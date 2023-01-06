ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PureWow

15 Products for Dry Hair That Replenish Brittle Strands

By Jenny Jin
PureWow
PureWow
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y7H5w_0k5LH4oC00

Does your hair feel like straw lately? It might be time to add some moisturizing masks, oils or treatments into your routine. If you don’t know where to begin, we tapped two hairstylists to share their most helpful tips (and best recommendations) for replenishing dry, brittle strands.

Meet the Experts:

First, What Causes Dry Hair?

“There’s a wide range of reasons for dry hair, including chemical damage due to hair coloring , bleaching or lightening. There’s also damage due to styling frequently with hot tools like hairdryers and flat irons. Plus, environmental factors like sun exposure, the heat in your home and air pollution can all lead to drier locks,” explains Cole.

What Are Some Ways to Combat Dry Hair?

Despite the laundry list of factors that can lead to dry hair, there are a few tried-and-true ways to bring back moisture to brittle strands, which are as follows:

How Do You Find the Best Hair Products for Dry Hair?

Both experts point out a few star ingredients to look out for on labels: hydrating extracts like aloe vera, lemongrass and rosemary, natural oils like argan, castor and avocado oil and butters like shea and murumuru butter. These ingredients are proven to be effective at adding moisture to dry locks. “It’s also very important to not just use protein-based products when treating dry hair. Many people think that protein-based products help with moisture and elasticity, but they actually strengthen your strands. That said, overusing protein can actually cause your hair to become brittle, which is the opposite effect of what you’re intending. You want to use both protein and moisture-based products for optimal results when treating dry hair,” adds Cole.

Now that you’re all caught up on how to take better care of your mane, here are 15 products for dry hair to try now:

So Long Flakes! Here Are the 18 Best Shampoos for a Dry Scalp

Scalp Products

1. Leonor Greyl Pre-Wash Oil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Zv3q_0k5LH4oC00

Violet Grey

Unlike other hair oils, this one is meant to be used before you shampoo (hence, the name). It’s loaded with jojoba, coconut, sunflower seed and sesame seed oil to hydrate and condition dry hair. Apply it to your strands (concentrating on your ends) and leave it on for as little as ten minutes or keep it on overnight for an extra deep conditioning. Shampoo as usual and you’ll notice softer hair that’s easier to manage and style in the morning.

Buy It ($60)

2. Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d2aqo_0k5LH4oC00

Sephora

Easily one of the most-buzzed about hair products in the market for years, this treatment is targeted to those of us who are no strangers to bleach or heat styling. According to the brand, it works by "linking broken bonds in your hair," so your strands are gradually being repaired and not just temporarily hydrated. According to five of our editors , it also reduces frizz, adds volume and makes your hair softer.

Buy It ($30)

3. Goop G. Tox Himalayan Salt Scalp Scrub Shampoo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZR8iF_0k5LH4oC00

Sephora

Does one actually need a scalp scrub ? Why yes, it turns out we do. This one has a whipped texture that lathers nicely as you massage it into your scalp. With Himalayan pink salt, cold-pressed moringa oil and unfiltered rose hip oil (this is Gwyneth we’re talking about here, after all), it makes our hair feel shiny and new.

Buy It ($55)

Shampoos and Conditioners

4. Sebastian Professional Drench Shampoo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10MgUk_0k5LH4oC00

Ulta

If ‘drench’ is in the name, you can expect your locks to get a hydrating boost. This shampoo promises to cleanse and moisturize dry, frizzy and/or chemically-treated hair using a blend of citric acid and silk proteins. Massage a quarter-sized amount on wet strands to create a rich lather and rinse thoroughly before reaching for a hydrating conditioner.

Buy It ($18)

5. Kristin Ess Hair One Signature Conditioner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ctCvP_0k5LH4oC00

Ulta

Conditioner is key to maintaining moisture in your hair and this one by Kristin Ess does exactly that thanks to chia seed oil, proteins and keratin in the formula. Free of sulfates , parabens and phthalates, you don’t have to worry about stripping away your natural oils either. Use it as a daily conditioner or apply it as a treatment mask for intense moisture.

Buy It ($24)

6. Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ePif_0k5LH4oC00

Sephora

"Gold in a jar" is how one enthusiastic reviewer described this mask (and she's just one of the thousands who swear by it). We did a deeper dive on the ingredients and it packs an impressive cocktail of strengthening keratin proteins and biotin, as well as smoothing argan oil and rose hip oil. Equally impressive is the way it made our hair shine for days afterward.

Buy It ($39)

7. Curlsmith Curl Quenching Conditioning Wash

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LGZ2k_0k5LH4oC00

Ulta

This co-wash promises a gentle lather, while working overtime to moisturize your dry strands. The oil blend (aka avocado, coconut and sunflower oil) nourishes your hair, while shea butter locks in the moisture and botanical extracts (aka aloe, sage and rosemary) cleanse your scalp. Plus, many reviewers rave about how the creamy texture doesn’t foam or strip your natural oils, which is a major plus for dry hair.

Buy It ($25)

Styling Products

8. Carol’s Daughter Goddess Strength Divine Strength Leave-In Cream

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RfoAf_0k5LH4oC00

Ulta

If you need to strengthen your strands, this leave-in cream can help. It’s formulated with castor and black seed oil to condition hair and reduce breakage. According to reviewers, it's a must-have for all hair types but especially for curly hair. “I was using other products and was having major issues with my hair being extra dried out and tangling more. I found this and have been using it for a month and it lives up to the high reviews. My hair is soft, manageable and feels healthy. The scent is strong at first but it does fade nicely. If you're looking for a good way to keep your hair hydrated post-shower, this is the product for you.”

Buy It ($13)

9. Innersense Sweet Spirit Leave In Conditioner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qz8kp_0k5LH4oC00

Ulta

It's like the non-toxic "No more tangles" for adults. Spritz it generously on damp hair (and take a minute to breathe in the beautiful scent). Infused with emollient oils (aka honey and tamanu oil) and flower essences, it makes detangling a breeze and cuts down on frizz without weighing things down.

Buy It ($26)

10. Ranavat Fortifying Mighty Majesty Serum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wsc31_0k5LH4oC00

Sephora

There are only three ingredients in this majestic serum: sunflower, jasmine and amla oils (all-certified organic, mind you) and that’s all you need to get a more hydrated scalp. Apply a few drops on wet or dry hair, especially on split ends, then watch everything it touches turn to silk.

Buy It ($70)

11. Alterna Haircar e Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture CC Cream

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GUZ9V_0k5LH4oC00

Sephora

This styling cream delivers ten (yes, ten) benefits for silky smooth locks. The rich formula consists of caviar extract that smooths hair and adds shine. It also has vitamin C to protect and repair strands—plus protect against UV rays and sun damage. Featuring a blend of marine botanical extracts that moisturize, soften and strengthen strands, there’s not much this CC cream can’t do.

Buy It ($30)

12. Ouidad Curl Recovery Whipped Curls Daily Conditioner & Styling Primer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VQxMe_0k5LH4oC00

Ulta

Whether you use it as a conditioner or a leave-in primer, this cream by Ouidad aims to restore and refresh curls. It’s infused with olive oil and shea butter to moisturize the scalp and hair. You’ll also find glycerin to maintain moisture and green tea extract to reduce frizz and breakage.

Buy It ($26)

13. Pattern Jojoba Oil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21H1y2_0k5LH4oC00

Ulta

If you’re searching for a hair oil that’s lightweight and nourishing, this one should definitely be on your radar. It’s packed with safflower, jojoba, rosehip, olive and lavender oil to quench parched strands. Apply a few drops on its own for a soothing scalp treatment or add some into your other styling products to give them an extra boost of hydration.

Buy It ($25)

14. Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fqEmg_0k5LH4oC00

Sephora

This oil seeks to combat all your dry hair woes. The key ingredient—honey—nourishes and strengthens weakened hair. You’ll also find coconut and almond oil, which tame frizz, add shine and protect strands against UV damage. Oh, and don’t let internet fame cloud your judgment. We tried the hair oil firsthand, and spoiler alert, it’s worth the buy.

Buy It ($46)

15. JVN Complete Nourishing Hair Oil Shine Drops

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pl3Uk_0k5LH4oC00

Sephora

Need a shine boost? Infused with hemisqualane, meadowfoam esters and hibiscus extract, these drops deliver on that front. See, the hemisqualane strengthens hair, while the meadowfoam esters smooth down strands and hibiscus prevents future damage.

Buy It ($24)

​​How to Moisturize Hair That Feels Bone Dry

Comments / 0

Related
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
shefinds

The Two Hair Products Every Woman Should Be Using To Boost Volume And Thickness

With age comes plenty of good things — like wisdom, more patience, and the ability to put together an outfit that works for you in seconds because you know your style so well. But with all the pros, you may have noticed a hair concern that you weren’t expecting: thinner-looking, frailer, and more delicate strands that seem to have lost a little (or a lot) of volume and oomph.
SheKnows

Last Chance to Get the Vegamour Products That Nicole Kidman Credits for Her ‘Thicker, Fuller & Undeniably Transformed’ Hair — Starting at Just $11

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If hair troubles took over this past year, then give yourself a new fresh start. It’s time to finally start loving your hair. And what better way to set new hair goals than with celebrity-approved products? Nicole Kidman has been known to absolutely adore Vegamour hair care, for good reason. The actress found that her hair had “undeniably transformed: thicker, fuller, and noticeably less frizzy,” according to PR Newswire. She credits the GRO Revitalizing Shampoo, Conditioner, and Hair Serum for...
shefinds

The Unexpected Spice That Can Boost Metabolism, Weight Loss And Digestion–We’re Adding It To Everything!

If you’re trying to lose weight or reset your gut, you’ve probably read time and time again about all the foods you should cut out. From sugar to processed carbs to alcohol, the list of foods we’re supposed to avoid for our health sometimes feels overwhelming. In fact, you may be wondering if there’s anything left to eat at all! Luckily, we’re here to tell you that there are still plenty of ingredients you can cook with in order to keep your body happy and healthy–in fact, certain foods and spices can actually help you lose weight and boost your digestion. That includes one versatile spice that tastes delicious in a whole range of meals and beverages: ginger.
Bay Area Entertainer

Coffee filters .... Who knew!

And you can buy 1,000 at Dollar Tree for almost nothing even the large ones. 1. Cover bowls or dishes when cooking in the microwave. Coffee filters make excellent covers. 2. Clean windows, mirrors, and chrome... Coffee filters are lint-free so they'll leave windows sparkling.
shefinds

3 Timeless, Short Haircuts That Are Perfect For Women Over 40–They Take Years Off Your Look!

Admit it: you are craving a major hair change. Maybe you’ve been styling your hair the same exact way for years. Or perhaps you can’t imagine living without your long hair (but want to freshen it up and give shorter hair a spin). Whatever your reason, a shorter haircut can breathe new life into your look. And if your beauty goals include a glow-up after a certain age, many hair stylists say shorter hair is perfect for highlighting features like your bone structure and jawline and for making the most out of thinning hair. Cindy Marcus, a hairstylist with more than 17 years’ experience who is the editor-in-chief of Latest-Hairstyles.com, recommends three timeless, short haircuts that are especially perfect for women over 40.
Popculture

New Recall Affects Coffee Drinkers

AliExpress has recalled its blue cup heater coffee mug warmer timer heating coaster (AliExpress item number: 1005003229233125), which has a two-pin U.S. plug and a fixed mains supply cord. A three-pin travel adaptor was also included. According to gov.uk, there is a serious risk of electric shock because the creepage and clearance distance between the live and neutral input circuits are insufficient. Due to the lack of cord anchorage, the equipment does not meet the mechanical requirements to ensure persons, domestic animals, and property are not at risk. Furthermore, the mains plug did not meet the BS 1362 (the British Standard number for cartridge fuse links used in U.K. plug tops) dimensional and marking requirements and was not fitted with a fuse link. The product was found not to meet the Electrical Equipment (Safety) Regulations 2016 requirements and is no longer listed on AliExpress.
shefinds

These 2 Salad Ingredients Are Actually So Bad For You–They Lead To Inflammation And Weight Gain!

If you’ve made the decision to get in shape and follow a healthy diet for the new year, good for you! It’s always a good time to make your health a priority and choose to nourish your body with the food that helps it thrive while cutting out harmful ingredients that could be holding you back from your weight loss goals. One of the most popular healthy meals is a good old veggie-packed salad. However, a salad is only has healthy as what you put in it. Unfortunately, some common (and delicious) ingredients many people load their salads with can actually be detrimental to your overall health by leading to inflammation and weight gain.
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Make Women Over 40 Look So Much Older

New year, new you, new ‘do! When heading to the salon for a fresh new haircut for the new year, it’s great to bring a reference photo to show your stylist. If your goal is to rock a youthful style that highlights your best features (and doesn’t inadvertently age you), it’s also important to know what best suits your face shape and hair texture. What looks good on someone with a heart-shaped face and curly hair, may not be flattering on a rectangular face with straight hair. It’s also important to get regular trims to ensure your haircut is looking its best. Without considering these factors, you may be left with a haircut that doesn’t suit you or, worse, ages you 10 years!
Tyla

People are only just realising that sinks have a secret function

Social media users are divided over a TikToker's revelatory 'best life hack'. Prepare to have a whole lot more respect for your standard kitchen sink:. You're scrolling on TikTok, aimlessly flicking your way through viral dances, cute dog videos and then you strike gold. There's nothing better than finding a...
PureWow

PureWow

2K+
Followers
387
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT

PureWow plays at the intersection of fun and utility. We aim to be a respite from the noise by making your life more interesting, beautiful and manageable across a breadth of pillars: beauty, food/recipes, wellness, family and fashion.

 https://www.purewow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy