ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GoColumbialions.com

Columbia Tripped Up at Penn, 71-67

PHILADELPHIA — The Columbia women's basketball team's program-record winning streak was stopped at 10 Saturday night, falling in a heartbreaker to Penn, 71-67, at The Palestra. A 12-3 burst to start the second half had Columbia (13-3, 2-1 Ivy) leading by as many as 10 points on two different...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
GoColumbialions.com

Men's Basketball Bested by Penn

NEW YORK - Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa had a team-high 13 points as the Columbia men's basketball team fell to Penn, 84-55, in front of 1,963 fans on Schiller Court inside Levien Gymnasium on Saturday night. After trailing by double-digits midway through the first half, the Lions would fight...
PENN, PA
GoColumbialions.com

Columbia Athletics Mourns Loss of Dick Savitt

Columbia University Athletics mourns the loss of Dick Savitt, after whom the former Columbia Tennis Center was named. Savitt passed away at the age of 95 Friday. "We are incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Dick Savitt," Campbell Family Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Peter Pilling said. "We will always remember him as a world-renowned tennis champion who modestly gave of his time and talent to our men's tennis program. His impact on our program and the tennis community will be felt forever. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time."
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy