Skillet Gnocchi Bake with Sausage and Kale

By Katherine Gillen
 4 days ago

Pillowy-soft and chewy, gnocchi are a delight in themselves. Throw in the fact that you don’t even need to boil them to transform them into a meal and we’re officially smitten. This skillet gnocchi bake features rich tomato sauce, tender kale, Italian sausage and plenty of cheese for a winter dinner that’s as cozy as it is easy to make. (It’s ready in 45 minutes, after all.)

552 calories

35g fat

35g carbs

27g protein

5g sugars

1 pound Italian sausage (sweet or hot), casings removed, crumbled

1 yellow onion, chopped

1 bunch kale, leaves stripped and torn

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons tomato paste

12 ounces tomato sauce

1 pound gnocchi (fresh or shelf-stable, not dried)

8 ounces fresh mozzarella, shredded

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

Fresh basil and crushed red pepper flakes, for serving

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F.

2. In a large, oven-safe skillet over medium heat, cook the sausage and onion, stirring occasionally, until the sausage is browned and the onion is soft, 8 to 10 minutes. Add the kale and cook until wilted, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Stir in the garlic and tomato paste, followed by the tomato sauce. Stir in the gnocchi.

3. Top the gnocchi with the mozzarella and Parmesan. Transfer to the oven and bake until the cheese is bubbly and the gnocchi is tender, 17 to 20 minutes. Top with fresh basil and crushed red pepper flakes before serving.

Comments / 0

