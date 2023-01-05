Succulents are one of the most popular plants to grow in your garden. They’re easy to care for and require little attention, making them a great choice for novice gardeners. Succulents can survive in a wide range of environments, including direct sunlight and dry soil, which makes them an excellent choice for those who don’t have much time or space to devote to their gardens. They also come in a variety of shapes and colors, so it’s easy to find one that fits your style.

