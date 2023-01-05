ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SignalsAZ

Tucson Celebrates Fort Lowell Park New Playground

Mayor Regina Romero, City of Tucson Ward 2 Council Member Paul Cunningham, and Tucson Parks and Recreation is pleased to announce the completion of a new playground at Fort Lowell Park. The project included new playground structures with shade and an ADA-accessible walkway. “We are thrilled to be able to...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson community mourns death of “Umbrella Lady”

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Thursday, Lydia Reis, affectionately know as “Umbrella Lady,” was struck by a driver who fled the scene off of Ina and Giaconda. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Guadalupe Solis, 53, was booked on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Tucson Historic Sports Venues and Artifacts: McKale Memorial Center from 1919-1973

NOTE: The 20th in a series of tracking down lost or forgotten sports venues, trophies and artifacts in the Old Pueblo. Tucson Realty and Trust Co. advertised homes in what was called “Rincon Heights” in October of 1919. The boundaries were Hawthorne Street to the north (cutting through the tennis courts, the Hillenbrand softball stadium right field fence and north of the Flandrau Planetarium), Campbell Avenue to the east, 8th Street to the south and Cherry Avenue to the west (the football stadium east addition).
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Tucson Rent Report: January 2023

TUCSON, ARIZONA, January 9, 2023 -- Apartment List reports that currently, the overall median rent in the city stands at $1,242, roughly the same as last month. Prices remain up 5.9% year-over-year. Read on to learn more about what’s been happening in the Tucson rental market and how it compares to trends throughout the nation as a whole.
TUCSON, AZ
phoenixmag.com

Hike of the Week: Enchanted Peak in Tucson

ELEVATION: 2,479 – 2,795 feet (717 feet of accumulated elevation change) From Interstate 10 in Tucson, take the Starr Pass Blvd. exit 259. At the bottom of the offramp, turn right, follow Starr Pass Blvd. 0.5 mile and turn right on Mission Road. Go 1.3 miles on Mission Road to 36th Street, turn right and continue 2.1 miles to the trailhead. The park is open daily from dawn until dusk.
TUCSON, AZ
lovinlife.com

Still Beating: Heartbeat pumps up the expo crowd

Heartbeat was one of Southern Arizona’s most popular rock/oldies bands from 2008 to 2018, performing Top 40 hits from the 1950s to 1990s. After disbanding in 2018, the act is beating again and playing throughout the day at the Lovin’ Life After 50 Expo in Tucson. Since reforming,...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

At least five cited following street takeover in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For at least the second time in six months, several people were cited following a street takeover event in Tucson. A street takeover, or a sideshow, is when a large group of drivers blocks an intersection while doing doughnuts, burnouts and drifting. The Tucson...
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

Public Housing/Section 8 voucher waitlist lottery opens

Pre-applications for Tucson’s public housing and section 8 voucher waitlists officially opened this week for the first time almost six years. Tucsonans have until Tuesday, Jan. 24 to create a submission. All applications during that time will be put into a lottery, where they will be randomly selected by computer to be placed on the waitlists.
TUCSON, AZ
12 News

Tucson woman known as 'Umbrella Lady' has died, suspect detained

TUCSON, Ariz — Authorities have confirmed that the woman who was hit by a vehicle on Tucson’s northwest side last Thursday has died. On Monday, Pima County Sheriff’s Department said 63-year-old Lydia Reis died after being involved in a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Ina Road and Giaconda Way.
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Tribal Casino at I-10 and Grant in Tucson Moves closer to Reality

TUCSON, ARIZONA, January 5, 2023 -- The Pascua Yaqui Tribe has publicly announced its intention to build a new casino in Tucson, closer to the city center than any other local gaming facilities. New agreement:. Under the terms of a new gaming agreement between the State of Arizona and its...
TUCSON, AZ
12 News

Ever wondered what Arizona's Titan Missile Museum has to offer? Here's your answer

ARIZONA, USA — If you've ever wondered what the Titan Missile Museum has to offer, wonder no more. This Titan Missile Museum is home to the last remains of the 54 Titan II missile sites that were on alert across the US from 1962 until 1987. Located just south of Tucson, this museum encourages visitors to reimagine the time period of U.S. history when the threat of nuclear war was an everyday reality.
TUCSON, AZ
iheart.com

3 Arizona Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America

Everyone knows that when picking a place to live, location is one of the most important factors to consider. The same goes for choosing a place to retire. Wallethub compiled a list of the best places to retire across the country. The website states, "To help Americans plan an affordable retirement while maintaining the best quality of life, WalletHub compared the retiree-friendliness of more than 180 U.S. cities across 46 key metrics. Our data set ranges from the cost of living to retired taxpayer-friendliness to the state’s health infrastructure."
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy