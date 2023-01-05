Read full article on original website
salineriverchronicle.com
Sharon Ann Jones Henderson, 1948-2023
Sharon Ann Jones Henderson, 74, of Wilmar, passed away, December 31, 2022. Born June 23, 1948, she was a daughter of the late Otto and Velma Jones. Ann accepted Christ at an early age joining Shady Grove AME Church, where she remained a member until moving from the area. Ann’s...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases on the rise in South Arkansas
COVID-19 cases rose sharply in Columbia and Union counties on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,586. Total Active Cases: 60. Up nine since Wednesday. Total Recovered...
magnoliareporter.com
Defendants knock hole through Shipley Do-Nut franchise lawsuit
Defendants have responded and filed a counter-claim in a Columbia County lawsuit that pits the parent company and a subsidiary of Shipley Do-nuts against local franchise holders. Last August, Shipley Franchise Company and Shipley Do-Nut Flour and Supply Co., both Houston-based companies, filed suit in Columbia County Circuit Court against...
Father killed, breaking Pine Bluff’s longest streak without homicides
The longest break recorded break between homicides in Pine Bluff is broken.
magnoliareporter.com
"Lambing Storm" strikes UAM campus
MONTICELLO – The University of Arkansas at Monticello is experiencing what Associate Professor of Animal Science and Veterinarian Dr. Rocky Lindsey calls a "Lambing Storm." "Seems like whenever one drops they all start dropping day after day. We've had two born overnight, that's been the case. One or two have been born each day for the last week or so, "said Lindsey. He said that the lamb births will continue for another couple of weeks until they are done.
magnoliareporter.com
Two Georgians die in Interstate 40 collision
Two Georgia residents died early Friday when their vehicle was struck head-on by truck being driven the wrong was on Interstate 40 near Widener in St. Francis County. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Rylee Makenzie Lester, 18, of Concord, GA was driving a 2023 Kia Rio west on Interstate 40 about 1:53 a.m.
