lawstreetmedia.com

Former ‘Real Housewives’ Cast Member Gets Prison Time for Role in Sweeping Telemarketing Fraud Scheme

On Friday, defendant Jennifer Shah received a 78 month prison sentence in addition to an order requiring her to pay more than $12 million in penalties and disgorgement for her role running a fraudulent nationwide telemarketing scheme. A week earlier, Shah, 49, of Salt Lake City, Utah, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with the scheme.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FCC Proposes Updated Data Breach Reporting Rules for Telecom Industry

Late last week, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced its revision of the rules governing when and how telecom providers must inform customers and federal law enforcement of data breaches involving customer information. According to the agency’s press release, the changes seek to bring FCC rules in greater alignment with state and federal law and also come in response to the increase in frequency, sophistication, and scale of data leaks.

