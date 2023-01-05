ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

Monthly Payments on New Cars Hit Record High of $1,000+ — When and How To Refinance

By Vance Cariaga
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b25d2_0k5LFNqq00

Americans who think a $1,000 mortgage payment is high might be amazed to see where average car payments have gone in the United States. The number of U.S. consumers who are paying at least $1,000 a month on car loans hit a new record during the 2022 fourth quarter amid a rise in both auto loan rates and vehicle prices.

Learn: The Best Month To Buy a Car in 2023
Used Cars: 10 Biggest Winners on the Market in Terms of Lifespan

More than 15% of consumers who financed a new vehicle in Q4 2022 committed to a monthly payment of $1,000 or more, according to a new report from Edmunds . That’s the highest percentage ever and is up from 0.5% in Q4 2021 and 6.7% in Q4 2020.

The number of used car buyers with payments of at least $1,000 also hit an all-time high during the 2022 fourth quarter, at 5.4%. That’s up from 3.9% the previous year and 1.5% two years earlier.

The average annual percentage rate (APR) on new financed vehicles rose to 6.5% during the 2022 fourth quarter from 5.7% the previous quarter and 4.1% the previous year. The APR on used financed vehicles rose to 10% in Q4 2022 vs. 9% in Q3 and 7.4% a year earlier

Interest rates aren’t the only rising costs car buyers face, either. The average price paid for a new car in December set a record of $46,382, CNBC reported , citing data from J.D. Power and LMC Automotive. Although sticker prices have recently eased off, they are still 2.5% higher than a year ago.

Meanwhile, car buyers are putting more money down on their purchases to offset rising costs . The average down payment for new and used vehicles during the quarter hit record highs of $6,780 and $3,921, respectively.

Because of high costs, some car buyers face the risk of seeing their loans go underwater when car values decline, according to Ivan Drury, Edmunds’ director of insights.

“At the onset of the pandemic, consumers benefited from low interest rates and elevated trade-in values, helping shield even the more questionable financing decisions from resulting in negative equity,” Drury told CNBC. “But as we shifted toward an environment with diminished used car values and rising interest rates over the past few months, consumers have become less insulated from those riskier loan decisions, and we are only seeing the tip of the negative equity iceberg.”

If you are paying an astronomical APR on a recent car purchase, you don’t necessarily have to be stuck with the loan forever. One option is to refinance your car loan when interest rates go back down again. If you choose this route, you’ll likely have to go with a new lender, according to Experian .

See: 8 Tips To Help You Save $1,000 Every Month in 2023
Find: 6 Top Tips for How To Turn $1,000 Into $10,000

Among the things you’ll want to do before considering a refinance at a future date are the following:

  • Double-check the terms of your current loan to see if there’s a fee for paying it off earlier than agreed.
  • Clean up your credit to achieve the highest score possible, which will also ensure the best possible terms on a refinance.
  • Check with lenders to see if they charge an origination fee to refinance.
  • Make sure the length of the repayment period is not longer than your current loan period. If that’s the case, then it might not be worth it because you could end up paying more in interest that you do with your current loan.
  • Gather documents you might need for the new loan, such as your driver’s license, vehicle registration, proof of insurance, proof of income, proof of residence and 10-day payoff statement.

You should also look into several refinance options from different lenders to find the one that offers the best terms.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Monthly Payments on New Cars Hit Record High of $1,000+ — When and How To Refinance

Comments / 10

Christina Juarez
3d ago

You know what your car payment will be before you sign the contract. WHY are they surprised when the statement arrives or withdraw.

Reply
4
Related
GOBankingRates

The Best Month To Buy a Car in 2023

The year 2022 was interesting for the auto industry. New car sticker prices were sent soaring due to chip and supply shortages for critical materials needed to build vehicles. In fact, prices were up...
GOBankingRates

10 Things To Stop Buying in 2023

Tracking American consumer spending in 2023 will be a big priority for economists as we enter the new year.  See: 25 Sneaky Car Dealership Tricks To Avoid at All CostsFind: 3 Easy Tips to Turn...
CBS News

Here's how much money you should keep in a checking account

You most likely have a checking account, but do you know how much to keep in it? There are downsides to keeping either too little or too much money in checking, experts say. While keeping too little cash in a checking account and getting dinged with overdraft fees is undesirable, Americans with too much money in such a low-yield repository could be leaving valuable interest on the table.
The Saginaw News

Will you get another stimulus payment in 2023?

Record high inflation – have you seen the price of eggs? – has people wondering if a COVID pandemic era lifeline could return. Stimulus checks totaling more than $3,000 were issued in 2020 and 2021 amid the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. And while individual states have opted to issue checks, there doesn’t appear to be any momentum for the federal government to approve additional stimulus payments.
fox56news.com

How long do electric cars last?

) — Electric cars have surged in popularity due to high gas prices and the emergence of new all-electric vehicles across all major vehicle types. Because electric cars are a relatively new technology, prospective buyers may be curious about how long they can expect these cars to last. From...
msn.com

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos issues a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — here are 3 recession-proof buys

Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
GOBankingRates

Is Full Retirement Age Changing in 2023?

The last time the Social Security Administration made changes to the retirement age was nearly 40 years ago, and those rules still apply today. Although some lawmakers have proposed changing...
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
233K+
Followers
16K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy