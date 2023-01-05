Read full article on original website
Related
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Cowboys Fans Roast Dak Prescott After Rough Dallas Loss to Commanders
If you’re a fan of the Cowboys and Dak Prescott, you definitely need a hug — or maybe an extra beer — after what unfolded at FedEx Field against Washington. There was no explanation for a 26-6 loss to an opponent featuring a rookie QB making his NFL debut. In fact, Commanders quarterback Sam Howell definitely had the better stat game than Prescott. Plus, there’s the win in his first start.
Sean Payton Admits There’s a 7/10 Chance He’ll be With This Team Next Season: ‘I’m Kind of Picky’
Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton has interest from teams like the Panthers and Broncos but says he'll probably stay where he is. The post Sean Payton Admits There’s a 7/10 Chance He’ll be With This Team Next Season: ‘I’m Kind of Picky’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes has special dinner plans
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes plans to have dinner with Henry Winkler, according to the Happy Days actor and TMZ Sports.
NFL Superstar Tom Brady Is Rumored to Be Dating This Slovak Influencer After His Divorce
Among the most devastating celebrity divorces that happened in 2022 was the one between NFL superstar Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen. On Friday, Oct. 28, news outlets reported that the two had filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage. The following month, Giselle sparked dating rumors...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
‘Happy Days’ Icon Henry Winkler Speaks out About His Bromance With Patrick Mahomes
The rumors are true, Happy Days icon Henry Winkler and Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes really do have a brewing bromance, and it’s continuing to blossom as we type. While talking to TMZ Sports, Winkler explained how the relationship began and how it’s going. The former Fonz...
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Josh McDaniels does not want Tom Brady?
The Las Vegas Raiders are viewed by many as the most logical suitor for Tom Brady if the star quarterback chooses to play next season. One of the main reasons for that is that Josh McDaniels and Brady have a close relationship from when the Raiders coach was the offensive coordinator in New England. But... The post Josh McDaniels does not want Tom Brady? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Chiefs news: Patrick Mahomes adds to Kansas City’s total ownage of the Raiders in Week 18 blowout
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs finished their schedule in the 2022 NFL regular season with an absolute domination of the Las Vegas Raiders Saturday night, scoring an easy 31-13 win in Sin City to bring their record to 14-3. The game already looked over before even the end of the first half, with the Chiefs heading to their locker room with a 21-point lead.
thecomeback.com
Derrick Henry’s brutal stiff-arm sparks huge debate among NFL fans
Derrick Henry strikes fear into the hearts 0f defensive backs everywhere. When the Tennessee Titans running back breaks into the secondary, they know he’s going to be a load to bring down at 247 pounds. And then there’s his infamous stiff-arm. Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins got a...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Kliff Kingsbury Is Already Being Mentioned For A New Job
The Arizona Cardinals cleaned house on Monday morning. Just one year after they extended the contract of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, they fired him after the team finished with a 4-13 record. He spent four seasons as the head coach and finished with a 28-37-1 record. Even though he was...
Cowboys Dan Quinn Request; Kliff Kingsbury Fired by Cardinals
The Dallas Cowboys will be moving and shaking when it comes to Mike McCarthy and the coaching staff, as will the rest of the NFL. Follow all the Coaching Carousel action here!
Yardbarker
NFC Rumors: Commanders, Cowboys, Mike McCarthy, Eagles
Commanders HC Ron Rivera confirmed fifth-round QB Sam Howell will start Week 18 and he is “really intrigued” by the quarterback. “Our plan is we’re going to start Sam,” Rivera said, via Ethan Cadeaux of NBC Sports. “We feel that this is an opportunity for us for Sam to show us what he’s capable of… We’re really intrigued in watching and seeing what Sam can do as a quarterback in this league.”
Yardbarker
LeBron James Epic Reaction To Russell Westbrook Interrupting Him To Tell The Lakers 'To Have Fun'
LeBron James is doing incredible things at age 38 and is leaving the entire NBA world in confusion about his late-career excellence. Despite many expecting James' physical decline to take him out of the conversation of the best players in the league, LeBron keeps proving everyone wrong. He has done...
Yardbarker
Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Ponders Intriguing Scenario About Entering College Transfer Portal If It Existed in 2000’s
Roethlisberger, who played wide receiver until his senior year in high school, attended and played for Miami University (OH). He played his first game in 2001 and was drafted by the Steelers in 2004. During the time that he played, the college transfer portal did not exist and players did not typically sit out of bowl games.
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Reveals The Lakers' Players Have Been Preparing For Their Moment To Shine When Their Stars Can't Play
Russell Westbrook revealed the mindset of the Los Angeles Lakers players after their convincing 130-114 win against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. The guard played his part by pouring in 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists, while LeBron James led from the front again with 25 points. Dennis Schroder picked up from where he left off to chip in with 21 points.
Sean McVay Breaks His Silence On The Retirement Speculation
Sean McVay broke his silence on the retirement speculation, but his lack of response said more than his actual words. Now that the season is over, McVay is expected to take some time to decide whether or not he wants to step away from coaching. "I'm here right here right now, and we'll deal ...
Comments / 2