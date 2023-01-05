ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
crescentcitysports.com

SLU finishes 12th, 19th in final FCS polls

HAMMOND, La. – For the fourth consecutive season, the Southeastern Louisiana University football team finished ranked in the final FCS polls released Monday. SLU is one of three FCS schools to be ranked in the last four final polls, along with the last two national champions – South Dakota State and North Dakota State. The Lions finished 12th in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and were picked 19th in the AFCA FCS Coaches Top 25.
HAMMOND, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Recruiting: Ex-Syracuse cornerback Chestnut to transfer to LSU

LSU continues to dip into football’s transfer portal, adding players who can upgrade the roster for 2023. This weekend, the Tigers secured a commitment who was rated among the top at his position when Syracuse cornerback Darian “Duce” Chestnut. He visited campus and made the move to stay.
BATON ROUGE, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Crescent City Sports to live stream soccer doubleheader Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS – Crescent City Sports’ live streaming coverage of high school sports continues Tuesday with a pair of soccer matches, headlined by a high-profile District 7-II boys matchup between Archbishop Rummel and East Jefferson. The doubleheader begins at 4 p.m. with a girls matchup between host East...
CRESCENT CITY, CA
crescentcitysports.com

Jesuit edges Rummel to win Allstate Sugar Bowl state title

WESTWEGO – In boxing parlance, it was round one of a three-round battle. With Jesuit and Rummel scheduled to meet twice in District 9-5A play beginning in Metairie next Saturday, the two rivals hooked up in the final of the Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic State bracket championship game Saturday at the Alario Center.
WESTWEGO, LA
crescentcitysports.com

New Orleans native Jim Carmody, longtime football coach, passes away at age 89

Jim Carmody, a 2009 inductee into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame, passed away January 5 at age 89. The longtime football coach had strong ties to New Orleans. Growing up off Elysian Fields Avenue where Brother Martin high School is currently located, Carmody played at Holy Cross from 1949 to 1951 under coach Lou Bronson. Carmody’s future wife would become a winner of the Miss New Orleans pageant.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Demons cruise past Nicholls to give Gipson first SLC win, 68-48

NATCHITOCHES – For the second game of the first full weekend of Southland Conference play, the Northwestern State men’s basketball team made a few tweaks. And did those tweaks ever pay dividends. The Demons shook off consecutive losses to start conference play with an emphatic 68-48 win against...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
crescentcitysports.com

UNO thumps HCU in second straight blowout home win

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Privateers (5-9, 2-1) overwhelmed the HCU Huskies (4-12, 1-2) from the start in an 82-59 victory on Saturday afternoon at the Lakefront Arena. Four Privateers hit double figures as New Orleans won their 11th consecutive home conference game. It’s the longest conference home...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Lions fortunate to escape with OT win over Lamar

HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team battled through a great shooting day by Lamar, especially from three, and used tight defense in overtime to defeat the Cardinals 89-84 Saturday afternoon at the University Center. Lamar quickly jumped out to an 8-2 lead and would...
HAMMOND, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Recruiting: Ex-Ohio State cornerback JK Johnson to transfer to LSU

The LSU Tigers were busy this past weekend bolstering their secondary through the portal. Jakailin “JK” Johnson, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound conrrback out of Ohio State, will join the program. He becomes the second former Buckeyes corner to transfer to LSU in as many offseasons, joining Sevyn Banks who arrived last April. Johnson has three years of eligibility remaining.
BATON ROUGE, LA
crescentcitysports.com

LSU falls at Texas A&M, 69-56

Bryan-College Station, Tex. – LSU Basketball fell to Texas A&M, 69-56, Saturday evening in Reed Arena. The Tigers will be back in action on Tuesday as they host Florida in the PMAC at 6 p.m. CT on the SEC Network. Adam Miller led LSU in scoring, finishing with 16...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
crescentcitysports.com

Tulane gets third straight AAC win with victory in Temple

PHILADELPHIA – Tulane men’s basketball grabs its third straight AAC with its afternoon 87-76 victory over Temple. Jaylen Forbes led the way with 22 points, 10 coming from the free throw line. Forbes also had six rebounds to add to his stat line. Kevin Cross nabbed his second...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Soccer: Mandeville wins pair of matches in north Louisiana

Mandeville has enjoyed an excellent season in boys soccer. The Skippers, currently fourth in the most recent LHSAA Division I power rankings, improved upon that standing with a pair of wins against north Louisiana programs Saturday. The Skippers edged Ouachita Parish 2-1. Mandeville took a 1-0 lead at halftime and...
MANDEVILLE, LA
WDSU

Fans find their cars broken into after Saints game

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints fans have reported that multiple vehicles have been broken into during the game. Some fans report their vehicles were broken into at the Dixie parking lot on Tchoupitoulas Street. They also reported that the parking lot costs $50 to park there during the...
lafourchegazette.com

Thibodaux student gets perfect score on ACT test

A Thibodaux High School student got a perfect score on the ACT test. Tigers senior Micah Young accomplished the impressive feat, which was announced this weekend on the school's social media. Young is a brilliant mind who aced the test, getting all but about 10 questions correct on the exam,...
THIBODAUX, LA
brproud.com

$100k winning ticket sold at gas station in Central

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Orleans Saints finished this season with a losing record. On the other hand, someone who decided to play the New Orleans Saints scratch-off game did not lose. A winning New Orleans Saints scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was sold in East Baton Rouge Parish....
CENTRAL, LA
q973radio.com

Meet The Louisiana Contestant on “The Bachelor”

Vanessa Dinh is a LSU grad and restaurant marketer. She’ll be on the 27th season of “The Bachelor” trying to sway the heart of Zach Shallcross. Vanessa is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana native and is excited to make Louisiana proud on the TV screen!. Her bachelorette biography...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy