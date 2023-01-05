ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

US News and World Report

Carmaker Stellantis Seals Batteries Material Deal With Element 25

MILAN (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis has signed a deal with Australian miner Element 25 for the supply of manganese sulphite for batteries for its electric vehicles (EVs), the two companies said on Monday. The agreement marks another step in efforts by Stellantis to secure long-term supplies of raw materials essential...
US News and World Report

Southwest Airlines Reshuffles Senior Management Roles

(Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co said on Monday it made leadership changes across several departments in a bid to strengthen operations amid a recent technology meltdown that forced the carrier to cancel more than 16,700 flights. The Texas-based carrier promoted vice president of network planning, Adam Decaire, to senior vice...

