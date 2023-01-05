ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Outsider.com

Cowboys Fans Roast Dak Prescott After Rough Dallas Loss to Commanders

If you’re a fan of the Cowboys and Dak Prescott, you definitely need a hug — or maybe an extra beer — after what unfolded at FedEx Field against Washington. There was no explanation for a 26-6 loss to an opponent featuring a rookie QB making his NFL debut. In fact, Commanders quarterback Sam Howell definitely had the better stat game than Prescott. Plus, there’s the win in his first start.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Josh McDaniels does not want Tom Brady?

The Las Vegas Raiders are viewed by many as the most logical suitor for Tom Brady if the star quarterback chooses to play next season. One of the main reasons for that is that Josh McDaniels and Brady have a close relationship from when the Raiders coach was the offensive coordinator in New England. But... The post Josh McDaniels does not want Tom Brady? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
ClutchPoints

Chiefs news: Patrick Mahomes adds to Kansas City’s total ownage of the Raiders in Week 18 blowout

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs finished their schedule in the 2022 NFL regular season with an absolute domination of the Las Vegas Raiders Saturday night, scoring an easy 31-13 win in Sin City to bring their record to 14-3. The game already looked over before even the end of the first half, with the Chiefs heading to their locker room with a 21-point lead.
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

Derrick Henry’s brutal stiff-arm sparks huge debate among NFL fans

Derrick Henry strikes fear into the hearts 0f defensive backs everywhere. When the Tennessee Titans running back breaks into the secondary, they know he’s going to be a load to bring down at 247 pounds. And then there’s his infamous stiff-arm. Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins got a...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Kliff Kingsbury Is Already Being Mentioned For A New Job

The Arizona Cardinals cleaned house on Monday morning. Just one year after they extended the contract of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, they fired him after the team finished with a 4-13 record. He spent four seasons as the head coach and finished with a 28-37-1 record. Even though he was...
Yardbarker

NFC Rumors: Commanders, Cowboys, Mike McCarthy, Eagles

Commanders HC Ron Rivera confirmed fifth-round QB Sam Howell will start Week 18 and he is “really intrigued” by the quarterback. “Our plan is we’re going to start Sam,” Rivera said, via Ethan Cadeaux of NBC Sports. “We feel that this is an opportunity for us for Sam to show us what he’s capable of… We’re really intrigued in watching and seeing what Sam can do as a quarterback in this league.”
Yardbarker

Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Ponders Intriguing Scenario About Entering College Transfer Portal If It Existed in 2000’s

Roethlisberger, who played wide receiver until his senior year in high school, attended and played for Miami University (OH). He played his first game in 2001 and was drafted by the Steelers in 2004. During the time that he played, the college transfer portal did not exist and players did not typically sit out of bowl games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Russell Westbrook Reveals The Lakers' Players Have Been Preparing For Their Moment To Shine When Their Stars Can't Play

Russell Westbrook revealed the mindset of the Los Angeles Lakers players after their convincing 130-114 win against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. The guard played his part by pouring in 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists, while LeBron James led from the front again with 25 points. Dennis Schroder picked up from where he left off to chip in with 21 points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Athlon Sports

Sean McVay Breaks His Silence On The Retirement Speculation

Sean McVay broke his silence on the retirement speculation, but his lack of response said more than his actual words. Now that the season is over, McVay is expected to take some time to decide whether or not he wants to step away from coaching.  "I'm here right here right now, and we'll deal ...

