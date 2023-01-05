HAMMOND, La. – For the fourth consecutive season, the Southeastern Louisiana University football team finished ranked in the final FCS polls released Monday. SLU is one of three FCS schools to be ranked in the last four final polls, along with the last two national champions – South Dakota State and North Dakota State. The Lions finished 12th in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and were picked 19th in the AFCA FCS Coaches Top 25.

HAMMOND, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO