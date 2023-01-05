ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Interesting Engineering

Game changer: World’s first cow-dung-powered tractor is here

A British company has created a pioneering tractor that could be a game changer in the green energy-striving agricultural industry. The ground-breaking cow-dung powered 270 horsepower tractor is said to perform on par with counterparts driven by normal diesel engines, according to multiple media reports on Friday. "The T7 liquid...
agequipmentintelligence.com

Deere Predicts Fully Autonomous Corn & Soybean Cropping Systems by 2030

In this episode of On the Record we review John Deere’s plan for autonomy. In the Technology Corner Now Newman discuss new developments with Sabanto’s autonomy system. Also in this episode, the capital investment index from Purdue University’s Ag Economy Barometer drops again and highlights from the 2022 Cost of Doing Business Study.
BBC

Stockton solar farm opponents claim plans are excessive

Plans for a solar farm near a Teesside village are "excessive" and would "industrialise" the countryside, objectors have said. Sirius Renewable Energy wants to construct panels and a battery storage system on 87 hectares of farmland near Carlton. It said the scheme would support long-term rural jobs and protect communities...
Family Handyman

How To Build a DIY Cat Tree and Tower

Cat trees don't have to be boring pet store affairs. Make this rugged tree in a weekend. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Salon

Foams used in car seats and mattresses are hard to recycle — and pose health risks

This article was originally published on The Conversation. The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. A new plant-based substitute for polyurethane foam eliminates the health risk of the material, commonly found in insulation, car seats and other types of cushioning, and it's more environmentally sustainable, our new research shows.
Family Handyman

How To Sharpen a Chainsaw The Easy Way

Chainsaws make cutting wood a cinch, but you'll soon be stuck if you don't know how to sharpen the chain. Yes, you can do it yourself!. Chainsaws are great tools, and keeping them in good working order is vital to woodcutting success. All chains go dull with heavy use, so it's important to know how to sharpen the chain teeth.
Sharee B.

Homeowners Livid after Pella Charges Over $50,000 for Wrongly Fitted Windows

A couple of homeowners were left livid after contracting one of the top window installation companies to replace the windows and doors on their home a couple of weeks ago. Going by the username/Reasonable_Ostrich76, one of the buyers detailed how they were charged $52,000 dollars in an effort to have everything done. However, when it came to the level of service they received, it was far from what was promised.
Family Handyman

The Best Types of Attic Insulation

Choose from these types of attic insulation to keep your house warm and your attic dry and mold-free. You'll also extend the life of your roof. Have you been feeling a little cold in your house lately? Noticing your energy bills creeping upward? Seeing areas of your roof where snow melts more slowly than others? Perhaps you’ve detected moldy odors in your attic or seen mold growing on the framing.
OREGON STATE
CNET

Slash Your Heat and Electric Bills Now: 5 Easy Tips

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. We're in the depths of winter now, which likely has you turning up your thermostat as much of the country sees low temperatures and snow. That also means you'll quickly feel the impact on your wallet as those heating bills go up. Though utility companies and energy experts are warning that heating costs will jump 17% nationally this winter, it's still possible to find ways to save on those winter bills.
Top Speed

BMW’s Electric Cars Will Shift To Solid State Batteries

Earlier this month, one of BMW's top engineers for its next-generation batteries think that we've reached the peak of what lithium-ion batteries are capable of. Any improvements from here on for the current lithium-ion batteries will mostly be focused on lowering their cost or improving their energy density. For us to truly meet our goals, the jump toward solid-state batteries is inevitable, and BMW is also on board with this tech.
Family Handyman

How Long Do Water Heaters Last?

The water we use for bathing and showering is corrosive, and nothing demonstrates that better than your water heater. Oxygen rusts metal, and water is loaded with oxygen. This is one reason why water heaters don’t last forever. Here’s another: sediment buildup. Most residential water, even from a municipal...
Nick Davis

Laundromat owners are making thousands per year

Laundromats can be a lucrative business for individuals who are looking to invest in a stable, low-maintenance venture. Owning a laundromat can be a great way to generate passive income and can be especially appealing to those who are looking to diversify their portfolio or who are seeking to supplement their existing income.
Family Handyman

Family Handyman

