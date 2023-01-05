Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Tucson Celebrates Fort Lowell Park New Playground
Mayor Regina Romero, City of Tucson Ward 2 Council Member Paul Cunningham, and Tucson Parks and Recreation is pleased to announce the completion of a new playground at Fort Lowell Park. The project included new playground structures with shade and an ADA-accessible walkway. “We are thrilled to be able to...
Remembering Jan. 8 shooting in Tucson
On January 8, 2011, six people died and 13 were injured after a mass shooting in Tucson. On the 12th anniversary, Arizona leaders are remembering one of the darkest days in Tucson.
KOLD-TV
Tucson community mourns death of “Umbrella Lady”
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Thursday, Lydia Reis, affectionately know as “Umbrella Lady,” was struck by a driver who fled the scene off of Ina and Giaconda. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Guadalupe Solis, 53, was booked on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.
allsportstucson.com
Tucson Historic Sports Venues and Artifacts: McKale Memorial Center from 1919-1973
NOTE: The 20th in a series of tracking down lost or forgotten sports venues, trophies and artifacts in the Old Pueblo. Tucson Realty and Trust Co. advertised homes in what was called “Rincon Heights” in October of 1919. The boundaries were Hawthorne Street to the north (cutting through the tennis courts, the Hillenbrand softball stadium right field fence and north of the Flandrau Planetarium), Campbell Avenue to the east, 8th Street to the south and Cherry Avenue to the west (the football stadium east addition).
realestatedaily-news.com
Tucson Rent Report: January 2023
TUCSON, ARIZONA, January 9, 2023 -- Apartment List reports that currently, the overall median rent in the city stands at $1,242, roughly the same as last month. Prices remain up 5.9% year-over-year. Read on to learn more about what’s been happening in the Tucson rental market and how it compares to trends throughout the nation as a whole.
phoenixmag.com
Hike of the Week: Enchanted Peak in Tucson
ELEVATION: 2,479 – 2,795 feet (717 feet of accumulated elevation change) From Interstate 10 in Tucson, take the Starr Pass Blvd. exit 259. At the bottom of the offramp, turn right, follow Starr Pass Blvd. 0.5 mile and turn right on Mission Road. Go 1.3 miles on Mission Road to 36th Street, turn right and continue 2.1 miles to the trailhead. The park is open daily from dawn until dusk.
lovinlife.com
Still Beating: Heartbeat pumps up the expo crowd
Heartbeat was one of Southern Arizona’s most popular rock/oldies bands from 2008 to 2018, performing Top 40 hits from the 1950s to 1990s. After disbanding in 2018, the act is beating again and playing throughout the day at the Lovin’ Life After 50 Expo in Tucson. Since reforming,...
Tucson woman finds her dog in the mouth of a coyote
Debra Simpson let her dog out for less than a minute, but ran out after hearing a sound she would never forget.
Arizona witness videotapes hovering saucer-shaped object over Tucson
An Arizona witness at Tucson reported watching and videotaping a silent, hovering, saucer-shaped object at 10:30 p.m. on January 7, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
KOLD-TV
At least five cited following street takeover in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For at least the second time in six months, several people were cited following a street takeover event in Tucson. A street takeover, or a sideshow, is when a large group of drivers blocks an intersection while doing doughnuts, burnouts and drifting. The Tucson...
azpm.org
Public Housing/Section 8 voucher waitlist lottery opens
Pre-applications for Tucson’s public housing and section 8 voucher waitlists officially opened this week for the first time almost six years. Tucsonans have until Tuesday, Jan. 24 to create a submission. All applications during that time will be put into a lottery, where they will be randomly selected by computer to be placed on the waitlists.
Tucson woman known as 'Umbrella Lady' has died, suspect detained
TUCSON, Ariz — Authorities have confirmed that the woman who was hit by a vehicle on Tucson’s northwest side last Thursday has died. On Monday, Pima County Sheriff’s Department said 63-year-old Lydia Reis died after being involved in a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Ina Road and Giaconda Way.
Here's Where To Get The Best All-You-Can-Eat Brunch In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best all-you-can-eat brunch spots in each state.
realestatedaily-news.com
Tribal Casino at I-10 and Grant in Tucson Moves closer to Reality
TUCSON, ARIZONA, January 5, 2023 -- The Pascua Yaqui Tribe has publicly announced its intention to build a new casino in Tucson, closer to the city center than any other local gaming facilities. New agreement:. Under the terms of a new gaming agreement between the State of Arizona and its...
Teachers can earn a degree for free in Arizona
The Arizona Teachers Academy scholarship offers tuition coverage for students who agree to teach in Arizona.
KOLD-TV
What experts say about buying or building homes in 2023 in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you are looking to buy or build a home in southern Arizona this new year, both realtors and builders say the process might look a little different. “Believe it or not, right now is actually an easier time to build than it was...
Ever wondered what Arizona's Titan Missile Museum has to offer? Here's your answer
ARIZONA, USA — If you've ever wondered what the Titan Missile Museum has to offer, wonder no more. This Titan Missile Museum is home to the last remains of the 54 Titan II missile sites that were on alert across the US from 1962 until 1987. Located just south of Tucson, this museum encourages visitors to reimagine the time period of U.S. history when the threat of nuclear war was an everyday reality.
Community expresses grief for woman known as 'Umbrella Lady'
The Tucson community is expressing grief over a woman known as 'The Umbrella Lady' after a car hit her Thursday morning.
KOLD-TV
Oro Valley Police Department removed dozens of impaired drivers in December
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Oro Valley Police Department officers removed 50 impaired drivers from the roads of Oro Valley in the month of December. OVPD stresses the importance of planning ahead. “Please pre-plan a safe ride home if you choose to drink. We all want...
iheart.com
3 Arizona Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Everyone knows that when picking a place to live, location is one of the most important factors to consider. The same goes for choosing a place to retire. Wallethub compiled a list of the best places to retire across the country. The website states, "To help Americans plan an affordable retirement while maintaining the best quality of life, WalletHub compared the retiree-friendliness of more than 180 U.S. cities across 46 key metrics. Our data set ranges from the cost of living to retired taxpayer-friendliness to the state’s health infrastructure."
