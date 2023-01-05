Read full article on original website
Related
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
The Best Types of Attic Insulation
Choose from these types of attic insulation to keep your house warm and your attic dry and mold-free. You'll also extend the life of your roof. Have you been feeling a little cold in your house lately? Noticing your energy bills creeping upward? Seeing areas of your roof where snow melts more slowly than others? Perhaps you’ve detected moldy odors in your attic or seen mold growing on the framing.
Newest COVID-19 subvariant may be most transmissible one to date
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There are new warnings about the newest COVID-19 subvariant -- it may be the most transmissible one to date. Cases are on the rise again.We have a double whammy of a post-holiday surge of COVID-19 cases and much of the increase is being driven by the new subvariant that's easily spreading.The World Health Organization is calling XBB.1.5 the most transmissible subvariant detected yet."It does have a growth advantage above all of the other subvariants so far," Maria van Kerkhove, the WHO COVID-19 technical lead, said. "We don't have any data on severity yet or on the clinical...
What To Know About Vintage Tiles
I loved my mid-century modern home in Sarasota, Florida. But when I had to tear out some bull nose tile behind the toilet to make bathroom repairs, I faced a quandary. I had to replace four 4-in. by 4-in. aqua blue tiles original to the 1958 home. Despite scouring resale...
Harsh warning on the state of US market issued: 'America needs more housing'
Real estate expert Brian Lewis breaks down the current state of the U.S. housing market as Americans continue to suffer from a housing shortage.
Indoor Fireplace Safety for Beginners
An indoor wood-burning fireplace offers ambiance, warmth and relaxation. But even with all those benefits, it’s worth keeping in mind that heating equipment is a leading cause of fires in US homes according to the National Fire Protection Association. Approximately two out of every five home fires involve solid-burning fuel.
Electric vs. Hydronic Radiant Floor Heating Systems
Choose the best infloor heating system. We cover the pros and cons of electric systems and hot water (hydronic) systems for comfort and space heating. Electric are easier and usually cheaper to install. Hydronic are ideal if you already have a boiler. The Benefits of Infloor Heat. Once you shed...
The Indigenous History of the Cuetlaxochitl— AKA the Poinsettia
The poinsettia is considered a Christmas plant worldwide, but its origins are actually rooted deeply in Indigenous Mexica culture and medicine. Originally known as cuetlaxochitl, the plant eventually found its way into modern holiday culture. Now it’s distributed at supermarkets worldwide. But there’s a good case to be made for returning to its original name. Read on to learn more.
The Eleven Percent: Soph Davenberry, Sheet Metal Worker
This FH series introduces readers to a few of the women who make up 11 percent of the construction workforce in the U.S., spotlighting stories of their careers in the field. Know someone we should feature? Email us here. Soph Davenberry left college with a liberal arts degree but without...
Oregon workforce declines as population ages
Finding work isn't as hard as was in the past in Oregon, yet finding workers has proven to be more challenging for employers. The combination of an aging population and the younger adult demographics being reticent to join the workforce has created a declining labor force participation rate, especially in rural areas.
What Is a Rain Chain?
Want to add something to your yard to make rainy days more enjoyable? Think about hanging a rain chain from your roof. It’s a plain or decorative chain that channels rain from a roof down to the ground and away from the foundation of the home, or into a rain barrel. It slows the water as it falls, reducing erosion and soil loss.
Amazing photos of gorgeously green Comet C/2022 E3 (ZFT)
Comet C/2022 E3 ZTF is already putting on a show as it makes its way through our solar system.
Family Handyman
43K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
The Family Handyman empowers DIYers to maintain and improve their homes, with inspiring projects, expert advice and clear, step-by-step instructions.https://www.familyhandyman.com/
Comments / 0