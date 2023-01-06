Read full article on original website
Unemployment Rate Edged Down to 3.5% in December, Wages Continued to Increase
The U.S. economy added 223,000 jobs in December, above expectations, while the unemployment rate edged down to 3.5%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Notable job gains occurred in leisure and hospitality, health care, construction, and social assistance. The number of unemployed persons edged down to 5.7 million...
MBA Predicts 5 Percent Drop for Commercial, Multifamily Borrowing, Lending in 2023
Total commercial and multifamily mortgage borrowing and lending is expected to fall to $700 billion this year, which is a 5% decline from an expected 2022 total of $740 billion. This is according to an updated baseline forecast released today by the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA). Multifamily lending alone (which...
Swiss National Bank reports $143 billion loss, its largest ever
The loss could be troubling given the Swiss economy is outperforming its peers.
