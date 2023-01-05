ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

6 sober-friendly places to grab a drink in San Jose, CA

By Alyson Chuyang
6AM City
6AM City
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DPhlA_0k5LCbpr00

Oh it’s a (zero-proof) party.

Photo via Meso

Although there’s been nothing dry about this month so far, we know that “ Dry January ” has begun and we want to help.

Whether you’re taking that 31-day challenge, looking to make a lifestyle change , or simply
don’t enjoy alcohol — we’ve rounded up 6 local places to grab a drink ( without the looming fear of a hangover ).

🍽️ Restaurants

Meso , 3060 Olsen Dr., Ste. 50
Along with its delicious Mediterranean cuisine, comes an even more eclectic mocktail menu . From its zero proof menu , try out the “ T Sans G ” made with pink peppercorn-infused “gin,” tonic, and lime
.

The Vesper , 394 E. Campbell Ave., Campbell
This establishment boasts a large cocktail menu , but it hasn’t skipped out on unique zero-proof drinks . In the mood for something fruity? Order the “ Busy Bird ” made with passion fruit, lime, orange juice, and tonic .

Flights Restaurant & Bar , 368 E. Campbell Ave., Campbell
Don’t let your pals take off without you — enjoy a “
Mocktini Flight ” made with cherry, grapefruit, and orange syrups mixed with soda water. It’s just as Insta-worthy as the others .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wibyx_0k5LCbpr00

Take a seat at the bar and enjoy a mocktail.

Photo via @rolopez_16

🍹 Bars and breweries

Paper Plane , 72 S. First St.
Enjoy the lively atmosphere with a zero-proof mocktail — we recommend the “
Sleight of Hand ” made with cucumber, lime, soda, and caged heat syrup for a little kick.

Fox Tale Fermentation Project , 30 E. Santa Clara St., Ste. 120
You don’t want to sleep on this brewery . Its menu offers 10+ “Mock Tales” made with fun ingredients like rose hips, sugar snap peas, and ume plums . Enjoy new creations almost every week .

🛍️ Shop

Faux Real Bottle Shop , 300 N. Santa Cruz Ave., Los Gatos
Want to create your own mocktail? Visit this
zero-proof spirits shop that opened last February and offers non-alcoholic drinks, mocktail mixers, and accessories . Enjoy a “sober hour” every Saturday in the store from 1-3 p.m.

Do you know of any other spots that we could add to the list? Let us know .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Over 6,000 customers without power on the Monterey Peninsula

MONTEREY PENINSULA, Calif. (KION-TV): There are over 6,000 customers without power in Pebble Beach and Carmel Valley on Monday morning. At the moment, there are 2,898 customers without power in the Del Monte Forest. The outage occurred shortly before 5 a.m. Customers in Pebble Beach, Pacific Grove and parts of Monterey are affected by this The post Over 6,000 customers without power on the Monterey Peninsula appeared first on KION546.
CARMEL VALLEY, CA
lacademie.com

13 Best Italian Restaurants To Visit In San Jose, CA 2023

Your next upcoming trip to these best Italian restaurants in San Jose, CA, will be splendid with the help of this article. Even though this bay city may have a casual vibe, these finest dining spots in San Jose, CA, will blow your mind, thanks to their delicious dishes. Wherever...
SAN JOSE, CA
4kids.com

Best Snow Tubing for Kids Near San Jose

Get the adrenaline pumping as kids fly down a snow-covered slope and enjoy exhilarating rides at the best snow tubing destinations near San Jose!. Playing in the snow is fun for the whole family. And one of the kid’s favorite things to do during winter is snow tubing! There’s just something magical about riding down a snow-covered hill on a tube, heading back up to the top on a magic carpet lift, and doing it all over again. Now that winter is here, start finding the best spots for snow tubing near San Jose and plan a family weekend getaway with the kids for some snowy adventure!
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Elon Musk says the 'mind virus' is strong in the Bay Area

OAKLAND, Calif. - Elon Musk had some choice words about the Bay Area and its handling of COVID over the weekend. Responding to a tweet about masking and vaccine requirements for a childrens' play, Musk did not mince words. He said the "mind virus" is strong in the Bay, hinting...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Rain totals: Here's how many inches dropped Monday

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Monday’s rainstorm drenched parts of the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast with several inches of rain in less than 24 hours. According to the National Weather Service Bay Area’s 24-hour rainfall totals, 10.71 inches poured over Three Peaks in Monterey County, 10.54 inches over Bonny Doon Fire Station […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Rising creeks in Santa Clara County

Evacuation warnings were in place for about 13,000 residents of a flood-prone area of Sonoma County north of San Francisco, where the swollen Russian River was expected to overspill its banks in the coming days. Brooks Jarosz reports.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
thrashermagazine.com

RIP in Peace: Dave Schubert

It's never been just about the act of skateboarding. Documentation of our craft has always been an essential key to the equation, and Dave Schubert's camera captured countless iconic images that will endure for an eternity. He was a historian of the streets, from his East Coast roots to the Mecca of San Francisco. His legend only grows from here. RIP to the Real Deal. —Tony Vitello.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Major Santa Cruz highways closed, evacuation orders in place

This story will be updated every hour with more information. Scroll to the bottom of the article for context about the storm. Since 7 a.m. Monday, the three major arteries in Santa Cruz county — Highways 17, 9 and 1 — have all been partially blocked by weather-related disaster and sustain closures until further notice. Evacuation orders are in place around the region, but the rivers keep rising, and more...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
6AM City

6AM City

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

6AM City was built to engage local communities by creating new ways to consume, participate, and share local content. Through our conversational tone, editorial filter, and participatory approach, we aim to build communities driven by conversation, designed for maximum engagement. We provide what need to know today about your city – curated, condensed, and delivered to your inbox and social feeds every day.

 https://6amcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy