Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
crescentcitysports.com
Paul Mainieri headlines speaker list for inaugural Greater New Orleans QB Club First Pitch Luncheon
National championship winning head coach Paul Mainieri will be the featured speaker at the inaugural Greater New Orleans Quarterback Club First Pitch Luncheon Tuesday, Jan. 24, at noon at The Cannery, 3803 Toulouse Street in New Orleans. The first-of-its-kind event will also feature preseason previews from all six college baseball...
crescentcitysports.com
SLU finishes 12th, 19th in final FCS polls
HAMMOND, La. – For the fourth consecutive season, the Southeastern Louisiana University football team finished ranked in the final FCS polls released Monday. SLU is one of three FCS schools to be ranked in the last four final polls, along with the last two national champions – South Dakota State and North Dakota State. The Lions finished 12th in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and were picked 19th in the AFCA FCS Coaches Top 25.
crescentcitysports.com
Recruiting: Ex-Syracuse cornerback Chestnut to transfer to LSU
LSU continues to dip into football’s transfer portal, adding players who can upgrade the roster for 2023. This weekend, the Tigers secured a commitment who was rated among the top at his position when Syracuse cornerback Darian “Duce” Chestnut. He visited campus and made the move to stay.
crescentcitysports.com
Crescent City Sports to live stream soccer doubleheader Tuesday
NEW ORLEANS – Crescent City Sports’ live streaming coverage of high school sports continues Tuesday with a pair of soccer matches, headlined by a high-profile District 7-II boys matchup between Archbishop Rummel and East Jefferson. The doubleheader begins at 4 p.m. with a girls matchup between host East...
crescentcitysports.com
Jesuit edges Rummel to win Allstate Sugar Bowl state title
WESTWEGO – In boxing parlance, it was round one of a three-round battle. With Jesuit and Rummel scheduled to meet twice in District 9-5A play beginning in Metairie next Saturday, the two rivals hooked up in the final of the Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic State bracket championship game Saturday at the Alario Center.
crescentcitysports.com
New Orleans native Jim Carmody, longtime football coach, passes away at age 89
Jim Carmody, a 2009 inductee into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame, passed away January 5 at age 89. The longtime football coach had strong ties to New Orleans. Growing up off Elysian Fields Avenue where Brother Martin high School is currently located, Carmody played at Holy Cross from 1949 to 1951 under coach Lou Bronson. Carmody’s future wife would become a winner of the Miss New Orleans pageant.
crescentcitysports.com
Demons cruise past Nicholls to give Gipson first SLC win, 68-48
NATCHITOCHES – For the second game of the first full weekend of Southland Conference play, the Northwestern State men’s basketball team made a few tweaks. And did those tweaks ever pay dividends. The Demons shook off consecutive losses to start conference play with an emphatic 68-48 win against...
theadvocate.com
It was semifinals tough as two local girls teams lose in Sugar Bowl tourney Gold bracket
Two new District 4-5A girls basketball rivals nearly met for a midseason clash at the Alario Center in Westwego, with a Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic title on the line. However, Zachary High and Liberty saw their Gold Bracket tournament runs end Saturday morning in close, physical semifinal games. A...
LSU Signees Dominate All-American Bowl, Jalen Brown Shines
LSU has been well represented when it comes to high school All-American showcases this week. With four Tigers participating in the Under Armour All-American Game on Tuesday and five more LSU signees suiting up for the All-American Bowl on Saturday, it’s been a busy stretch for the future of this program.
crescentcitysports.com
UNO thumps HCU in second straight blowout home win
NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Privateers (5-9, 2-1) overwhelmed the HCU Huskies (4-12, 1-2) from the start in an 82-59 victory on Saturday afternoon at the Lakefront Arena. Four Privateers hit double figures as New Orleans won their 11th consecutive home conference game. It’s the longest conference home...
crescentcitysports.com
Lions fortunate to escape with OT win over Lamar
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team battled through a great shooting day by Lamar, especially from three, and used tight defense in overtime to defeat the Cardinals 89-84 Saturday afternoon at the University Center. Lamar quickly jumped out to an 8-2 lead and would...
crescentcitysports.com
Recruiting: Ex-Ohio State cornerback JK Johnson to transfer to LSU
The LSU Tigers were busy this past weekend bolstering their secondary through the portal. Jakailin “JK” Johnson, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound conrrback out of Ohio State, will join the program. He becomes the second former Buckeyes corner to transfer to LSU in as many offseasons, joining Sevyn Banks who arrived last April. Johnson has three years of eligibility remaining.
crescentcitysports.com
LSU falls at Texas A&M, 69-56
Bryan-College Station, Tex. – LSU Basketball fell to Texas A&M, 69-56, Saturday evening in Reed Arena. The Tigers will be back in action on Tuesday as they host Florida in the PMAC at 6 p.m. CT on the SEC Network. Adam Miller led LSU in scoring, finishing with 16...
crescentcitysports.com
Tulane gets third straight AAC win with victory in Temple
PHILADELPHIA – Tulane men’s basketball grabs its third straight AAC with its afternoon 87-76 victory over Temple. Jaylen Forbes led the way with 22 points, 10 coming from the free throw line. Forbes also had six rebounds to add to his stat line. Kevin Cross nabbed his second...
crescentcitysports.com
Soccer: Mandeville wins pair of matches in north Louisiana
Mandeville has enjoyed an excellent season in boys soccer. The Skippers, currently fourth in the most recent LHSAA Division I power rankings, improved upon that standing with a pair of wins against north Louisiana programs Saturday. The Skippers edged Ouachita Parish 2-1. Mandeville took a 1-0 lead at halftime and...
WDSU
Fans find their cars broken into after Saints game
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints fans have reported that multiple vehicles have been broken into during the game. Some fans report their vehicles were broken into at the Dixie parking lot on Tchoupitoulas Street. They also reported that the parking lot costs $50 to park there during the...
lafourchegazette.com
Thibodaux student gets perfect score on ACT test
A Thibodaux High School student got a perfect score on the ACT test. Tigers senior Micah Young accomplished the impressive feat, which was announced this weekend on the school's social media. Young is a brilliant mind who aced the test, getting all but about 10 questions correct on the exam,...
Endymion removes Mel Gibson as co-Grand Marshal, citing threats and safety concerns
Less than 24 hours after New Orleans super-krewe Endymion announced Mel Gibson would serve as co-Grand Marshal for Mardi Gras 2023, officials have removed the actor from krewe activities.
brproud.com
$100k winning ticket sold at gas station in Central
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Orleans Saints finished this season with a losing record. On the other hand, someone who decided to play the New Orleans Saints scratch-off game did not lose. A winning New Orleans Saints scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was sold in East Baton Rouge Parish....
q973radio.com
Meet The Louisiana Contestant on “The Bachelor”
Vanessa Dinh is a LSU grad and restaurant marketer. She’ll be on the 27th season of “The Bachelor” trying to sway the heart of Zach Shallcross. Vanessa is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana native and is excited to make Louisiana proud on the TV screen!. Her bachelorette biography...
Comments / 0