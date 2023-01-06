ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

torquenews.com

Elon Musk Taking Big Step Forward as He Constructs Tesla's New Powerhouse

It looks like Tesla CEO Elon Musk builds new strongman at Tesla and possibly preparing succession. So Elon Musk is far more than "just" head of Tesla. For years he has been the face of the electric car manufacturer and a manager who even stays overnight in the factory when urgent problems need to be solved. Recently, however, Musk has hardly been present, notes Max Borowski in the German publication NTV and concludes that apparently he delegates a large part of his responsibility at Tesla to a confidant. Now there is another man in Tesla, Tom Zhu, who is now likely to be the most influential manager at Tesla after Elon Musk himself.
notebookcheck.net

Tesla has a new second in command after Elon Musk

Tesla has reportedly finished grooming Tom Zhu as Elon Musk's potential replacement for the CEO position, making him a head of production and sales operations in the US and Europe, in addition to his former responsibilities as Tesla China chief. Tesla insiders have leaked an internal posting that details the new exec's reporting lines, and his responsibilities now seem to be greater than those of Tesla's current CEO Elon Musk, at least as far as the day-to-day company operations are concerned.
coinchapter.com

Should You Buy Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) After Its 70% Crash in 2022

NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Elon Musk’s Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) ended 2022 as one of the worst-performing tech stocks. TSLA price dropped 70% from Jan 3’s high of $400 as Musk’s acquisition of Twitter and rash decisions returned to haunt Tesla share prices. Tesla had its worst...
Autoblog

Buffett-backed BYD trounces Tesla in China

While shares of Tesla Inc. are melting down lately on demand concerns, Chinese rival BYD Co. is on a tear as investors applaud its record sales year and widening footprint in the world’s biggest electric vehicle market. The U.S.-listed shares of Warren Buffett-backed BYD have gained 8.5% over the...
The Associated Press

Tesla shares tumble after company misses delivery target

DETROIT (AP) — Shares of Tesla tumbled more than 12% Tuesday on the first full day of trading since the company announced 2022 delivery numbers that fell short of targets. The electric vehicle and solar panel maker’s stock closed at $108.10, and it’s down just under 70% since the start of last year. The stock hit its lowest point since August of 2020, and Tesla’s market value, according to FactSet, slid to $341 billion, down from over $1 trillion as recently as April.
New York Post

Elon Musk tells Tesla workers to relax despite ‘stock market craziness’

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk told employees that they should not be “bothered by stock market craziness” after the company’s shares fell nearly 70% this year on jitters over softening demand for electric vehicles and Musk’s distraction with running Twitter. In an email sent to staff on Wednesday and reviewed by Reuters, he said he believes that long-term, Tesla will be the most valuable company on earth. He also urged employees to make a push to deliver vehicles at the end of this quarter, after the automaker has offered discounts to its vehicles in the United States and China. “Please go all out for the next few...
teslarati.com

Tesla customers in China storm showrooms protesting missed discount

Tesla customers in China have been spotted protesting what they deem a missed discount on their vehicle purchases. In the final months of 2022, Tesla stimulated sales globally by offering discounts on popular models. These discounts often came with the caveat that customers must pick up the vehicle before the end of the year. But now, Tesla has made price cuts more perminent in China, substantially slashing starting prices for popular models. This, in turn, has sparked outrage from customers who purchased their vehicles before the price cut was introduced.
TheStreet

Tesla Stock Stages Reversal Off 52-Week Low. Now Check the Chart.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report stock hit a 52-week low early on Friday and it was hard to imagine that investor sentiment could get much worse. The stock market was mixed on Jan. 6 following a jobs report that was stronger than expected but also had lower-than-expected wage growth.

