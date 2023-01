Eighth grader Braden Jurrells from Danielson Middle School is the Leander ISD Fine Arts Student of the Week. Braden is a dedicated student in the Danielson Varsity Tenor Bass Choir. He has been a member of the Region Choir in both seventh and eighth grade. In addition to his participation in varsity choir, Braden takes private voice lessons.

