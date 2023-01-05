Read full article on original website
Related
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
lawstreetmedia.com
Multinational Corporation, Individuals Charged with Multimillion-Dollar Organic Grain Fraud Scheme
The Department of Justice (DOJ) indicted Hakan Agro DMCC and Hakan Organics DMCC as well as three individuals on counts of conspiracy, smuggling, and wire fraud. The agency alleges that these companies and individuals exported over $24.9 million in organic-labeled grains, when the goods were not organic. Per a Department...
lawstreetmedia.com
Former ‘Real Housewives’ Cast Member Gets Prison Time for Role in Sweeping Telemarketing Fraud Scheme
On Friday, defendant Jennifer Shah received a 78 month prison sentence in addition to an order requiring her to pay more than $12 million in penalties and disgorgement for her role running a fraudulent nationwide telemarketing scheme. A week earlier, Shah, 49, of Salt Lake City, Utah, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with the scheme.
lawstreetmedia.com
FCC Proposes Updated Data Breach Reporting Rules for Telecom Industry
Late last week, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced its revision of the rules governing when and how telecom providers must inform customers and federal law enforcement of data breaches involving customer information. According to the agency’s press release, the changes seek to bring FCC rules in greater alignment with state and federal law and also come in response to the increase in frequency, sophistication, and scale of data leaks.
Comments / 0