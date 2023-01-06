Read full article on original website
Shaman Predicts Alaska and California Will Become Part of Russia
"America may soon be divided into several parts, and several states will declare sovereignty," Russia's deputy head shaman Artur Tsybikov said.
The stock market is acting just like it did before a recession over 50 years ago, JPMorgan says
The good news? That recession was a mild one.
US News and World Report
Germany Backs Norwegian Plan to Capture Carbon From Cement
BREVIK, Norway (Reuters) - Germany's economy minister Robert Habeck threw his weight behind a Norwegian project to capture carbon emissions and re-use them being carried out by multinational HeidelbergMaterials. Habeck's visit to the Norcem cement plant in Brevik, Norway, represents a shift in German policy back towards efforts to deal...
What to expect from tonight's wolf moon
January's full moon — popularly knwon as the wolf moon — will light up the sky on Friday. Although considered a micromoon due to the moon's current distance from Earth in orbit, it will still appear bright in the night sky.
A recession is coming for most developed nations in 2023, and this is where economists predict the worst
IMF director Kristalina Georgieva said simultaneous contractions in three major economies—the U.S., the EU, and China—will be the driving forces behind a global recession in 2023.
China looks to weaken US dollar with petroyuan as oil producers rally to Beijing, and Russia has 'become an Asian nation,' analyst says
Russia's war on Ukraine triggered a larger embrace of the yuan for oil sales which could shift the crude market. Kpler lead crude analyst Viktor Katona told Insider that Russia has essentially "become an Asian nation." The birth of a so-called petroyuan could spread across Asia for crude transactions, he...
We’re in the second biggest home price correction of the post-WWII era—here’s the latest data
Speaking to reporters in September, Fed Chair Jerome Powell made it clear that going forward the U.S. housing market would get “reset” by a “difficult correction.”. “Houses were going up at an unsustainable fast level. So the deceleration in housing prices that we’re seeing should help to bring prices more closely in line with rents and other housing market fundamentals. That is a good thing. For the longer term what we need is supply and demand to get better aligned so that housing prices go up at a reasonable level and at a reasonable pace and that people can afford houses again. We probably in the housing market have to go through a correction to get back to that place,” Powell said. “This difficult [housing] correction should put the housing market back into better balance.”
CureVac says COVID vaccine produced immune response in early-stage trial
Jan 6 (Reuters) - Germany's CureVac AG said on Friday its second-generation COVID-19 vaccine produced virus-neutralizing antibodies against the BA.1 subvariant of Omicron, based on preliminary data from an early-stage trial.
China’s Covid surge sees ‘37 million new cases in single day’ as hospitals struggle
As many as 250 million people in China have been infected with Covid this month, according to reports based on leaked official estimates, as the country’s health system struggles with a surge in cases since restrictions were lifted.The figure – about 18 per cent of the entire population – includes 37 million who were infected on Tuesday alone, according to Sun Yang, a deputy director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, whose estimates were leaked and reported in the Financial Times, Bloomberg and elsewhere.The country’s National Health Commission did not comment on the reports.China began dismantling its...
Extremely Powerful Solar Flare Causes Major Blackout in South Pacific
On Thursday evening, the South Pacific experienced the effects of an extremely powerful solar flare. The X-flare, the most powerful class of solar flares, resulted in a major radio blackout in the region after a dangerous sunspot turned its attention toward Earth. Newsweek reports the newly emerging sunspot has been...
Canada and the U.S. both face labor shortages. One country is increasing immigration.
In as little as a decade, there will be one retiree for every two workers in Canada. To address the looming labor shortage, Canada’s government announced a new goal in November to accept 1.45 million immigrants by 2025, with 60 percent trained in health care and other urgently needed job skills.
Taiwan exports fall for 4th month in December, decline seen extending into Q1
TAIPEI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports fell for a fourth straight month in December due to the worsening state of the global economy, as inflation and rising interest rates weighed on demand, and benefits from China's relaxation of its COVID controls had still to emerge.
Has inflation finally peaked?
It may be a new year. But for investors, consumers and the Federal Reserve, inflation remains a major economic concern, just as it was in 2022.
In a breakthrough, US approves world’s first vaccine for honeybees
The world's first vaccine for honeybees has been approved for use in the U.S. In what can be called a huge breakthrough to protect the insects essential for food production, Dalan Animal Health, Inc, a biotech company pioneering insect health, announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) granted a conditional license for the vaccination of honeybees against American Foulbrood disease caused by Paenibacillus larvae.
UV radiation might be behind the planet’s biggest mass extinction
The field site, with the latest Permian rocks in the foreground, and the outcrop containing the Permian-Triassic boundary above. Feng LuiVolcanic gases, carbon dioxide, and UV-B rays made for a noxious combination for Permian life.
One Australian state is bucking real estate trend as house prices fall due to rising interest rates
West Australia appears to be diverging from the national downturn in housing prices brought on by rising interest rates, cost of living pressures and a shortage of homes.
Gizmodo
Germany Warns Elon Musk of Breaking EU Misinformation Laws on Twitter
Twitter CEO Elon Musk met with Germany’s digital director to discuss the country’s expectations for disinformation on the platform. German Embassy representatives organized the meeting in San Francisco which was scheduled with very little notice, the evening before it took place. Digital and Transport Minister Volker Wissing traveled...
Digital Trends
South Korean lunar orbiter takes gorgeous images of Earth
The moon is so hot this year, with current or future lunar missions planned from the U.S., Russia, UAE and Japan, and India. And there’s also South Korea, which launched its first lunar mission in August 2022. The Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO) arrived in lunar orbit in December 2022, and it recently sent back a couple of stunning images of Earth as seen from the moon.
Stone Age humans stepped out in cave bear fur 300,000 years ago
Archaeologists in Germany have uncovered some of the earliest evidence of the use of clothing, with newly discovered cut marks on a cave bear paw suggesting the prehistoric animals were skinned for their fur some 300,000 years ago.
A new study found kids consuming cannabis at astronomical rates — because the packaging looks so yummy
Reports of cannabis exposure in young children increased by 1,375% from 2017 to 2021. It doesn't help that some products look like candy and chips.
