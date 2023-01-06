Read full article on original website
Related
December jobs report expected to show hiring cooled last month but remained strong
The Labor Department's December jobs report will shed light on the health of the labor market in the final month of 2022 when it is released on Friday.
CNBC
European markets clock best week since November as investors digest U.S. jobs report
LONDON — European markets climbed on Friday as investors digested key euro zone inflation data and December's U.S. jobs report. All sectors were in the green. Basic resources led gains with a 2.5% rise, as chemicals and energy stocks both rose around 1.9%. Inflation in the euro zone dropped...
wealthinsidermag.com
Metals Stocks: Gold futures end higher after ‘upbeat’, but ‘not too strong’ U.S. December jobs report
Gold prices ended higher on Friday to log a third straight weekly gain, after the U.S. December employment report showed the smallest rise in new jobs in two years. The data raised some expectations that the Federal Reserve may not be quite as aggressive in its efforts to tame inflation.
CNBC
Treasury yields fall after economic reports signal inflation may be cooling
Treasury yields ticked lower Friday as investors digested economic data and assessed its implication for the Federal Reserve's hiking cycle. Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%. Treasurys. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 223,000 for the month of December, above the Dow Jones estimate for 200,000,...
Oil settles flat, with weekly decline on recession worries
NEW YORK, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices were little changed on Friday as the market balanced a weaker U.S. dollar and mixed U.S. jobs reports, but both crude benchmarks ended the first week of the year lower due to global recession concerns.
msn.com
Dow surges 700 points Friday, S&P 500 snaps four-week losing streak after employment report shows wage gains cooled in December
U.S. stocks ended sharply higher Friday, with the Dow jumping 700 points, after an employment report showed wage gains slowed in December. The report fueled hopes that the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes are starting to have the desired effect on the economy. How stock indexes traded. The Dow...
marinelink.com
Diesel Consumption to Fall with US Manufacturing Downturn
U.S. manufacturers reported business activity declined for the second month running in December and the sector appears to be on the leading edge of a recession. The slowdown in manufacturing and freight has already dampened consumption of diesel and other distillate fuel oils, and consumption is likely to fall if the manufacturing downturn deepens.
December jobs breakdown: Which industries are hiring the most workers?
The December jobs report showed that payrolls increased by 223,000 workers last month, faster than expected as bars and restaurants hired more individuals.
kalkinemedia.com
Gold set for big quarterly rise after rate-driven setback
(Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Friday as the non-yielding metal is on track to close its best quarter since June 2020 on expectations of slower interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve after being beaten down from record highs earlier this year. Bullion is only down about...
Labor market stays strong as wages cool, giving Fed room to slow rate hikes
The US labor market stayed strong last month and wage gains cooled, reducing risks of a near-term recession and giving the Federal Reserve room to slow interest-rate hikes. Nonfarm payrolls increased 223,000 in December, capping a near-record year for job growth, a Labor Department report showed Friday. The advance followed a 256,000 gain in November.
NASDAQ
Fed seen slowing rate hike pace further next month
Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is seen slowing its interest-rate hikes further after a government report on Friday showed wage growth cooled a bit last month, a hint that the Fed's steep rate hikeslast yearare beginning to ease upward pressure on prices. Fed funds futures traders after the...
Biden hails December jobs report: ‘Moving in the right direction’
President Biden on Friday cheered the final jobs report of 2022, calling it good news for the economy and a sign that the U.S. is “moving in the right direction” to bring down inflation. The December report showed U.S. employment growth slowing due to higher interest rates and stubborn inflation, but not enough to derail the historically […]
US job growth cools slightly in December as economy adds 223,000 new positions
The Labor Department's December jobs report provided a key snapshot of the labor market's health amid growing fears the U.S. is headed for a recession.
Asian shares up, extending Wall St gains as US wages slow
BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares have climbed in Asia following a rally on Wall Street, where investors bet that slow U.S. wage gains may augur a cooling of the inflation that has led the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates. Gains in technology shares boosted benchmarks in South...
US stocks drop after new jobs data boosts outlook for a more aggressive Fed
US stocks fell on Thursday after a hot ADP jobs report reinforced the Fed's hawkish stance. The report showed a 235,000 increase in jobs in December, compared to estimates of just 153,000. The Fed is expected to hike interest rates by as much as 75 basis points in 2023. US...
US News and World Report
Dollar Hovers Near Seven-Month Lows After Jobs Data
LONDON (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar on Monday neared its lowest point in seven months against other major currencies after data suggested the Federal Reserve could slow the pace of its rate hikes, while China reopening its borders boosted riskier currencies. China's offshore yuan neared its highest in five months...
CNBC
Gold jumps to highest since June on suggestions of less-hawkish Fed path
Gold prices shot up over 1% on Friday to seven-month highs as Treasury yields and the dollar fell after U.S. economic data cemented expectations of a less-hawkish Fed. Spot gold jumped 1.9% to $1,867.18 per ounce by 1:43 p.m. ET, their highest since June 13 last year. Prices have gained about 2.1% so far this week, the most since the week of Dec. 2.
The latest jobs report showed hiring was still strong but wage growth slowed. Here's what that means for stocks and the Fed.
US stocks climbed after the December payrolls report, but analysts said hurdles remain for the market. Inflation is moving in the right direction with monthly wage growth slowing. But the Fed is likely to keep pushing back on expectations that it will cut interest rates this year. The mixed bag...
U.S. Added 223,000 Jobs In December As Unemployment Rate Ticks Down To 3.5%
The U.S. economy added 223,000 jobs in December, slower than previous months but still robust, while the unemployment rate edged lower to 3.5% The figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics were generally in line with expectations, as economists look for signs that the Federal Reserves aggressive interest rate hikes, meant to curb inflation, will slow the broader economy and the job market. The BLS said that there were significant gains in construction, leisure and hospitality, health care and social assistance. The big question is whether the economy can avoid recession as the Federal Reserve raises rates. Mark Zandi, chief economist...
CNBC
December's jobs report fuels optimism that the economy could still pull off a soft landing
December's employment report showed strong but slowing job growth, and a greater-than-expected slowdown in wage gains. The report was the spark for a stock market rally Friday and encouraged investors who are hoping slower wage inflation means the Federal Reserve will not have to raise rates much higher. Those expectations...
