US News and World Report
China Tightens Listing Guidelines to Funnel Funding to Strategic Sectors - FT
(Reuters) -China's stock regulator is set to stop local companies in certain sectors from listing on the country's main stock exchanges, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing two capital markets bankers familiar with the matter. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has informed bankers it has given some industries,...
US News and World Report
Indonesia Finance Minister Tells Bankers to Be Wary of Global Risks
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance minister on Monday told the nation's top bankers to be wary of risks to their balance sheets this year due to numerous global risks, including potential debt crises in some countries. In a seminar with bankers, Sri Mulyani Indrawati said risks in 2023 included high...
US News and World Report
Euro Zone Unemployment Rate Unchanged in Nov as Expected
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The euro zone's unemployment rate was unchanged at a record low in November as expected, with the absolute number of people without jobs falling slightly further, the European Union's statistics office Eurostat said on Monday. Eurostat said the unemployment rate in the 20 countries now sharing the...
US News and World Report
Airlines Lift China International Flight Capacity as Border Opens - Cirium Data
SYDNEY/BEIJING (Reuters) - Airlines have boosted January international seat capacity to and from China by 9.5% over the last week as they ramp up flights after its border opening, according to aviation data provider Cirium, though flights remain at a fraction of pre-pandemic levels. Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd...
US News and World Report
Berkshire Hathaway Sells 1.1 Million H-Shares in China's BYD
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway, the investment company owned by Warren Buffett, has sold 1.058 million Hong Kong-listed shares of electric vehicle maker BYD at an average price of HK$191.44 ($24.52) per share, a stock exchange filing showed. The sale lowered Berkshire's holdings in BYD's total issued H-shares to...
US News and World Report
US Department of Energy Rejects Initial Bids to Resupply Oil Stockpile
(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy has rejected the first batch of bids from oil companies to resupply a small amount of oil to the nation’s emergency crude oil stockpile in February, according to a DOE spokesperson. The DOE last month had said it would purchase up to...
US News and World Report
SK on Says It Is Undecided Whether to Proceed With Battery Venture With Ford, Koc
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean electric vehicle battery maker SK On said on Monday it has not decided whether to pursue a battery cell venture in Turkey with Ford Motor Co and Koc Holding AS, after signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in March. The Dong-A Ilbo daily newspaper earlier...
US News and World Report
Taiwan Reports 28 Chinese Aircraft in Air Defence Zone
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Over the past 24 hours, 28 Chinese aircraft entered Taiwan's air defence zone, the defence ministry in Taipei said on Monday, after China said it had carried out more drills near the island. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kim Coghill)
US News and World Report
Column-Funds Start 2023 Short Dollars, Eyeing U.S. Rate Peak: McGeever
ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) - Hedge funds have started 2023 betting that U.S. interest rates are close to peaking, that the Federal Reserve will keep them higher for longer and that the dollar will weaken slightly. Judging by the economic data, financial market swings and talk from U.S. policymakers in the...
US News and World Report
Around 40% of German Companies Expect Output Decline in 2023 - IW Institute
BERLIN (Reuters) - Four out of ten German companies expect business to shrink in 2023, a survey by the German Economic Institute (IW) showed on Monday, blaming high energy costs, supply chain issues and the continuing war in Ukraine. "The risk of a gas shortage in the 2022/23 winter season...
US News and World Report
Goldman Sachs to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost Review - Bloomberg News
(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc will start one of its biggest rounds of job cuts ever, as it locks in on a plan to eliminate about 3,200 positions this week, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday. The financial services major is expected to begin the process mid-week and the total...
US News and World Report
Chinese Billionaire Jack Ma to Relinquish Control of Ant Group
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Ant Group's founder Jack Ma will no longer control the Chinese fintech giant after the firm's shareholders agreed to implement a series of adjustments that will see him give up most of his voting rights, the group said on Saturday. The move marks another big development...
US News and World Report
Officials: Grounded Ship Refloated in Egypt's Suez Canal
CAIRO (AP) — A cargo ship carrying corn that went aground early on Monday in the Suez Canal was refloated and traffic through the crucial waterway was restored, Egyptian authorities said. Adm. Ossama Rabei, head of the Suez Canal Authority, said the Marshall Islands-flagged MV Glory suffered a sudden...
US News and World Report
Marketmind: Goodbye to All That
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Tom Westbrook:. After three years, travellers are streaming into China by air, land and sea. Long lines snaked through checkpoints at the Hong Kong border. Ferries to Macau swelled with passengers. "Life is moving forward again!" the official...
US News and World Report
Road Traffic Accident in Eastern China Kills 19
BEIJING (Reuters) - Nineteen people died and 20 were injured in eastern China after a truck ran through a funeral procession early Sunday, according to Chinese media reports. The incident happened just before 1 a.m. local time (5 p.m. GMT) in Nanchang County in eastern China's Jiangxi province on Sunday, state broadcaster CCTV said, adding that the injured had been sent to hospital and an investigation was under way.
US News and World Report
GM Wants U.S. Treasury to Reconsider Tax Credits for Cadillac Lyriq EV
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -General Motors said Friday it wants the U.S. Treasury to reconsider classification of GM's electric Cadillac Lyriq to allow it to qualify for federal tax credits. The Treasury and Internal Revenue Service did not classify the Lyriq as an SUV, meaning its retail price cannot be above $55,000...
US News and World Report
Protesters Clash With Police at COVID Antigen Kit Maker Factory in China, Videos Show
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Protesters clashed with police in central China during a demonstration on Saturday by hundreds of people at a factory producing COVID-19 antigen kits, several videos posted to social media showed. Online users said the protest was over wages and the layoff of several workers by the manufacturer,...
US News and World Report
Chinese Billionaire Jack Ma Spotted in Bangkok - Thai Media Reports
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma was spotted socialising in Bangkok this week, having stayed out of the public eye since regulators in China launched a clampdown on his business empire in late 2021, social media posts and local media reports showed. Little has been heard from the...
US News and World Report
German Economy Minister: Can't Rule Out Deliveries of Leopard Tanks to Ukraine
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany cannot rule out the delivery of Leopard tanks, heavier fighting vehicles than the Marders, to support Ukrainian militry forces in the future, the country's economy minister told German broadcaster ARD. "Of course it can't be ruled out," Robert Habeck said. His comments come two days after...
