersMissouri State
Historic Dauphine Hotel in Bonnots Mill, Missouri was built in 1840CJ CoombsBonnots Mill, MO
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsMinneapolis, MN
Businesswoman Sentenced For Evading $500,000 In Payroll TaxesTaxBuzzJefferson City, MO
Related
Columbia Missourian
Hickman girls basketball wins Rotating 8 Tournament
Hickman girls basketball secured the Rotating 8 Tournament title with a 65-51 victory in the championship game over Eureka on Friday in St. Louis. The Kewpies entered the second quarter trailing by two, but a strong second quarter gave them a lead that they would not give up for the rest of the game.
Columbia Missourian
Tolton girls basketball gets big win over Christian
Tolton girls basketball earned a 42-27 home victory over Christian High School on Thursday in Columbia. The Trailblazers prevented the Eagles from reaching double figures before halftime, taking a 23-9 lead into the break. They led 30-18 at the end of the third quarter.
Columbia Missourian
LSU staves off Missouri's second-half rally to stay undefeated
In a game of runs, No. 5 LSU outlasted Missouri women’s basketball and won 77-57 on Thursday night at Mizzou Arena. Senior guard Alexis Morris led the visiting Tigers with 24 points, shooting 7 of 9 from the field. As a team, LSU shot 10 of 15 from 3-point range, with Morris sinking five of those shots.
Columbia Missourian
No. 20 Missouri heads to Florida in search of bounce back victory
Southeastern Conference road games haven’t been too kind to Missouri men’s basketball. Since joining the SEC, the Tigers are 18-72 on the road in conference play, including an 0-2 start this season against SEC foes in opposing gyms. On Saturday, the No. 20-ranked Tigers travel to face Florida (9-7, 2-2) at Exactech Arena in Gainesville, Florida.
Columbia Missourian
MU's Robledo enters portal; ex-Tiger Washington to join Western Kentucky staff
Missouri defensive lineman Daniel Robledo has entered the transfer portal, per a report from On3's Matt Zenitz on Wednesday. The junior from Tucson, Arizona, spent two years with the Tigers after a season at East Los Angeles College. A three-star recruit out of high school, Robledo was never able to consistently crack the lineup in Columbia, appearing in only six games. He recorded three tackles across his two seasons.
Columbia Missourian
MU soccer adds Rutgers transfer McGuire
Missouri soccer announced the addition of Rutgers transfer midfielder Molly McGuire to coach Stefanie Golan’s squad Thursday. McGuire, who will join the Tigers as a sophomore next season, played four games last season for the Scarlet Knights, all from the bench. She scored during Rutgers’ 7-0 win over Temple on Sept. 1 in her third collegiate appearance.
Columbia Missourian
Suspect in Columbia Break Time shooting arrested in St. Louis
A suspect wanted in a December shooting at Break Time on Paris Road was arrested Thursday morning by St. Louis Metropolitan Police officers and U.S. Marshals, Columbia police announced Friday. Terrance Johnson, 27, was arrested around 8:45 a.m. Thursday, according to CPD. Johnson is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal...
Columbia Missourian
Police looking for MU student find human remains in Columbia backyard fire pit
Police checking on the welfare of a University of Missouri student discovered smoldering human remains in a fire pit outside a north Columbia house. They arrested a woman who had been asleep in the house at the time police arrived.
Columbia Missourian
Police shoot, kill suspect in Columbia standoff
A man has died after he was shot by police Wednesday at Stonegate Mobile Home Community in northeast Columbia. Columbia police identified the man as Jordan Pruyn, 28. Police said officers shot Pruyn after he threatened them with a knife.
Columbia Missourian
Death notices for Jan. 11, 2023
Kira Breanna Shocks, 22, of Columbia died Jan. 9, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. Aaliyah Grace Mitchell-Shocks, 2 days old, of Columbia died Jan. 11, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Columbia Missourian
Conservation Department confirms mountain lion sighting in Boone County
A wandering mountain lion was spotted by a trail camera in Boone County and confirmed by the Missouri Department of Conservation. The department said the presence of a mountain lion — the first confirmed sighting in the county since 2015 — poses no danger to county residents.
Columbia Missourian
Why does Caleb Rowden hate Missourians — and the idea of widening Interstate 70
Why does Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) hate Missourians? Doesn’t he want the increases employment, the increase in state revenue and a safer Interstate 70 corridor?. Sen. Bill Eigel (R-Weldon Spring), who is exploring a run for governor in 2024, pre-filled a Senate Joint Resolution (SJR-9) that...
Columbia Missourian
COVID-19 vaccination comfort clinic scheduled for next weekend in Columbia
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) will host a COVID-19 vaccination comfort clinic for children who don't like shots. Jan. 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The clinic will be set up at PHHS, 1005 West Worley Street.
Columbia Missourian
Thompson Center opening expands autism services
The University of Missouri Thompson Center for Autism and Neurodevelopment opened its new center Thursday to expand knowledge and services for those on the autism spectrum and their families. The new facility features more space and more staff for therapy and other supportive services.
Columbia Missourian
Woman accused of killing man, burning body refuses court hearing
A Columbia woman accused of homicide has not yet heard her charges before a judge after she refused arraignment Thursday. Emma Adams, 20, was arrested after a welfare check on an MU student sent police to a north Columbia home, where they found smoldering remains in a backyard fire pit.
Columbia Missourian
School board candidates need to bring fresh ideas, critical eye to their work
As the Missourian has insightfully reported, there is good reason to be alarmed about the state of our schools. It is absolutely true that teachers in Columbia Public Schools are exhausted and many are ready to jump ship. What should concern us is that district leaders of CPS seem to be willfully ignorant as to the reasons or simply don’t care. It is vitally important that we ask questions and press for answers.
Columbia Missourian
Sure, debate Missouri lawmakers dress code. But this decorum matters a lot more.
The wardrobes of Jefferson City lawmakers are in the national spotlight this week, thanks largely to former Sen. Claire McCaskill: “Missouri House of Representatives,” she tweeted Wednesday. “Adamantly opposed to any govt suggestion of wearing a mask but now busy telling elected women representatives to cover their arms.”
Columbia Missourian
Lushen Gram Claridge April 29, 2005 – Dec. 31, 2022
A celebration of life gathering for Lushen Claridge will be Sunday, January 15th from 1-5pm at the Broadway Brewery. Condolences may be shared at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.
Comments / 0