“Most Haunted Road In New Jersey”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSWest Milford, NJ
Second Body Recovered at Splitrock Reservoir After 2 Drown Ice FishingMorristown MinuteKinnelon, NJ
Mulino's of Westchester, 99 Court Street, White Plains, NY 10601Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Honored Westchester Art Teacher For Intervening In Subway Knife AttackAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Last Sears Store in New York Permanently ClosesTy D.Newburgh, NY
Hudson Valley Mansion Hits Market For First Time in 45 Years
A stunning Hudson Valley mansion that hasn't been on the market since the 1970s is up for sale. Nestled in privacy but within walking distance of shops and restaurants, this historic home was designed by one of the world's most famous architects. The shingle-style mansion is one of only two remaining buildings in Ulster County built by Calvert Vaux. The English-American architect and landscape designer was responsible for creating Central Park with Frederick Olmsted.
‘Premiere’ Hudson Valley Treat Shop Expanding This Winter
As we all know, winter is a time of hibernation and renewal. It allows us to rest and restore during the cooler months. Many of us feel as if we can slow down and be still in the Winter. Some of us may be enjoying the season as we sip...
Monumental Haters are Coming for the New Casino in Newburgh
Is this why we can't have nice things? There was massive news in Newburgh, NY when Resorts World Hudson Valley opened their latest location in the nearly-defunct Newburgh Mall just last week. The arguments have already started. The New Casino in Newburgh, NY. "A casino opened in Newburgh yesterday", was...
Rockland County, NY Town Heavily Featured on Primetime CBS Show Last Night
For Hudson Valley fans of the CBS show FBI had a lot to be excited about last night. First of all, it included a guest appearance by Tate Donavon, known for roles in Argo, and The OC. When I saw him; though, the inner 90s Disney kid in me yelled out, "That's Hercules!"
Beloved Business for Sale in Cornwall, New York
I can't tell you how much I wish I had won the mega millions over the holiday. If I had I know what I would be spending part of the money on. I just found out that one of my favorite places in my hometown of Cornwall-on-Hudson is up for sale, Painter's Tavern at 266 Hudson Street in the heart of the Village.
Homeless New York Man Accused Of Destroying Hudson Valley House
A homeless is accused of destroying the Hudson Valley home he once lived in. On Tuesday around 6:20 a.m., Beacon Professional Firefighters IAFF L-3490 Assistant Chief Lahey was on his way to work when he noticed a massive structure fire at what's called the Guest House at 925 Wolcott Ave. He immediately called for a second alarm.
Greenwich House of the Week: Beautifully Renovated Townhome with River View
This spacious, sun-filled 1706 square foot, 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath home situated on a quiet cul-de-sac has the feel of a single family, yet offers the carefree joy of condominium living. Watch the boats go by from the bay window in the living room. The dining room opens to a...
Woman Shares Secret 'Oasis' in the Middle of Midtown Manhattan
Great for when you need to take a break from the crowds!
Stuy Town-Peter Cooper Village tenants group win lawsuit securing rent regulation for their units
Stuyvesant Town-Peter Cooper Village in Manhattan. Blackstone Group has sought to rent the units for market rate because it no longer participated in the J-51 tax break program. [ more › ]
Favorite High Falls Restaurant Closes to Move to New Location
If you are a regular at the High Falls Cafe in High Falls then you already know that they have embarked on a new adventure. If you are a fair-weather fan of the cafe then you may not have heard the big news. On December 19th, the High Falls Cafe...
Mega Millions drawing: Two NY tickets win $1M, jackpot climbs to $1.1 billion
There was no Mega Millions winner for the $940 million jackpot on Friday, but two lucky lottery tickets worth $1 million were sold in New York. The winning Mega Millions numbers in the Jan. 6, 2023, drawing were 3-20-46-59-63; Mega Ball: 13; Megaplier: 3X. No tickets matched all six numbers,...
Insane Hudson Valley Gourmet Sandwich Shop Hiding in Plain Sight
This is New York and if there's one thing New Yorkers love it is a good sandwich. There are great delis everywhere you look in the Hudson Valley region but one small shop here is going above and beyond to make some awesome-looking sandwiches. Some delis are good, quick and...
New NY law bans sale of certain laundry detergents
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — According to a new law that recently went into effect, several popular laundry detergents are illegal to sell in New York — but they can still be found being stocked on store shelves. The New York State Department of Conservation officially established a legal...
Hudson Valley Man With Hammer Charged With Murder With Intention
A man was airlifted to the hospital after police say a Hudson Valley man viciously hit him with a hammer. On Tuesday, New York State Police reported an investigation after a man was severely injured with a hammer. Man Hit In Head With Hammer In Ulster County, New York. On...
The Truth About the Mysterious Markings Near East Fishkill
Another mystery of the Hudson Valley has been solved. No, it's not aliens, but one Dutchess County resident finally has answers to a question that has plagued him for years. "Can anyone tell me what these are off Robinson? I see the concrete boxes behind the property and always wondered what they were and now these from the map view", asked a Hopewell Junction, NY man on Facebook.
DMV: Poughkeepsie limo owner had phony registration
Luis Collaguzo of Poughkeepsie and Dharmani Kunal of Kew Gardens, Queens, have each been charged with felony counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree and falsifying business records.
New Beginnings: Popular Italian Restaurant In Monroe To Relocate After 25 Years
The owner of a popular Italian restaurant in Fairfield County has announced plans to close the eatery as he prepares to move the restaurant to a new location.Carl Anthony Trattoria in Monroe will close its current location at 477 Main St. and relocate to a nearby neighborhood, representatives …
Upstate New York Killer On The Run, Hudson Valley Cops Seek Help
A Hudson Valley man was shockingly gunned down outside of his home. The shooter remains on the loose. On Thursday, New York State Police from Troop F asked the public for help after a man was found dead outside a home in Ulster County. Man Fatally Shot Outside Home In...
'Check-washing' scams spreading on Long Island
LONG ISLAND - Long Island authorities are raising the alarm over so-called "check washing" scams, where thieves steal envelopes with checks inside from mailboxes and forge fake information on them to take the money. Scammers will take the stolen checks and "wash" them in a simple bath of household chemicals,...
17 Best Waterfront Restaurants In New York City To Try In 2023
With the appearance of a complicated watery system, it is ideal for the best waterfront restaurants in New York City to thrive. Lakes, ponds, or rivers such as the Hudson River and the East River are much better places with first-class restaurants. It could be a fantastic experience to savor...
