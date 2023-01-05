Read full article on original website
Analysis-Bankman-Fried Fraud Charges Sidestep Debate Over How U.S. Law Sees Crypto
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Sam Bankman-Fried may find it hard to argue the fraud charges against him should be tossed because of uncertainty as to how U.S. law treats cryptocurrency, as other high-profile defendants in criminal cases involving digital assets have done. That is because Manhattan federal prosecutors' charges against...
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba who disappeared from public view in 2020, appears to resurface in Thailand as he prepares to give up control of his company
The Bangkok restaurant Jay Fai posted a picture of the elusive billionaire on Instagram just hours before he ceded control of the company he founded.
US Department of Energy Rejects Initial Bids to Resupply Oil Stockpile
(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy has rejected the first batch of bids from oil companies to resupply a small amount of oil to the nation’s emergency crude oil stockpile in February, according to a DOE spokesperson. The DOE last month had said it would purchase up to...
Explainer-Why Are Migrants Crossing the U.S.-Mexico Border in Record Numbers?
(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is visiting the U.S.-Mexico border for the first time since he took office in January 2021 on Sunday, ahead of a visit to Mexico and after announcing new measures to reduce border crossings. What is happening at the U.S.-Mexico border now and why are...
This Week’s Economic Data Expected to Confirm That Inflation Is On the Run
After Friday’s better-than-expected December jobs report showing both a strong labor market and softening wage pressures, the economic focus turns this week once again to inflation. [. READ:. Employers Add Jobs, Unemployment Falls ]. On Thursday, the Labor Department will release the consumer price index for December. Analysts are...
Iran sentences former president's daughter to a five-year prison term
DUBAI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The activist daughter of former Iranian president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani has been sentenced to five years in prison, her lawyer said on Tuesday. The lawyer did not give detail of the charges against Faezeh Hashemi. But Tehran's public prosecutor indicted Hashemi last year on charges of "propaganda against the system", according to the semi-official ISNA news agency.
Chinese Billionaire Jack Ma Spotted in Bangkok - Thai Media Reports
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma was spotted socialising in Bangkok this week, having stayed out of the public eye since regulators in China launched a clampdown on his business empire in late 2021, social media posts and local media reports showed. Little has been heard from the...
China 'Wolf Warrior' Diplomatic Spokesperson Zhao Moves to New Role
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian, who gained prominence as one of China's most outspoken "wolf warrior" diplomats, has been transferred to its department that manages land and sea borders, according to the ministry's website. Zhao, 50, is now deputy head of the ministry's Department of Boundary...
Trump Ally Rudy Giuliani Subpoenaed by Federal Prosecutors -Source
(Reuters) - Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who helped to amplify former President Donald Trump's false claims about widespread fraud in the 2020 election, has been subpoenaed by federal prosecutors seeking documents about payments he received from Trump or his presidential campaign, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Israel Revokes Palestinian FM's Travel Permit Over UN Move
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel on Sunday revoked the Palestinian foreign minister's VIP travel permit, part of a series of punitive steps against the Palestinians that Israel's new hard-line government announced days ago. Riad Malki said in a statement that he was returning from the Brazilian president's inauguration when he...
President Biden ignores question on why classified documents were found at his think tank
President Biden refused to answer questions Monday about the classified documents from his vice presidency that were found at his think tank in Washington, D.C.
'No amnesty!': Brazilian protests demand jail for rioters
RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — “No amnesty! No amnesty! No amnesty!”. The chant reverberated off the walls of the jam-packed hall at the University of Sao Paulo’s law college on Monday afternoon. Hours later, it was the rallying cry for thousands of Brazilians who streamed into the streets of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, penned on protest posters and banners.
Goldman Sachs to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost Review - Bloomberg News
(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc will start one of its biggest rounds of job cuts ever, as it locks in on a plan to eliminate about 3,200 positions this week, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday. The financial services major is expected to begin the process mid-week and the total...
U.S. Watchdog Accuses Rep. George Santos of Breaking Campaign Finance Laws
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A federal watchdog on Monday accused newly elected Republican U.S. Representative George Santos of breaking campaign finance laws by concealing funding sources and using donor money to pay rent on his personal residence. The Campaign Legal Center, a non-partisan government watchdog, made the complaint in a filing...
Biden and Mexico's Obrador Pledge to Tackle Irregular Migration at Meeting
(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and his Mexican counterpart, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, reaffirmed at a meeting in Mexico City on Monday their commitment to use "innovative approaches" to deal with irregular migration, the White House said in a readout. "President Biden and President Lopez Obrador also reaffirmed their...
Indonesia Finance Minister Tells Bankers to Be Wary of Global Risks
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance minister on Monday told the nation's top bankers to be wary of risks to their balance sheets this year due to numerous global risks, including potential debt crises in some countries. In a seminar with bankers, Sri Mulyani Indrawati said risks in 2023 included high...
Protesters Clash With Police at COVID Antigen Kit Maker Factory in China, Videos Show
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Protesters clashed with police in central China during a demonstration on Saturday by hundreds of people at a factory producing COVID-19 antigen kits, several videos posted to social media showed. Online users said the protest was over wages and the layoff of several workers by the manufacturer,...
U.S. Banks Get Ready for Shrinking Profits and Recession
NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. banking giants are forecast to report lower fourth quarter profits this week as lenders stockpile rainy-day funds to prepare for an economic slowdown that is battering investment banking. Four American banking giants -- JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc and Wells...
Netherlands Summons Iranian Ambassador Again Over Executions
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch government will summon the Iranian ambassador to the Netherlands for the second time in a month to voice its deep concerns over the execution of demonstrators, Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Saturday. "Appalled by the horrible executions of demonstrators in Iran. I will summon...
Biden Invites Brazil's Lula to Visit Washington in Early February
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden invited Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to visit Washington in early February, the White House said on Monday after the two leaders spoke by phone about the invasion of government buildings in Brasilia. Supporters of Brazil's far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro...
