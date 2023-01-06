EPA Reaches Settlement with San Diego-based Pacific Ship Repair & Fabrication Inc. over stormwater discharge requirements

Read full article on original website
chulavistatoday.com
Hospitalizations linked to COVID double since Thanksgiving in San Diego County
Health officials say COVID-19 hospitalizations have doubled after the holiday season and also due to the new omicron sub-variants in the county. Just before New Year's Eve, we published recent data that reported over 400 patients were hospitalized with illnesses linked to COVID-19, and now health experts fear that these numbers won't be slowing down any time soon.
chulavistatoday.com
Sweetwater Authority announced leadership changes for the 2023 term
The Sweetwater Authority voted in Hector Martinez as board chair for a one-year term, replacing former National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis. The Sweetwater Authority, whose seven-member board oversees approximately 200,000 customers in the South County, appointed Martinez and re-appointed Paulina Martinez-Perez as vice chair last month. Both Martinez and Martinez-Perez will serve a one-year term.
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego Humane Society waives fees for all adult pets amid shelters exceeding capacity by 131%
The San Diego Humane Society is waiving fees for all adult pets for the New Year, made possible by a $3,000 donation from San Diego resident Patrick Woo-Sam. In their promotion “New Year, New Love”, adoption fees for all adult pets ages 7 months and older will be completely waived on Jan.7-8 at all San Diego Humane Society locations.
chulavistatoday.com
Rain Drenches Parts of San Diego County
A strong Pacific storm that doused Southern California with rain, damaging winds, high surf and flooding is moving out of. Some roadways across the Southland became overrun with water and debris, forcing some freeway lane closures, but the system dropped far less rain Thursday than originally expected as it quickly moved through the area.
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego Museum of Modern Art Appoints Rachel Jans as Associate Curator of Modern & Contemporary Art
The San Diego Museum of Art appointed a new member to its curation team at the Balboa Park Venue to advise on acquisitions and conduct research. Rachel Jans joined on Dec.1, 2022, as an associate curator of modern and contemporary art, carrying more than 10 years of experience. She is tasked with curating exhibitions, advising on acquisitions, and conducting research for all current and contemporary art at the Museum.
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego County Sheriff Deputy arrested for burglary, possession of a controlled substance
A San Diego County Sheriff’s Deputy was arrested for burglary and possession of a controlled substance early Friday morning, authorities announced. Deputy Cory Richey was arrested at around 7:30 a.m. as he arrived at his work location for 13 counts of burglary and three counts of possession of a controlled substance, according to Department officials. Richey was booked into San Diego Central Jail for the felony warrant just before 12:30 p.m. with a bail set at $250,000.
