ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Germany Backs Norwegian Plan to Capture Carbon From Cement

BREVIK, Norway (Reuters) - Germany's economy minister Robert Habeck threw his weight behind a Norwegian project to capture carbon emissions and re-use them being carried out by multinational HeidelbergMaterials. Habeck's visit to the Norcem cement plant in Brevik, Norway, represents a shift in German policy back towards efforts to deal...
CNN

What to expect from tonight's wolf moon

January's full moon — popularly knwon as the wolf moon — will light up the sky on Friday. Although considered a micromoon due to the moon's current distance from Earth in orbit, it will still appear bright in the night sky.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fortune

We’re in the second biggest home price correction of the post-WWII era—here’s the latest data

Speaking to reporters in September, Fed Chair Jerome Powell made it clear that going forward the U.S. housing market would get “reset” by a “difficult correction.”. “Houses were going up at an unsustainable fast level. So the deceleration in housing prices that we’re seeing should help to bring prices more closely in line with rents and other housing market fundamentals. That is a good thing. For the longer term what we need is supply and demand to get better aligned so that housing prices go up at a reasonable level and at a reasonable pace and that people can afford houses again. We probably in the housing market have to go through a correction to get back to that place,” Powell said. “This difficult [housing] correction should put the housing market back into better balance.”
The Independent

China’s Covid surge sees ‘37 million new cases in single day’ as hospitals struggle

As many as 250 million people in China have been infected with Covid this month, according to reports based on leaked official estimates, as the country’s health system struggles with a surge in cases since restrictions were lifted.The figure – about 18 per cent of the entire population – includes 37 million who were infected on Tuesday alone, according to Sun Yang, a deputy director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, whose estimates were leaked and reported in the Financial Times, Bloomberg and elsewhere.The country’s National Health Commission did not comment on the reports.China began dismantling its...
Outsider.com

Extremely Powerful Solar Flare Causes Major Blackout in South Pacific

On Thursday evening, the South Pacific experienced the effects of an extremely powerful solar flare. The X-flare, the most powerful class of solar flares, resulted in a major radio blackout in the region after a dangerous sunspot turned its attention toward Earth. Newsweek reports the newly emerging sunspot has been...
CNN

Has inflation finally peaked?

It may be a new year. But for investors, consumers and the Federal Reserve, inflation remains a major economic concern, just as it was in 2022.
Interesting Engineering

In a breakthrough, US approves world’s first vaccine for honeybees

The world's first vaccine for honeybees has been approved for use in the U.S. In what can be called a huge breakthrough to protect the insects essential for food production, Dalan Animal Health, Inc, a biotech company pioneering insect health, announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) granted a conditional license for the vaccination of honeybees against American Foulbrood disease caused by Paenibacillus larvae.
Gizmodo

Germany Warns Elon Musk of Breaking EU Misinformation Laws on Twitter

Twitter CEO Elon Musk met with Germany’s digital director to discuss the country’s expectations for disinformation on the platform. German Embassy representatives organized the meeting in San Francisco which was scheduled with very little notice, the evening before it took place. Digital and Transport Minister Volker Wissing traveled...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Digital Trends

South Korean lunar orbiter takes gorgeous images of Earth

The moon is so hot this year, with current or future lunar missions planned from the U.S., Russia, UAE and Japan, and India. And there’s also South Korea, which launched its first lunar mission in August 2022. The Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO) arrived in lunar orbit in December 2022, and it recently sent back a couple of stunning images of Earth as seen from the moon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy