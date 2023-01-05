6 sober-friendly places to grab a drink in San Jose, CA
Although there’s been nothing dry about this month so far, we know that “ Dry January ” has begun and we want to help.
Whether you’re taking that 31-day challenge, looking to make a lifestyle change , or simply don’t enjoy alcohol — we’ve rounded up 6 local places to grab a drink ( without the looming fear of a hangover ).
Along with its delicious Mediterranean cuisine, comes an even more eclectic mocktail menu . From its zero proof menu , try out the “ T Sans G ” made with pink peppercorn-infused “gin,” tonic, and lime .
The Vesper , 394 E. Campbell Ave., Campbell
This establishment boasts a large cocktail menu , but it hasn’t skipped out on unique zero-proof drinks . In the mood for something fruity? Order the “ Busy Bird ” made with passion fruit, lime, orange juice, and tonic .
Flights Restaurant & Bar , 368 E. Campbell Ave., Campbell
Don’t let your pals take off without you — enjoy a “ Mocktini Flight ” made with cherry, grapefruit, and orange syrups mixed with soda water. It’s just as Insta-worthy as the others .
Enjoy the lively atmosphere with a zero-proof mocktail — we recommend the “ Sleight of Hand ” made with cucumber, lime, soda, and caged heat syrup for a little kick.
Fox Tale Fermentation Project , 30 E. Santa Clara St., Ste. 120
You don’t want to sleep on this brewery . Its menu offers 10+ “Mock Tales” made with fun ingredients like rose hips, sugar snap peas, and ume plums . Enjoy new creations almost every week .
Want to create your own mocktail? Visit this zero-proof spirits shop that opened last February and offers non-alcoholic drinks, mocktail mixers, and accessories . Enjoy a “sober hour” every Saturday in the store from 1-3 p.m.
Do you know of any other spots that we could add to the list? Let us know .
