Ja Morant Revealed His Favorite NBA Player

Ja Morant has fast become a polarizing figure in the NBA because he speaks his mind without too much of a filter. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar has stayed at an amazing level after his jump last season, and he's led his team to compete for the first seed in the Western Conference. And even though he's only been in the league for just a few seasons, Morant has done enough to talk about the other players in the NBA.
Detroit Pistons land 1st Round pick in proposed trade with Pacers

If you are a fan of the Detroit Pistons, it has been a rough go this season as the team is currently sitting dead last in the entire NBA. But, not only are the Pistons struggling in a big way but they have been forced to do so without their best player Cade Cunningham, who is out for the entire season with an injury. In a fictional trade proposed by Fansided, the Pistons would land a first-round pick by making a trade with the Indiana Pacers.
Russell Westbrook Reveals The Lakers' Players Have Been Preparing For Their Moment To Shine When Their Stars Can't Play

Russell Westbrook revealed the mindset of the Los Angeles Lakers players after their convincing 130-114 win against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. The guard played his part by pouring in 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists, while LeBron James led from the front again with 25 points. Dennis Schroder picked up from where he left off to chip in with 21 points.
Insider: NBA executives 'prepared' for Lakers to trade LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2022-23 NBA season hoping to erase memories of last year’s disastrous run. It quickly became apparent that would not be happening. L.A. seems on pace to miss the playoffs yet again this season, and the final years of LeBron James’ career are being wasted in regrettable fashion on a nightly basis.
Matt Barnes on why NBA players dislike Chris Paul

Matt Barnes is one of the more iconic NBA players of his generation both on and off the court. Although he is something of an acquired taste, there is no denying that Barnes is tapped into basketball players’ mentalities in a way few others are. That is part of...
Cavs Ramp Up Idea of Adding Talented Wing

But it’s become clear that they would like to add stability, reliability, and scoring at the small forward position. And you can hardly blame president of basketball operations Koby Altman if he does indeed feel that way. The Cavs had an opening at starting small forward before the season and still do. No one has stepped up to claim it.
Report: Jordan Clarkson Turned Down Extension Offer From Jazz

NBA insider Marc Stein reported that shooting guard Jordan Clarkson has turned down an extension offered by the Utah Jazz. This would confirm earlier reports that the Jazz brain trust was interested in retaining the former Sixth Man of the Year. It’s a major development with the trade deadline looming...
Former NBA lottery pick wins big on ‘The Price Is Right’

One retired ex-NBA forward came on down this week to great success. Former New York Knick Jared Jeffries appeared as a contestant on an episode of the popular CBS daytime game show “The Price Is Right” that aired on Monday. Jeffries found himself as the proud owner of a brand-new car after winning at the... The post Former NBA lottery pick wins big on ‘The Price Is Right’ appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
One thing the Milwaukee Bucks must change in 2023

Despite their ugly loss to the Charlotte Hornets last night, the Milwaukee Bucks are a very good team. After all, one can't win the 2021 NBA crown without talent and skill. However, if they want to remain successful in 2023 and the coming years, they must make one crucial adjustment to their attack: less Giannis Antetokounmpo-dominance.
