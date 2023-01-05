Columbia University Athletics mourns the loss of Dick Savitt, after whom the former Columbia Tennis Center was named. Savitt passed away at the age of 95 Friday. "We are incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Dick Savitt," Campbell Family Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Peter Pilling said. "We will always remember him as a world-renowned tennis champion who modestly gave of his time and talent to our men's tennis program. His impact on our program and the tennis community will be felt forever. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time."

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO