NOLA.com
Can you reuse your potting soil? Probably, and here's how: LSU Garden News
It’s not a bad idea to be conservative. Whether we are talking about environmental conservation or being fiscally conservative, as gardeners, there are decisions we can make to conserve money and resources. One such way is reusing potting soil. Many home gardeners today grow annuals, herbs and vegetables in...
iheart.com
People Are Disposing Their Christmas Trees By Eating Them
It's that time of year when Christmas trees are being dragged out to the curb or being chopped up and put in the trash - but not so fast! There is another option!. There is apparently a trend (or suggestion) on ways to use the tree in food, drinks, and for flavoring.
a-z-animals.com
What Soil Do Succulents Like?
Succulents are one of the most popular plants to grow in your garden. They’re easy to care for and require little attention, making them a great choice for novice gardeners. Succulents can survive in a wide range of environments, including direct sunlight and dry soil, which makes them an excellent choice for those who don’t have much time or space to devote to their gardens. They also come in a variety of shapes and colors, so it’s easy to find one that fits your style.
The Daily South
How To Store Lettuce So It Stays Crisp
A staple for salads and garnishes, lettuce is delicate: You might pull a head from the fridge only to find it limp, slimy, brown, or just plain past its prime. Here’s our guide to how to store lettuce so it stays crisp in the fridge for as long as possible.
Tree Hugger
Lichens in a Garden and What They Tell You
Lichens are fascinating. Not really plants at all, though they frequently look like plants, these are crusty or moss-like composite organisms that grow on a huge range of surfaces and in many different environments. They are made up of fungi and algae or cyanobacteria that have formed a mutualistic relationship.
Cape Gazette
Try this houseplant that absorbs dust
On average, your house collects 40 pounds of dust each year, and part of that accumulation is dead skin that flakes off along with other particles to create household dust. Dust is bad for your health, but great for beautiful sunsets, because dust in the atmosphere absorbs blue and green colors but lets the orange and red shine through, creating a lovely sunset.
New Evidence Suggests An Earthquake Lasting Weeks to Months Was Triggered By Asteroid Impact That Eradicated Dinosaurs
According to the Geological Society of America, the 'Chicxulub' asteroid impact has been one of the most studied throughout the decades. The asteroid impact is said to "coincide with the Cretaceous-Paleogene boundary and is the probable trigger for the last mass extinction in Earth's history." [i]
a-z-animals.com
Peace Lily Fertilizer: Do You Need It And Other Tips
The beauty of peace lilies is really something to behold! This might surprise you given their fragile appearance, but they are hardy plants that can survive in a range of lighting conditions, including semi-darkness. Even a small bit of carelessness on the part of busy or neglectful indoor gardeners won’t kill peace lilies.
How to Declutter Your Closet in 4 Easy Steps
We’ve all been there, when closing your closet door becomes an all out war. It’s time to go through your closet, organize and get rid of some things. Decluttering can feel overwhelming, but by breaking it down into smaller steps can lighten the load. Take an afternoon and follow these easy steps to declutter you closet!
Target Added Anti-Theft Sensors to Carts and People Are Struggling
It's a phenomenon that's prevalent all over America. A consistent fixture no matter which neighborhood in which part of the country you're in: the lone Target shopping cart. You could be heading back home with a Jets Pizz on Hurstbourne Parkway in Louisville, Ky., grabbing a Boba Tea in Clifton, N.J., or dodging torn tires on a road in Houston, Tx., and you'll probably spot one of the red carts just chilling on a sidewalk somewhere.
Why You Should Always Keep a Bowl of Vinegar Next to Your Stove
With five children, Shifrah is learning a thing or two about how to keep a fairly organized and pretty clean house with a grateful heart in a way that leaves plenty of time for the people who matter most. Shifrah grew up in San Francisco, but has come to appreciate smaller town life in Tallahassee, Florida, which she now calls home. She's been writing professionally for twenty years and she loves lifestyle photography, memory keeping, gardening, reading, and going to the beach with her husband and children.
How To Sharpen a Chainsaw The Easy Way
Chainsaws make cutting wood a cinch, but you'll soon be stuck if you don't know how to sharpen the chain. Yes, you can do it yourself!. Chainsaws are great tools, and keeping them in good working order is vital to woodcutting success. All chains go dull with heavy use, so it's important to know how to sharpen the chain teeth.
a-z-animals.com
How To Propagate Spider Plants: 4 Simple Steps
Do you want to propagate your spider plant? To do so, you’ll need to use its spiderettes. A spider plant develops a tall stalk and small white blossoms as it reproduces. These little blossoms eventually develop into spiderettes, or young spider plants. These young spiderettes can be left on the stem until they form roots, which appear as tiny protrusions at the spiderette’s base. These spiderettes may be propagated either in water, soil, or via the mother plant’s stolons.
BHG
How to Use Vinegar in Laundry (and When It's Best to Avoid)
Do you feel like you're suddenly hearing a lot of talk about using white vinegar in laundry? Whether you're looking for gentler alternatives to commercial laundry products, or you've just seen an attention-grabbing TikTok laundry hack, you might be inspired to add vinegar to your washday routine. While vinegar does...
How Long Do Water Heaters Last?
The water we use for bathing and showering is corrosive, and nothing demonstrates that better than your water heater. Oxygen rusts metal, and water is loaded with oxygen. This is one reason why water heaters don’t last forever. Here’s another: sediment buildup. Most residential water, even from a municipal...
This strange metal alloy is the toughest material on Earth
A group of researchers has discovered that a special metallic alloy consisting of chromium, cobalt, and nickel is the toughest material on Earth. Based on experiments and tests, as well as findings published in the journal Science, the alloy is more than 100 times stronger than graphene, which is often considered a “wonder material.”
Light Switch Not Working? Try This.
Walking into a dark or unfamiliar room can be disorienting. Our hands instinctively go to the nearest wall, searching for a light switch. We snap it on, and instantly the room feels familiar again. Light provides safety and comfort while saving us from banging into coffee tables. If you flip...
'One of the greatest damn mysteries of physics': We studied distant suns in the most precise astronomical test of electromagnetism yet
There's an awkward, irksome problem with our understanding of nature's laws that physicists have been trying to explain for decades.
CNET
Stop Loading Your Dishwasher the Wrong Way. Here's How to Do It
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Surely, we've all had an argument with a partner, family member or roommate about how to load the dishwasher. But is there really a "wrong" way to do it?
a-z-animals.com
How To Grow A Beautiful Indoor Spider Plant
The spider plant, also known as Chlorophytum comosum, is regarded as one of the simplest and most adaptable indoor plants. Apart from brown tips and some pest issues, this plant may thrive in a variety of environments and has very few other issues. Because of its spider-like babies, known as spiderettes, which hang down from the mother plant like spiders on a web, the spider plant earned its common name. These spiderettes, which come in green or variegated forms, frequently begin their lives as tiny white blooms. That’s right, your spider plant can grow flowers!
Family Handyman
