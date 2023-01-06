Read full article on original website
Tesla’s ugly Q4 deliveries miss is the first hard proof that Elon Musk has a growing demand problem
Vehicle sales came in below even the lowest expectations on Wall Street, sending the stock tumbling 14% to lows unseen since August 2020.
Tom Zhu, who reportedly just became Tesla's 2nd most-powerful exec, slept at a Chinese factory during COVID lockdown — a habit he shares with CEO Elon Musk
Tesla's China chief Tom Zhu was just promoted making him the second highest-profile executive at the company after Elon Musk.
torquenews.com
Elon Musk Taking Big Step Forward as He Constructs Tesla's New Powerhouse
It looks like Tesla CEO Elon Musk builds new strongman at Tesla and possibly preparing succession. So Elon Musk is far more than "just" head of Tesla. For years he has been the face of the electric car manufacturer and a manager who even stays overnight in the factory when urgent problems need to be solved. Recently, however, Musk has hardly been present, notes Max Borowski in the German publication NTV and concludes that apparently he delegates a large part of his responsibility at Tesla to a confidant. Now there is another man in Tesla, Tom Zhu, who is now likely to be the most influential manager at Tesla after Elon Musk himself.
electrek.co
Tesla (TSLA) turns positive after price drop as crowds flock to stores, but they are actually protesters
After starting the day deep in the red due to a price cut being announced in China, Tesla (TSLA) turned positive after crowds were reportedly flocking to stores to buy cars. The only problem is that they were not there to buy but to protest. Earlier today, we reported on...
Elon Musk's lawyers subpoena head of Saudi Arabia's $620 billion wealth fund for Tesla 'funding secured' tweets case
Investors are suing Elon Musk over an August 2018 tweet where he claimed he had "funding secured" to take Tesla private. Musk's lawyers have subpoenaed Saudi Arabia's top wealth manager to be a defense witness in the upcoming court case. Text messages disclosed in April showed Musk raging at Yasir...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Investor Turns $7,000 Into $27,000,000 on New Years Eve Trade: On-Chain Data
An Ethereum (ETH) investor recently turned $7,000 in ETH they received in 2014 into $27 million worth of another crypto asset. The blockchain-tracking Twitter account Lookonchain first reported that an Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO) participant swapped 22,340 ETH for 20,544.14 WSTETH on the last day of 2022. The ETH...
Cathie Wood's Ark funds plow another $19 million into Tesla stock after Elon Musk's EV maker missed delivery targets
Cathie Wood's flagship fund ARKK continued to keep buying the dip in Tesla after the stock fell Tuesday thanks to missing its forecasts for vehicle deliveries.
Used Tesla prices are plummeting four times faster than other cars
Prices for secondhand Teslas have plummeted four times faster than cars from other brands, Reuters reported, making now a great time to get a deal.
notebookcheck.net
Tesla has a new second in command after Elon Musk
Tesla has reportedly finished grooming Tom Zhu as Elon Musk's potential replacement for the CEO position, making him a head of production and sales operations in the US and Europe, in addition to his former responsibilities as Tesla China chief. Tesla insiders have leaked an internal posting that details the new exec's reporting lines, and his responsibilities now seem to be greater than those of Tesla's current CEO Elon Musk, at least as far as the day-to-day company operations are concerned.
Warren Buffett-backed BYD soars past Tesla in China sales as the company bucks wider EV stock sell-off
Warren Buffett-backed BYD has avoided a painful stock sell-off in recent months compared to its competitors. BYD said it sold 1.9 million vehicles in 2022 as it ramps up production despite recent COVID-19 infections. Warren Buffett's decision to invest in BYD back in 2008 continues to look like an incredibly...
coinchapter.com
Should You Buy Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) After Its 70% Crash in 2022
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Elon Musk’s Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) ended 2022 as one of the worst-performing tech stocks. TSLA price dropped 70% from Jan 3’s high of $400 as Musk’s acquisition of Twitter and rash decisions returned to haunt Tesla share prices. Tesla had its worst...
China looks to weaken US dollar with petroyuan as oil producers rally to Beijing, and Russia has 'become an Asian nation,' analyst says
Russia's war on Ukraine triggered a larger embrace of the yuan for oil sales which could shift the crude market. Kpler lead crude analyst Viktor Katona told Insider that Russia has essentially "become an Asian nation." The birth of a so-called petroyuan could spread across Asia for crude transactions, he...
Autoblog
Buffett-backed BYD trounces Tesla in China
While shares of Tesla Inc. are melting down lately on demand concerns, Chinese rival BYD Co. is on a tear as investors applaud its record sales year and widening footprint in the world’s biggest electric vehicle market. The U.S.-listed shares of Warren Buffett-backed BYD have gained 8.5% over the...
Elon Musk taps first right hand as possible successor: Tom Zhu
Global news reports say Elon Musk has picked his successor at Tesla: Tom Zhu Xiaotong, vice president in charge of the Asia-Pacific, amid criticism Musk has been distracted since acquiring Twitter.
Tesla shares tumble after company misses delivery target
DETROIT (AP) — Shares of Tesla tumbled more than 12% Tuesday on the first full day of trading since the company announced 2022 delivery numbers that fell short of targets. The electric vehicle and solar panel maker’s stock closed at $108.10, and it’s down just under 70% since the start of last year. The stock hit its lowest point since August of 2020, and Tesla’s market value, according to FactSet, slid to $341 billion, down from over $1 trillion as recently as April.
Elon Musk tells Tesla workers to relax despite ‘stock market craziness’
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk told employees that they should not be “bothered by stock market craziness” after the company’s shares fell nearly 70% this year on jitters over softening demand for electric vehicles and Musk’s distraction with running Twitter. In an email sent to staff on Wednesday and reviewed by Reuters, he said he believes that long-term, Tesla will be the most valuable company on earth. He also urged employees to make a push to deliver vehicles at the end of this quarter, after the automaker has offered discounts to its vehicles in the United States and China. “Please go all out for the next few...
teslarati.com
Tesla customers in China storm showrooms protesting missed discount
Tesla customers in China have been spotted protesting what they deem a missed discount on their vehicle purchases. In the final months of 2022, Tesla stimulated sales globally by offering discounts on popular models. These discounts often came with the caveat that customers must pick up the vehicle before the end of the year. But now, Tesla has made price cuts more perminent in China, substantially slashing starting prices for popular models. This, in turn, has sparked outrage from customers who purchased their vehicles before the price cut was introduced.
Tesla briefly falls to new multiyear lows and then jumps after the company slashed the price for its electric vehicles in China again
The company discounted its cars by up to 14% for its Model 3 and Model Y, which are its two most popular vehicles.
Tesla reportedly elevates its China boss to head of US plants and sales, making him No. 2 after Elon Musk as $700 billion slump spooks investors
Tesla has made executive Tom Zhu head of US plants and sales, according to Reuters. That would make Zhu Tesla's second highest-profile executive after Elon Musk. Some shareholders have called for Musk to quit as Tesla CEO after the company shed nearly $700 billion in market value last year. Tesla...
Tesla Stock Stages Reversal Off 52-Week Low. Now Check the Chart.
Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report stock hit a 52-week low early on Friday and it was hard to imagine that investor sentiment could get much worse. The stock market was mixed on Jan. 6 following a jobs report that was stronger than expected but also had lower-than-expected wage growth.
