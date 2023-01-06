ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Mansion Hits Market For First Time in 45 Years

A stunning Hudson Valley mansion that hasn't been on the market since the 1970s is up for sale. Nestled in privacy but within walking distance of shops and restaurants, this historic home was designed by one of the world's most famous architects. The shingle-style mansion is one of only two remaining buildings in Ulster County built by Calvert Vaux. The English-American architect and landscape designer was responsible for creating Central Park with Frederick Olmsted.
Beloved Business for Sale in Cornwall, New York

I can't tell you how much I wish I had won the mega millions over the holiday. If I had I know what I would be spending part of the money on. I just found out that one of my favorite places in my hometown of Cornwall-on-Hudson is up for sale, Painter's Tavern at 266 Hudson Street in the heart of the Village.
The Truth About the Mysterious Markings Near East Fishkill

Another mystery of the Hudson Valley has been solved. No, it's not aliens, but one Dutchess County resident finally has answers to a question that has plagued him for years. "Can anyone tell me what these are off Robinson? I see the concrete boxes behind the property and always wondered what they were and now these from the map view", asked a Hopewell Junction, NY man on Facebook.
'Check-washing' scams spreading on Long Island

LONG ISLAND - Long Island authorities are raising the alarm over so-called "check washing" scams, where thieves steal envelopes with checks inside from mailboxes and forge fake information on them to take the money. Scammers will take the stolen checks and "wash" them in a simple bath of household chemicals,...
17 Best Waterfront Restaurants In New York City To Try In 2023

With the appearance of a complicated watery system, it is ideal for the best waterfront restaurants in New York City to thrive. Lakes, ponds, or rivers such as the Hudson River and the East River are much better places with first-class restaurants. It could be a fantastic experience to savor...
